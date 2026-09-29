دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية، الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، حملة التطعيم ضد الإنفلونزا الموسمية في مكتبه الخاص بديوان الإمارة، وذلك بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمّع الشرقية الصحي الدكتور عبدالعزيز الغامدي، ضمن جهود تعزيز الوقاية الصحية قبل موسم انتشار العدوى.

وأكدالأمير سعود بن نايف أهمية برامج التطعيم في الحدِّ من الأمراض الموسمية ورفع مستوى المناعة المجتمعية، خصوصًا لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للمضاعفات، مشيدًا بجهود القطاعات الصحية في نشر الوعي وتعزيز ثقافة الوقاية بين أفراد المجتمع.

وأوضح الدكتور الغامدي أن الحملة تستهدف الوصول إلى الفئات ذات الأولوية، مشيرًا إلى توفر اللقاح في جميع مراكز الرعاية الصحية الأولية التابعة للتجمع، إضافة إلى فرق ميدانية تعمل على الوصول إلى المستفيدين في مواقعهم لتسهيل حصولهم على التطعيم.

ورفع الغامدي شكره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه المستمر للمبادرات الصحية، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم يعزز الجهود الرامية إلى رفع الوعي والحد من انتشار الأمراض الموسمية، بما يُسهم في حماية صحة المجتمع في المنطقة.