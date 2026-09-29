أوضحت أمانة محافظة جدة لـ «عكاظ» أن مواقف الشارع يستهدف تنظيم الاستخدام ومنع الوقوف العشوائي والامانة من تحدد وتعتمد نطاقات تشغيل المواقف، و الشركة المشغلة لا تبدأ تشغيل أي نطاق إلا بعد استكمال تأهيله وتركيب اللوحات الإرشادية والتنظيمية والإعلان عنه. وأضافت وأن المخالفات لا تُحرر خارج الشوارع والمناطق المعتمدة والمشغلة ضمن المشروع، وأن قرب أي شارع من منطقة مواقف مدفوعة لا يعني دخوله تلقائياً في نطاق التشغيل.

وقال المشرف العام على مركز الاتصال المؤسسي بأمانة محافظة جدة محمد البقمي في توضيح لـ " عكاظ" ردا على تقرير الصحيفة حول «كوب قهوة... بمرارة 355 ريالا " أن قيمة المخالفات تستند إلى جدول التصنيف المعتمد ولا تحددها الشركة المشغلة، مشيراً إلى إتاحة الاعتراض للمستفيد عبر الإشعار المرسل إليه، والذي يتضمن بيانات المخالفة وآلية الاعتراض عليها.

وأكد البقمي أن الوقوف النظامي في حيز الموقف لا يستوجب مخالفة، فيما تطبق الإجراءات النظامية على المخالفات، ومنها الوقوف على الأرصفة وممرات المشاة أو الأماكن المخصصة لذوي الإعاقة والمواقع الممنوع الوقوف فيها.

وشددت الأمانة على أن المخالفات ليست غاية المشروع، وإنما هي إحدى أدوات تنظيم استخدام المواقف والحد من الممارسات المخالفة، مشيرة إلى استمرار متابعة المواقع ومعالجة الملاحظات ميدانياً، واستقبال استفسارات المستفيدين عبر قنوات خدمة العملاء.