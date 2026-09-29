The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, launched the vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza in his private office at the Emirate's Diwan, with the presence of the CEO of the Eastern Health Cluster, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Ghamdi, as part of efforts to enhance health prevention before the infection spread season.

Prince Saud bin Naif emphasized the importance of vaccination programs in reducing seasonal diseases and raising the level of community immunity, especially among the groups most susceptible to complications, praising the efforts of health sectors in raising awareness and promoting a culture of prevention among community members.

Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that the campaign aims to reach priority groups, noting that the vaccine is available at all primary healthcare centers affiliated with the cluster, in addition to field teams working to reach beneficiaries at their locations to facilitate their access to vaccination.

Al-Ghamdi expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support of health initiatives, affirming that this support enhances efforts to raise awareness and limit the spread of seasonal diseases, contributing to the protection of community health in the region.