كشفت وزارة التجارة عن نمو السجلات التجارية القائمة لأنشطة الترجمة بنسبة 20% لتصل إلى 7,964 سجلًا تجاريًا مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من عام 2025، وذلك تزامنًا مع اليوم الدولي للترجمة الذي يوافق 30 سبتمبر من كل عام. وبحسب الوزارة، بلغ عدد المُلاك لتلك السجلات من الذكور 5,772، ومن الإناث 1,903 سيدات.

1,788 سجل في مكة

وتصدّرت منطقة الرياض قائمة المناطق في السجلات القائمة لأنشطة الترجمة بواقع 3,031 سجلًا، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ 1,788 سجلًا، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ 763 سجلًا، والمدينة المنورة بـ 336 سجلًا تجاريًا، ومنطقة عسير بـ 161 سجلًا تجاريًا.