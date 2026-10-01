أشاد نائب أمير منطقة نجران، الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.

وقال: "إن الخطاب الملكي اتسم بالشمولية، ويمثّل مرجعًا وطنيًا يحدد الأولويات، ويؤكد ثبات نهج المملكة في البناء والتنمية، ووضع مصلحة الوطن والمواطن في المقدمة، كما يجسّد ما تعيشه المملكة من تقدم في مختلف المجالات، في ظل قيادة حكيمة ورؤية طموحة وعمل مؤسسي متكامل".

وأضاف: "أن الخطاب الملكي الكريم اشتمل على معانٍ عميقة ودلالات مهمة، ورصدٍ لأهم المنجزات الكبرى التي تحققت منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 في مختلف المجالات، وتأكيدٍ على متانة وقوة الاقتصاد السعودي وتنوع مصادر الدخل، كما جسد الخطاب الملكي الرؤى الحكيمة والطموح الكبير واستشراف المستقبل لعلوّ الوطن ورفعته وعزّ مواطنيه، بما يسهم في تنمية المواطن ويحقق له الحياة الكريمة، والمضي قُدمًا على طريق التنمية والتطوير وفقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة التي جعلت المواطن عمادها وغايتها".

ودعا الله العلي القدير أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها ورخاءها.