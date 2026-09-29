أعلن الأمين العام لمنظمة «أوبك» هيثم الغيص أن استهلاك الطاقة العالمي سيرتفع بنحو 23% حتى عام 2050، ليشمل النمو جميع مصادر الطاقة التقليدية والمتجددة، مدفوعاً بزيادة أعداد السكان وتضاعف حجم الاقتصاد العالمي والتوسع الحضري.


وقال في مقابلة مع تلفزيون النهار الجزائري على هامش زيارته إلى البلاد: «منظمة أوبك تتفق مع توقعات زيادة الطلب على الطاقات المتجددة، لكن وجهة نظرنا أن الطاقات المتجددة سيكون لها دور مكمل لمزيج الطاقة الأساسي ولن تحل محل النفط والغاز».


رسالة خطيرة للمستثمرين


وحذر الغيص من أن الحديث عن انخفاض الطلب العالمي على النفط يبعث «رسالة خطيرة» إلى المستثمرين بالتوقف عن ضخ استثمارات جديدة في الصناعة، في اتجاه يتعارض مع دعوات المنظمة لمواصلة الاستثمار لتلبية حاجات الطاقة المستقبلية. وأضاف في المقابلة: «الحديث عن انخفاض الطلب على النفط رسالة خطيرة مفادها للعالم أنه يجب التوقف عن الاستثمار في الصناعة النفطية، وهو عكس ما نطالب به في أوبك، وعكس ما يطالب به الكثيرون في الصناعة النفطية وصناعة الطاقة».


تعديل توقعات الطلب


وأشار الغيص إلى أن وكالة الطاقة الدولية عدّلت مسار توقعاتها بشأن ذروة الطلب على النفط خلال الفترة الماضية، قائلاً: «إن توقعاتها أصبحت أقرب إلى رؤية أوبك بشأن استمرار نمو الطلب».


وعدّلت الوكالة، التي مقرها في باريس وتعد مرجعاً عالمياً تعتمد عليه الحكومات وشركات الطاقة في رسم السياسات واتخاذ قرارات الاستثمار، أواخر العام الماضي نظرتها إزاء قرب بلوغ ذروة الطلب على النفط، بإعادة طرح سيناريو يستمر فيه نمو الاستهلاك العالمي حتى منتصف القرن.