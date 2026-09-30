The security agencies in Kuwait had no doubts about a military officer who served for decades with discipline in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, enjoying all the benefits of citizenship. However, a single spark from a family dispute was enough to drop the curtain on a deception that lasted over 53 years, revealing the details of one of the strangest cases of forgery and impersonation in the region.

The roots of the crime date back to 1971, when the father of the accused made a financial agreement with a Kuwaiti citizen to register his Syrian son in the nationality file in exchange for a sum of money. A few words and signatures on official papers were enough to grant the child a new identity, which he lived with for decades and used to attain one of the most sensitive positions in Kuwait within the defense forces.

The secret remained shrouded in absolute secrecy until the accused felt secure from punishment and continued his life, despite knowing the full truth since the year 2000. However, the tipping point was not due to security surveillance, but rather a sharp family dispute that erupted between him and his Syrian siblings, leading the brothers to decide to end this myth by filing a direct complaint to the nationality investigations by revealing the forged documents.

Following the arrest and detailed confession, the Court of Appeals, presided over by Counselor Abdullah Al-Sane, brought the curtain down on the case with a strict ruling commensurate with the magnitude of the breach: