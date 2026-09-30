لم تكن أجهزة الأمن في الكويت تعتريها أي شائبة شك تجاه عسكري خدم لعقود بكل انضباط في وزارة الدفاع الكويتية، متمتعاً بكامل مزايا المواطنة. لكن شرارة واحدة من خلاف عائلي كانت كفيلة بإسقاط ستار خدعة استمرت لأكثر من 53 عاماً، لتتكشف تفاصيل واحدة من أغرب قضايا التزوير والانتحال في المنطقة.
تعود جذور الجريمة إلى عام 1971، حين عقد والد المتهم اتفاقاً مالياً مع مواطن كويتي لتسجيل ابنه السوري في ملف جنسيته لقاء مبلغ مالي. بضعة كلمات وتوقيعات على أوراق رسمية كانت كفيلة بمنح الطفل هوية جديدة، عاش بها عقوداً واعتلى بها واحدة من أكثر الوظائف حساسية في الكويت داخل سلاح الدفاع.
ظل السر محفوفاً بالكتمان المطلق، حتى أمن المتهم العقاب واستمر في حياته، رغم علمه اليقيني بالحقيقة كاملة منذ عام 2000. غير أن النقطة التي أفاضت الكأس لم تكن تتبعاً أمنياً، بل خلافاً أسرياً حاداً اندلع بينه وبين أشقائه السوريين، ليقرر الإخوة إنهاء هذه الأسطورة عبر بلاغ مباشر لمباحث الجنسية بكشف مستندات التزوير.
وعقب الضبط والاعتراف التفصيلي، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف برئاسة المستشار عبدالله الصانع الستار على القضية بحكم مشدد يتناسب مع حجم الخرق:
- العقوبة البدنية: الحبس لمدة 7 سنوات.
- إعادة الأموال: إلزام المتهم برد 600 ألف دينار تقاضاها دون حق.
- الغرامة المباشرة: تغريمه ضعفي المبلغ (1.2 مليون دينار).
- الفاتورة النهائية: 1.8 مليون دينار كويتي يُلزم المتهم بسدادها بالكامل للدولة، بينما تبين أن المواطن الذي بيع اسمه في السبعينيات قد غادر الحياة منذ سنوات.
The security agencies in Kuwait had no doubts about a military officer who served for decades with discipline in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, enjoying all the benefits of citizenship. However, a single spark from a family dispute was enough to drop the curtain on a deception that lasted over 53 years, revealing the details of one of the strangest cases of forgery and impersonation in the region.
The roots of the crime date back to 1971, when the father of the accused made a financial agreement with a Kuwaiti citizen to register his Syrian son in the nationality file in exchange for a sum of money. A few words and signatures on official papers were enough to grant the child a new identity, which he lived with for decades and used to attain one of the most sensitive positions in Kuwait within the defense forces.
The secret remained shrouded in absolute secrecy until the accused felt secure from punishment and continued his life, despite knowing the full truth since the year 2000. However, the tipping point was not due to security surveillance, but rather a sharp family dispute that erupted between him and his Syrian siblings, leading the brothers to decide to end this myth by filing a direct complaint to the nationality investigations by revealing the forged documents.
Following the arrest and detailed confession, the Court of Appeals, presided over by Counselor Abdullah Al-Sane, brought the curtain down on the case with a strict ruling commensurate with the magnitude of the breach:
- Physical penalty: Imprisonment for 7 years.
- Return of funds: The accused is obligated to repay 600,000 dinars that he received unlawfully.
- Direct fine: He is fined double the amount (1.2 million dinars).
- Final bill: 1.8 million Kuwaiti dinars that the accused is required to pay in full to the state, while it was revealed that the citizen whose name was sold in the seventies had passed away years ago.