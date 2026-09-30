كشفت وزارة التجارة عن نمو السجلات التجارية القائمة لأنشطة الترجمة بنسبة 20% لتصل إلى 7,964 سجلًا تجاريًا مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من عام 2025، وذلك تزامنًا مع اليوم الدولي للترجمة الذي يوافق 30 سبتمبر من كل عام. وبحسب الوزارة، بلغ عدد المُلاك لتلك السجلات من الذكور 5,772، ومن الإناث 1,903 سيدات.
1,788 سجل في مكة
وتصدّرت منطقة الرياض قائمة المناطق في السجلات القائمة لأنشطة الترجمة بواقع 3,031 سجلًا، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ 1,788 سجلًا، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ 763 سجلًا، والمدينة المنورة بـ 336 سجلًا تجاريًا، ومنطقة عسير بـ 161 سجلًا تجاريًا.
The Ministry of Commerce revealed a 20% growth in existing commercial records for translation activities, reaching 7,964 commercial records compared to the same period in 2025, coinciding with International Translation Day, which is celebrated on September 30 each year. According to the ministry, the number of male owners of these records is 5,772, while female owners number 1,903.
1,788 Records in Mecca
The Riyadh region topped the list of areas with existing records for translation activities, with 3,031 records, followed by the Makkah region with 1,788 records, then the Eastern Province with 763 records, Medina with 336 commercial records, and the Asir region with 161 commercial records.