شهدت محافظة المنوفية في مصر واقعة مأساوية بعدما قُتل شاب يدعى موسى إبراهيم، يبلغ من العمر 30 عامًا؛ إثر إصابته بطلقات نارية أُطلقت عليه من بندقية صيد خلال عمله في نقل مواد البناء بإحدى قرى مركز شبين الكوم.

ظنّ الحاضرون، في البداية، أن العامل تعرّض لأزمة صحية أثناء العمل، قبل أن تكشف التحريات أن أحد المتهمين أطلق النار عليه عمدًا من سطح منزل مجاور، على خلفية خلاف مالي لا يتجاوز 600 جنيه (نحو 12 دولارًا).

وأكد شقيق الضحية أن المتهم تربّص به وصعد إلى سطح يطل مباشرة على موقع العمل، ثم أطلق عليه النار فأصابه بطلقتين اخترقتا صدره، ما أدى إلى وفاته في الحال.

وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط المتهم والسلاح المستخدم، فيما تتولى النيابة العامة التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.