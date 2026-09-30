The Ministry of Commerce revealed a 20% growth in existing commercial records for translation activities, reaching 7,964 commercial records compared to the same period in 2025, coinciding with International Translation Day, which is celebrated on September 30 each year. According to the ministry, the number of male owners of these records is 5,772, while female owners number 1,903.

1,788 Records in Mecca



The Riyadh region topped the list of areas with existing records for translation activities, with 3,031 records, followed by the Makkah region with 1,788 records, then the Eastern Province with 763 records, Medina with 336 commercial records, and the Asir region with 161 commercial records.