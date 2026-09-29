The Monufia Governorate in Egypt witnessed a tragic incident after a young man named Moussa Ibrahim, aged 30, was killed; he was shot with gunfire from a hunting rifle while working in transporting building materials in one of the villages of Shebin El Kom Center.

Initially, the bystanders believed that the worker had suffered a health crisis while working, before investigations revealed that one of the suspects intentionally shot him from the roof of a neighboring house, stemming from a financial dispute not exceeding 600 Egyptian pounds (about 12 dollars).

The victim's brother confirmed that the suspect lay in wait for him and climbed to a roof that directly overlooked the work site, then shot him, hitting him with two bullets that penetrated his chest, leading to his immediate death.

The security forces managed to apprehend the suspect and the weapon used, while the public prosecution is investigating the circumstances of the incident.