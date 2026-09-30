لم تكن أجهزة الأمن في الكويت تعتريها أي شائبة شك تجاه عسكري خدم لعقود بكل انضباط في وزارة الدفاع الكويتية، متمتعاً بكامل مزايا المواطنة. لكن شرارة واحدة من خلاف عائلي كانت كفيلة بإسقاط ستار خدعة استمرت لأكثر من 53 عاماً، لتتكشف تفاصيل واحدة من أغرب قضايا التزوير والانتحال في المنطقة.

تعود جذور الجريمة إلى عام 1971، حين عقد والد المتهم اتفاقاً مالياً مع مواطن كويتي لتسجيل ابنه السوري في ملف جنسيته لقاء مبلغ مالي. بضعة كلمات وتوقيعات على أوراق رسمية كانت كفيلة بمنح الطفل هوية جديدة، عاش بها عقوداً واعتلى بها واحدة من أكثر الوظائف حساسية في الكويت داخل سلاح الدفاع.

ظل السر محفوفاً بالكتمان المطلق، حتى أمن المتهم العقاب واستمر في حياته، رغم علمه اليقيني بالحقيقة كاملة منذ عام 2000. غير أن النقطة التي أفاضت الكأس لم تكن تتبعاً أمنياً، بل خلافاً أسرياً حاداً اندلع بينه وبين أشقائه السوريين، ليقرر الإخوة إنهاء هذه الأسطورة عبر بلاغ مباشر لمباحث الجنسية بكشف مستندات التزوير.

وعقب الضبط والاعتراف التفصيلي، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف برئاسة المستشار عبدالله الصانع الستار على القضية بحكم مشدد يتناسب مع حجم الخرق:

  • العقوبة البدنية: الحبس لمدة 7 سنوات.
  • إعادة الأموال: إلزام المتهم برد 600 ألف دينار تقاضاها دون حق.
  • الغرامة المباشرة: تغريمه ضعفي المبلغ (1.2 مليون دينار).
  • الفاتورة النهائية: 1.8 مليون دينار كويتي يُلزم المتهم بسدادها بالكامل للدولة، بينما تبين أن المواطن الذي بيع اسمه في السبعينيات قد غادر الحياة منذ سنوات.