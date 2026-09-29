استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني لدى سول أندري فيشكين للاحتجاج على إعلان كييف نقل جنديين كوريين شماليين أسيرين إلى كوريا الجنوبية، مطالبةً بتفسير رسمي واعتذار عن الكشف عن عملية النقل.


وقالت الوزارة، في بيان رسمي، إن نائب وزير الخارجية الأول بارك يون-جو استدعى القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني وأعرب عن «أسف شديد» إزاء إعلان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي نقل الأسيرين خلال كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، رغم ما وصفته سول بأنه اتفاق واضح بين البلدين يقضي بالحفاظ على سرية الأمر.

الكوري الشمالي والأوكراني

الكوري الشمالي والأوكراني


كما احتجت كوريا الجنوبية على ما وصفته بأنه تصريح غير صحيح صادر عن مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني، نفى وجود اتفاق بين البلدين بشأن الحفاظ على سرية عملية نقل الأسيرين.


وطالبت سول الجانب الأوكراني باتخاذ إجراءات تحول دون تكرار مثل هذه الواقعة مستقبلاً.


ونقلت الوزارة عن بارك يون-جو قوله إن الكشف عن معلومات غير صحيحة بشأن عدم وجود اتفاق سري «يقوّض بشكل خطير الثقة بين حكومتي البلدين»، معتبرًا أن الأمر قد يتسبب في مشكلات للعلاقات الودية بين سيول وكييف.


كييف وسول.. روايتان بشأن الاتفاق


وأفادت وسائل إعلام كورية جنوبية بأن كييف قالت، في المقابل، إن هناك تفاهمًا بشأن إعلان عملية نقل الأسيرين للرأي العام.


وبحسب التقارير الإعلامية، استمع القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني أندري فيشكين إلى موقف السلطات الكورية الجنوبية، وتعهد بنقله بدقة إلى حكومته.


وكان زيلينسكي أعلن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، أن أوكرانيا نقلت جنديين كوريين شماليين إلى كوريا الجنوبية، موضحًا أن الرجلين أُرسلا إلى سول بعد أَسرهما أثناء القتال إلى جانب القوات الروسية في الحرب الدائرة ضد أوكرانيا.


وكان المكتب الرئاسي الكوري الجنوبي قد طالب، (الأحد)، أوكرانيا أيضًا بتقديم تفسير رسمي والاعتذار عن الكشف عن عملية نقل الأسيرين.


توقيت حساس للعلاقات مع بيونغ يانغ


ويأتي نقل الجنديين الكوريين الشماليين إلى كوريا الجنوبية في وقت تدعم فيه سول جهودًا لإعادة إطلاق الحوار مع كوريا الشمالية، بالتزامن مع تجدد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استعداده للانخراط في حوار مع بيونغ يانغ.


ويضع ملف الأسرى الكوريين الشماليين سول أمام اعتبارات دبلوماسية وأمنية حساسة، في ظل استمرار التعاون العسكري بين كوريا الشمالية وروسيا، ومشاركة قوات كورية شمالية في الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، وفق تقديرات أوكرانية وكورية جنوبية.