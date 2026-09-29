The National Center for the Prevention of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases and Their Control (Waqaa) in the Najran region has launched a campaign to vaccinate pets against rabies, which will continue until Thursday, October 1, 2026.

This campaign is part of the center's efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve the level of prevention of zoonotic diseases, and limit the spread of rabies; in order to protect the health of animals and the safety of community members.

The center clarified that it will receive breeders and beneficiaries at the vaccination sites from 4 PM to 8 PM throughout the campaign, urging pet owners to take advantage of the free vaccination service and to ensure that animals are brought to the approved vaccination sites.

The Waqaa center branch in the Najran region confirmed the continuation of preventive and awareness campaigns on a regular basis; with the aim of raising health awareness, promoting the principle of prevention, and protecting livestock and public health in the region.