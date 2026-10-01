Under the patronage of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, and in collaboration with Umm Al-Qura University, the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue organized yesterday (Wednesday) the "Bridges of Communication" forum titled "Hajj and Umrah as a Model for Coexistence and Cultural Communication," at the university's premises, with the attendance of the President of Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Maadi Al-Mudhhib, along with several officials, specialists, and interested individuals.

The Secretary-General of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, explained in his speech during the opening of the forum that it represents an opportunity to exchange experiences and practices between institutions, showcase successful practices, and open new horizons for cooperation and partnership, contributing to the development of institutional and community work, in line with the center's mission to enhance cohesion, build bridges, and bring perspectives closer together. He expressed his hope that the forum's activities and discussions would lead to practical initiatives and fruitful partnerships that enhance communication and rapprochement.

For his part, the President of Umm Al-Qura University confirmed that the forum represents a qualitative space for dialogue, exchanging experiences, and enhancing integration among relevant entities, contributing to strengthening the values of belonging and loyalty among individuals and the community. It reflects the national ambition to build integrated urban environments that elevate the quality of life, preserve identity, and invest in arts, culture, and the depth of history to achieve coexistence and create an ambitious future based on Saudi history and civilization.

The forum will showcase the Kingdom's services in the Hajj and Umrah sector and their cultural and civilizational implications, reflecting the civilizational values that the state embodies in providing services to the guests of Allah during their religious journey, from arrival to departure.

Following the opening, discussion sessions were held addressing several themes, the most prominent of which were the religious and educational foundations of coexistence values, the holy sites as a platform for cultural communication, and the message of peace and moderation to the world, alongside the Kingdom's efforts to enrich the civilizational experience and highlight what the Hajj and Umrah seasons represent as a human model for communication and rapprochement between peoples and cultures.