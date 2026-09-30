The Architecture of the Two Holy Mosques Museum in Mecca preserves rare historical artifacts that document aspects of the development of the Grand Mosque's architecture and its care throughout the ages, including a marble plaque dated (1073 AH / 1662 AD), which is linked to works documented in the corridors of the Grand Mosque, providing visitors with a tangible witness to stages of architectural history in the Grand Mosque.

The plaque captures the visitor's attention with its documentary value; it represents one of the models the museum relies on to highlight the works and changes that the architecture of the Grand Mosque has witnessed throughout historical periods, revealing an aspect of the documentation methods associated with architectural works and the care of the facilities related to the Grand Mosque.

This display of the plaque is part of a collection of historical artifacts included in the museum, which vary between architectural elements, written inscriptions, manuscripts, and items related to the Holy Kaaba and the two holy mosques, in addition to historical photographs and models that showcase the stages of urban and architectural development.

The Architecture of the Two Holy Mosques Museum is considered one of the prominent cultural and historical destinations in Mecca; it offers an informative journey that showcases the development of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque throughout the ages, linking original artifacts to the historical context in which they originated. The museum is located in the Al-Mujawarah neighborhood, covering an area of approximately (1200 square meters), and is designed to harmonize with the distinctive Islamic architectural style of the Grand Mosque.

The museum is witnessing efforts to digitally document its collections, which include the use of scanning technologies, photography, and 3D design, aimed at preserving the details of historical artifacts and making them available in a modern format for interested parties and visitors.

The marble plaque, along with other exhibited pieces, offers visitors the opportunity to reflect on the layers of history stored within the corridors of the Grand Mosque and to recall a long journey of care for the architecture of the place and the preservation of its witnesses, as part of a museum experience that combines historical artifacts, architectural documentation, and cultural knowledge.