استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني لدى سول أندري فيشكين للاحتجاج على إعلان كييف نقل جنديين كوريين شماليين أسيرين إلى كوريا الجنوبية، مطالبةً بتفسير رسمي واعتذار عن الكشف عن عملية النقل.
وقالت الوزارة، في بيان رسمي، إن نائب وزير الخارجية الأول بارك يون-جو استدعى القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني وأعرب عن «أسف شديد» إزاء إعلان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي نقل الأسيرين خلال كلمته أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، رغم ما وصفته سول بأنه اتفاق واضح بين البلدين يقضي بالحفاظ على سرية الأمر.
الكوري الشمالي والأوكراني
كما احتجت كوريا الجنوبية على ما وصفته بأنه تصريح غير صحيح صادر عن مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني، نفى وجود اتفاق بين البلدين بشأن الحفاظ على سرية عملية نقل الأسيرين.
وطالبت سول الجانب الأوكراني باتخاذ إجراءات تحول دون تكرار مثل هذه الواقعة مستقبلاً.
ونقلت الوزارة عن بارك يون-جو قوله إن الكشف عن معلومات غير صحيحة بشأن عدم وجود اتفاق سري «يقوّض بشكل خطير الثقة بين حكومتي البلدين»، معتبرًا أن الأمر قد يتسبب في مشكلات للعلاقات الودية بين سيول وكييف.
كييف وسول.. روايتان بشأن الاتفاق
وأفادت وسائل إعلام كورية جنوبية بأن كييف قالت، في المقابل، إن هناك تفاهمًا بشأن إعلان عملية نقل الأسيرين للرأي العام.
وبحسب التقارير الإعلامية، استمع القائم بالأعمال الأوكراني أندري فيشكين إلى موقف السلطات الكورية الجنوبية، وتعهد بنقله بدقة إلى حكومته.
وكان زيلينسكي أعلن أمام الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، أن أوكرانيا نقلت جنديين كوريين شماليين إلى كوريا الجنوبية، موضحًا أن الرجلين أُرسلا إلى سول بعد أَسرهما أثناء القتال إلى جانب القوات الروسية في الحرب الدائرة ضد أوكرانيا.
وكان المكتب الرئاسي الكوري الجنوبي قد طالب، (الأحد)، أوكرانيا أيضًا بتقديم تفسير رسمي والاعتذار عن الكشف عن عملية نقل الأسيرين.
توقيت حساس للعلاقات مع بيونغ يانغ
ويأتي نقل الجنديين الكوريين الشماليين إلى كوريا الجنوبية في وقت تدعم فيه سول جهودًا لإعادة إطلاق الحوار مع كوريا الشمالية، بالتزامن مع تجدد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استعداده للانخراط في حوار مع بيونغ يانغ.
ويضع ملف الأسرى الكوريين الشماليين سول أمام اعتبارات دبلوماسية وأمنية حساسة، في ظل استمرار التعاون العسكري بين كوريا الشمالية وروسيا، ومشاركة قوات كورية شمالية في الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، وفق تقديرات أوكرانية وكورية جنوبية.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires in Seoul, Andrii Vishkin, to protest the announcement by Kyiv regarding the transfer of two North Korean soldiers in custody to South Korea, demanding an official explanation and an apology for disclosing the transfer operation.
The ministry stated in an official announcement that First Deputy Foreign Minister Park Yun-jo summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires and expressed "deep regret" over the announcement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the transfer of the detainees during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, despite what Seoul described as a clear agreement between the two countries to keep the matter confidential.
الكوري الشمالي والأوكراني
South Korea also protested what it described as an incorrect statement issued by the Ukrainian president's office, which denied the existence of an agreement between the two countries regarding the confidentiality of the transfer operation.
Seoul demanded that the Ukrainian side take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.
The ministry quoted Park Yun-jo as saying that the disclosure of incorrect information regarding the non-existence of a secret agreement "seriously undermines the trust between the governments of the two countries," considering that this could cause problems for the friendly relations between Seoul and Kyiv.
Kyiv and Seoul.. Two Narratives on the Agreement
South Korean media reported that Kyiv stated, in response, that there was an understanding regarding the announcement of the transfer operation to the public.
According to media reports, the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires Andrii Vishkin listened to the position of the South Korean authorities and pledged to convey it accurately to his government.
Last week, Zelensky announced before the United Nations General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean soldiers to South Korea, explaining that the two men were sent to Seoul after being captured while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
The South Korean presidential office had also demanded (on Sunday) that Ukraine provide an official explanation and apologize for disclosing the transfer operation.
A Sensitive Timing for Relations with Pyongyang
The transfer of the North Korean soldiers to South Korea comes at a time when Seoul is supporting efforts to re-launch dialogue with North Korea, coinciding with renewed announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.
The issue of North Korean detainees places Seoul in front of sensitive diplomatic and security considerations, amid ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and the participation of North Korean forces in the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.