أمير الشرقية يطّلع على جهود تنظيم احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي بالمنطقة

The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, along with the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the efforts of the Eastern Province Municipality, security agencies, and the entities involved in organizing the Saudi National Day celebrations at the Emirate's Diwan.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that the anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reminds us of the unification journey established by the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud – may God have mercy on him – with the help of his men, which continued thereafter through the construction efforts of his sons, the kings – may God have mercy on them – leading to the prosperous era under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He pointed out that this journey is based on solid foundations rooted in the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Prophet, peace be upon him, and on the unity and cohesion among the citizens of the homeland, as well as the blessings that God has bestowed upon the Kingdom in terms of security, stability, and abundant resources, foremost of which is the care for the Two Holy Mosques, serving the guests of God, and ensuring the rituals of Hajj. He asked God Almighty to protect the wise leadership and to maintain the security, unity, and dignity of the homeland.



The Secretary of the Eastern Province, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair, explained that the municipality organized and participated in celebrating the Saudi National Day through a comprehensive system that included planning, preparation, and site readiness, raising the readiness of facilities and squares, in coordination with various entities, in addition to implementing a package of cultural, entertainment, and community activities in the cities and governorates of the region, allowing citizens, residents, and visitors to experience a complete national celebration that reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the region.



Al-Jubair indicated that the support and guidance of the Emir of the Eastern Province and the follow-up of his deputy contributed directly to unifying efforts and enhancing integration among various entities, transforming the occasion into a comprehensive institutional work that serves the community, affirming that the success of the event was the result of integrated efforts, especially what the security sectors provided in organizing traffic movement, managing crowds, enhancing safety, and securing event locations.