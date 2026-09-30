The Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk announced the departure of all passengers on Flydubai flight number (FZ1073) to their final destination on an alternative aircraft, which departed at exactly 5:40 PM.

The air traffic control center received a distress call from the Flydubai flight requesting an emergency landing at the airport, at exactly 8:44 AM local time on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The airport clarified that a state of emergency was declared and preparations were made to assist the aircraft, which landed safely at 9:45 AM local time.

It was found that both the captain and the co-pilot were injured, and they were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, while the necessary care was provided to the passengers in the terminal, and coordination was made with the airline to secure an alternative aircraft.

The airport confirmed its commitment to the regulations and instructions issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in accordance with the relevant international treaties and agreements concerning the safety of air navigation, passengers, and cabin crew.

It was noted that investigations are ongoing by the relevant authorities.