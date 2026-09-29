The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires in Seoul, Andrii Vishkin, to protest the announcement by Kyiv regarding the transfer of two North Korean soldiers in custody to South Korea, demanding an official explanation and an apology for disclosing the transfer operation.



The ministry stated in an official announcement that First Deputy Foreign Minister Park Yun-jo summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires and expressed "deep regret" over the announcement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the transfer of the detainees during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, despite what Seoul described as a clear agreement between the two countries to keep the matter confidential.

الكوري الشمالي والأوكراني



South Korea also protested what it described as an incorrect statement issued by the Ukrainian president's office, which denied the existence of an agreement between the two countries regarding the confidentiality of the transfer operation.



Seoul demanded that the Ukrainian side take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.



The ministry quoted Park Yun-jo as saying that the disclosure of incorrect information regarding the non-existence of a secret agreement "seriously undermines the trust between the governments of the two countries," considering that this could cause problems for the friendly relations between Seoul and Kyiv.



Kyiv and Seoul.. Two Narratives on the Agreement



South Korean media reported that Kyiv stated, in response, that there was an understanding regarding the announcement of the transfer operation to the public.



According to media reports, the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires Andrii Vishkin listened to the position of the South Korean authorities and pledged to convey it accurately to his government.



Last week, Zelensky announced before the United Nations General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean soldiers to South Korea, explaining that the two men were sent to Seoul after being captured while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.



The South Korean presidential office had also demanded (on Sunday) that Ukraine provide an official explanation and apologize for disclosing the transfer operation.



A Sensitive Timing for Relations with Pyongyang



The transfer of the North Korean soldiers to South Korea comes at a time when Seoul is supporting efforts to re-launch dialogue with North Korea, coinciding with renewed announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.



The issue of North Korean detainees places Seoul in front of sensitive diplomatic and security considerations, amid ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and the participation of North Korean forces in the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.