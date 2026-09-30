يحتفظ معرض عمارة الحرمين مكة المكرمة بشواهد تاريخية نادرة توثّق جوانب من تطور عمارة المسجد الحرام والعناية بها عبر العصور، بينها لوح رخامي يعود تاريخه إلى عام (1073هـ / 1662م)، ويرتبط بأعمال أُثبتت في أروقة المسجد الحرام، ليقدّم للزائر شاهدًا ماديًا على مراحل من تاريخ العمارة في المسجد الحرام.
ويستوقف اللوح الزائر بما يحمله من قيمة توثيقية؛ إذ يمثل أحد النماذج التي اعتمد عليها المعرض في إبراز ما شهدته عمارة المسجد الحرام من أعمال وتغييرات عبر الحقب التاريخية، ويكشف جانبًا من أساليب التوثيق التي ارتبطت بأعمال العمارة والعناية بالمرافق المرتبطة بالمسجد الحرام.
ويأتي عرض هذا اللوح ضمن منظومة من المقتنيات التاريخية التي يضمها المعرض، والتي تتنوع بين العناصر المعمارية، والنقوش الكتابية، والمخطوطات، والمقتنيات المرتبطة بالكعبة المشرفة والحرمين الشريفين، إلى جانب الصور التاريخية والمجسمات التي تستعرض مراحل التطور العمراني والمعماري.
ويُعد معرض عمارة الحرمين الشريفين من الوجهات الثقافية والتاريخية البارزة في مكة المكرمة؛ لما يقدمه من رحلة معرفية تستعرض تطور عمارة المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي عبر العصور، وتربط المقتنيات الأصلية بالسياق التاريخي الذي نشأت فيه، ويقع المعرض في حي أم الجود على مساحة تبلغ نحو (1200 متر مربع)، وصُمم بما يتناغم مع الطابع المعماري الإسلامي المميز لعمارة المسجد الحرام.
ويشهد المعرض جهودًا لتوثيق مقتنياته رقميًا، شملت استخدام تقنيات المسح الضوئي والتصوير الفوتوغرافي والتصميم ثلاثي الأبعاد؛ بهدف حفظ تفاصيل المقتنيات التاريخية وإتاحتها بصورة حديثة للمهتمين والزوار.
ويمنح اللوح الرخامي، إلى جانب غيره من القطع المعروضة، الزائر فرصة للتأمل في طبقات التاريخ التي تختزنها أروقة المسجد الحرام، واستحضار مسيرة طويلة من العناية بعمارة المكان والمحافظة على شواهده، ضمن تجربة متحفية تجمع بين الأثر التاريخي، والتوثيق المعماري، والمعرفة الثقافية.
The Architecture of the Two Holy Mosques Museum in Mecca preserves rare historical artifacts that document aspects of the development of the Grand Mosque's architecture and its care throughout the ages, including a marble plaque dated (1073 AH / 1662 AD), which is linked to works documented in the corridors of the Grand Mosque, providing visitors with a tangible witness to stages of architectural history in the Grand Mosque.
The plaque captures the visitor's attention with its documentary value; it represents one of the models the museum relies on to highlight the works and changes that the architecture of the Grand Mosque has witnessed throughout historical periods, revealing an aspect of the documentation methods associated with architectural works and the care of the facilities related to the Grand Mosque.
This display of the plaque is part of a collection of historical artifacts included in the museum, which vary between architectural elements, written inscriptions, manuscripts, and items related to the Holy Kaaba and the two holy mosques, in addition to historical photographs and models that showcase the stages of urban and architectural development.
The Architecture of the Two Holy Mosques Museum is considered one of the prominent cultural and historical destinations in Mecca; it offers an informative journey that showcases the development of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque throughout the ages, linking original artifacts to the historical context in which they originated. The museum is located in the Al-Mujawarah neighborhood, covering an area of approximately (1200 square meters), and is designed to harmonize with the distinctive Islamic architectural style of the Grand Mosque.
The museum is witnessing efforts to digitally document its collections, which include the use of scanning technologies, photography, and 3D design, aimed at preserving the details of historical artifacts and making them available in a modern format for interested parties and visitors.
The marble plaque, along with other exhibited pieces, offers visitors the opportunity to reflect on the layers of history stored within the corridors of the Grand Mosque and to recall a long journey of care for the architecture of the place and the preservation of its witnesses, as part of a museum experience that combines historical artifacts, architectural documentation, and cultural knowledge.