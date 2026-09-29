أطلق المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) بمنطقة نجران حملة لتحصين الحيوانات الأليفة ضد مرض السعار (Rabies)، وتستمر حتى (الخميس) 1 أكتوبر 2026.
وتأتي الحملة ضمن جهود المركز لتعزيز منظومة الصحة الحيوانية، والارتقاء بمستوى الوقاية من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، والحد من انتشار مرض السعار؛ حفاظاً على صحة الحيوانات وسلامة أفراد المجتمع.
وأوضح المركز أن استقبال المربين والمستفيدين في مواقع التحصين ابتداءً من الساعة الرابعة مساءً حتى الثامنة مساءً طوال أيام الحملة، داعياً ملاك الحيوانات الأليفة إلى الاستفادة من خدمة التحصين المجانية، والالتزام بإحضار الحيوانات إلى مواقع التحصين المعتمدة.
وأكد فرع مركز وقاء بمنطقة نجران استمرار تنفيذ الحملات الوقائية والتوعوية بصورة دورية؛ بهدف رفع مستوى الوعي الصحي، وتعزيز مبدأ الوقاية، وحماية الثروة الحيوانية والصحة العامة في المنطقة.