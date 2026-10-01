عدّ عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عاصم بن محمد المدخلي، الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي ألقاه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، منطلقاً استراتيجياً ونهجاً ثابتاً مضيئاً، لأعمال ولجان مجلس الشورى، لتعزيز أدواره التشريعية والرقابية وعلاقات الصداقة البرلمانية.

وأكد المدخلي تأصيل الخطاب لدور حكومة المملكة، في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة في شؤونها الداخلية كافة والمضي في تحقيق نهضتها التنموية وفق رؤية 2030 وبرامجها الطموحة التي حققت 93٪ من مستهدفاتها في مختلف المجالات، ما يسهم في استدامة التنمية وخدمة الوطن والمواطن ويعزز مكانة المملكة المتقدمة عالمياً، بتحقيقها المزيد من التطور والازدهار وتوفير سبل الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين.

وأكد المدخلي أن مجلس الشورى شهد تطوراً واضحاً في مسيرة عطائه للوطن والمواطن الممتدة منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود، إلى هذا العهد الزاهر، وحظي العمل الشوري تحت قبة المجلس بمراجعة دراسة الأنظمة استحداثاً أو تعديلاً وتفسير الأنظمة فضلاً عن الدور الرقابي على أداء الأجهزة الحكومية من خلال مراجعة تقارير الجهات التنفيذية وإصدار العديد من التوصيات لدعم القرارات التي تعزز من الدور المناط بهذه الجهات لخدمة الوطن والمواطن سيما مع التنمية الكبيرة والعمل المتسارع في منظومة البرامج والمبادرات والمشاريع الرائدة لرؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى دور مجلس الشورى بصفته الرقابية على أعمال الحكومة فضلاً عن دوره في الدبلوماسية والعلاقات البرلمانية مع الاتحادات والمجالس البرلمانية النظيرة.

وعبّر عن اعتزازه بما يحظى به الخطاب الملكي السنوي من اهتمام محلي ودولي، كونه أحد أهم المناسبات الوطنية، لأهمية مضامينه وانعكاساته على مستقبل البلاد، نظراً للمكانة البارزة والثقل الدولي للمملكة بصفتها إحدى الدول الكبرى المؤثرة على مستوى دول العالم، من خلال عضوية المملكة في مجموعة العشرين، وثقلها الدولي مع المجموعات الدولية وتأثيرها في المجال السياسي والاقتصادي والأمن والمالي العالمي.