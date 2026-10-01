The Deputy Emir of Najran Region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, praised the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.

He said: "The royal speech was characterized by its comprehensiveness and represents a national reference that defines priorities, affirming the Kingdom's steadfast approach to construction and development, placing the interests of the nation and citizens at the forefront. It also embodies the progress the Kingdom is experiencing in various fields, under wise leadership, an ambitious vision, and integrated institutional work."

He added: "The noble royal speech included profound meanings and important implications, highlighting the major achievements that have been accomplished since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in various fields, and reaffirming the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy and the diversification of income sources. The royal speech also embodied wise visions, great ambition, and foresight for the elevation of the nation and the dignity of its citizens, contributing to the development of the citizen and ensuring a decent life for them, while moving forward on the path of development and progress in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision, which has made the citizen its foundation and goal."

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to sustain the country's security, stability, and prosperity.