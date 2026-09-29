أطلق المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) بمنطقة نجران حملة لتحصين الحيوانات الأليفة ضد مرض السعار (Rabies)، وتستمر حتى (الخميس) 1 أكتوبر 2026.
وتأتي الحملة ضمن جهود المركز لتعزيز منظومة الصحة الحيوانية، والارتقاء بمستوى الوقاية من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، والحد من انتشار مرض السعار؛ حفاظاً على صحة الحيوانات وسلامة أفراد المجتمع.
وأوضح المركز أن استقبال المربين والمستفيدين في مواقع التحصين ابتداءً من الساعة الرابعة مساءً حتى الثامنة مساءً طوال أيام الحملة، داعياً ملاك الحيوانات الأليفة إلى الاستفادة من خدمة التحصين المجانية، والالتزام بإحضار الحيوانات إلى مواقع التحصين المعتمدة.
وأكد فرع مركز وقاء بمنطقة نجران استمرار تنفيذ الحملات الوقائية والتوعوية بصورة دورية؛ بهدف رفع مستوى الوعي الصحي، وتعزيز مبدأ الوقاية، وحماية الثروة الحيوانية والصحة العامة في المنطقة.
مركز وقاء بنجران يطلق حملة لتحصين الحيوانات ضد السعار
أطلق المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) بمنطقة نجران حملة لتحصين الحيوانات الأليفة ضد مرض السعار (Rabies)، وتستمر حتى (الخميس) 1 أكتوبر 2026.
The National Center for the Prevention of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases and Their Control (Waqaa) in the Najran region has launched a campaign to vaccinate pets against rabies, which will continue until Thursday, October 1, 2026.
This campaign is part of the center's efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve the level of prevention of zoonotic diseases, and limit the spread of rabies; in order to protect the health of animals and the safety of community members.
The center clarified that it will receive breeders and beneficiaries at the vaccination sites from 4 PM to 8 PM throughout the campaign, urging pet owners to take advantage of the free vaccination service and to ensure that animals are brought to the approved vaccination sites.
The Waqaa center branch in the Najran region confirmed the continuation of preventive and awareness campaigns on a regular basis; with the aim of raising health awareness, promoting the principle of prevention, and protecting livestock and public health in the region.