يحتفظ معرض عمارة الحرمين مكة المكرمة بشواهد تاريخية نادرة توثّق جوانب من تطور عمارة المسجد الحرام والعناية بها عبر العصور، بينها لوح رخامي يعود تاريخه إلى عام (1073هـ / 1662م)، ويرتبط بأعمال أُثبتت في أروقة المسجد الحرام، ليقدّم للزائر شاهدًا ماديًا على مراحل من تاريخ العمارة في المسجد الحرام.

ويستوقف اللوح الزائر بما يحمله من قيمة توثيقية؛ إذ يمثل أحد النماذج التي اعتمد عليها المعرض في إبراز ما شهدته عمارة المسجد الحرام من أعمال وتغييرات عبر الحقب التاريخية، ويكشف جانبًا من أساليب التوثيق التي ارتبطت بأعمال العمارة والعناية بالمرافق المرتبطة بالمسجد الحرام.

ويأتي عرض هذا اللوح ضمن منظومة من المقتنيات التاريخية التي يضمها المعرض، والتي تتنوع بين العناصر المعمارية، والنقوش الكتابية، والمخطوطات، والمقتنيات المرتبطة بالكعبة المشرفة والحرمين الشريفين، إلى جانب الصور التاريخية والمجسمات التي تستعرض مراحل التطور العمراني والمعماري.

ويُعد معرض عمارة الحرمين الشريفين من الوجهات الثقافية والتاريخية البارزة في مكة المكرمة؛ لما يقدمه من رحلة معرفية تستعرض تطور عمارة المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي عبر العصور، وتربط المقتنيات الأصلية بالسياق التاريخي الذي نشأت فيه، ويقع المعرض في حي أم الجود على مساحة تبلغ نحو (1200 متر مربع)، وصُمم بما يتناغم مع الطابع المعماري الإسلامي المميز لعمارة المسجد الحرام.

ويشهد المعرض جهودًا لتوثيق مقتنياته رقميًا، شملت استخدام تقنيات المسح الضوئي والتصوير الفوتوغرافي والتصميم ثلاثي الأبعاد؛ بهدف حفظ تفاصيل المقتنيات التاريخية وإتاحتها بصورة حديثة للمهتمين والزوار.

ويمنح اللوح الرخامي، إلى جانب غيره من القطع المعروضة، الزائر فرصة للتأمل في طبقات التاريخ التي تختزنها أروقة المسجد الحرام، واستحضار مسيرة طويلة من العناية بعمارة المكان والمحافظة على شواهده، ضمن تجربة متحفية تجمع بين الأثر التاريخي، والتوثيق المعماري، والمعرفة الثقافية.