اطّلع أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة، على جهود أمانة المنطقة الشرقية، والجهات الأمنية، والجهات المشاركة في تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي.

أمير الشرقية يطّلع على جهود تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي بالمنطقة


وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ذكرى اليوم الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية نستحضر فيها مسيرة التوحيد التي أرسى دعائمها الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود – طيب الله ثراه – بمعاونة رجاله، لتستمر من بعده مسيرة البناء على أيدي أبنائه الملوك – رحمهم الله – وصولاً إلى العهد الزاهر بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.
أمير الشرقية يطّلع على جهود تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي بالمنطقة

وأشار إلى أن هذه المسيرة مستندة على أسس راسخة قوامها كتاب الله وسنة نبيه صلى الله عليه وسلم، وما يجمع أبناء الوطن من تلاحم ووحدة، وما أنعم الله به على المملكة من أمن واستقرار وخيرات وفيرة، وفي مقدمتها العناية بالحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتأمين مناسك الحج، سائلاً الله عز وجل أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، ويديم على الوطن أمنه ووحدته وعزه.
أمير الشرقية يطّلع على جهود تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي بالمنطقة

وأوضح أمين المنطقة الشرقية المهندس فهد بن محمد الجبير أن أمانة المنطقة نظمت وشاركت في الاحتفاء باليوم الوطني السعودي من خلال منظومة متكاملة شملت التخطيط والإعداد وتهيئة المواقع، ورفع جاهزية المرافق والميادين، بالتنسيق مع مختلف الجهات، إلى جانب تنفيذ حزمة من الفعاليات والبرامج الثقافية والترفيهية والمجتمعية في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة، بما أتاح للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار تجربة وطنية متكاملة تعكس حيوية المنطقة وتنوعها.
أمير الشرقية يطّلع على جهود تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي بالمنطقة

وبيّن الجبير أن دعم وتوجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية ومتابعة نائبه أسهما إسهاماً مباشراً في توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التكامل بين مختلف الجهات، وتحويل المناسبة إلى عمل مؤسسي متكامل يخدم المجتمع، مؤكدًا أن نجاح المناسبة جاء ثمرة لتكامل الجهود، خصوصًا ما قدمته القطاعات الأمنية في تنظيم الحركة المرورية وإدارة الحشود، وتعزيز السلامة وتأمين مواقع الفعاليات.