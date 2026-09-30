أعلن مطار الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الدولي في تبوك مغادرة جميع المسافرين على رحلة «فلاي دبي» رقم (FZ1073) إلى وجهتهم النهائية على متن طائرة بديلة، غادرت في تمام الساعة 5:40 مساءً.

وكان مركز المراقبة الجوية قد تلقى نداء استغاثة من الرحلة التابعة لشركة «فلاي دبي» للقيام بهبوط اضطراري في المطار، وذلك في تمام الساعة 8:44 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي من (الأربعاء) الموافق 30 سبتمبر 2026.

وأوضح المطار أنه تم إعلان حالة الطوارئ والتأهب لتقديم المساعدة للطائرة، التي هبطت بسلام في تمام الساعة 9:45 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي.

وتبين وجود إصابة لكل من كابتن الطائرة والطيار المساعد، وتم نقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما تم تقديم الرعاية اللازمة للركاب في صالة المسافرين، والتنسيق مع الناقل الجوي لتأمين طائرة بديلة.

وأكد المطار التزامه بالأنظمة والتعليمات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني وفقاً للمعاهدات والاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة بسلامة الملاحة الجوية والركاب وأطقم الضيافة.

وأشار إلى أن العمل جارٍ على استكمال التحقيقات اللازمة من قبل الجهات المختصة.