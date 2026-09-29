The Jeddah Governorate Secretariat clarified to "Okaz" that street parking aims to organize usage and prevent random parking, and the secretariat determines and approves the operational areas of the parking lots. The operating company does not start operating any area until it has completed its qualification and installed the guiding and regulatory signs and announced it. It added that violations are not issued outside the streets and areas approved and operated within the project, and that the proximity of any street to a paid parking area does not automatically mean it falls within the operational scope.

The General Supervisor of the Institutional Contact Center at the Jeddah Governorate Secretariat, Mohammed Al-Buqami, explained to " Okaz" in response to the newspaper's report regarding "A cup of coffee... bitter at 355 riyals" that the value of violations is based on the approved classification table and is not determined by the operating company, indicating that the beneficiary has the right to object through the notification sent to them, which includes the violation details and the mechanism for objecting.

Al-Buqami confirmed that lawful parking within the designated area does not warrant a violation, while regulatory procedures are applied to violations, including parking on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, or places designated for people with disabilities, and areas where parking is prohibited.

The secretariat emphasized that violations are not the goal of the project, but rather one of the tools to organize the use of parking spaces and reduce non-compliant practices, noting the continued monitoring of locations and addressing observations in the field, as well as receiving inquiries from beneficiaries through customer service channels.