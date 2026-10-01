عدّ عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عاصم بن محمد المدخلي، الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي ألقاه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، منطلقاً استراتيجياً ونهجاً ثابتاً مضيئاً، لأعمال ولجان مجلس الشورى، لتعزيز أدواره التشريعية والرقابية وعلاقات الصداقة البرلمانية.
وأكد المدخلي تأصيل الخطاب لدور حكومة المملكة، في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة في شؤونها الداخلية كافة والمضي في تحقيق نهضتها التنموية وفق رؤية 2030 وبرامجها الطموحة التي حققت 93٪ من مستهدفاتها في مختلف المجالات، ما يسهم في استدامة التنمية وخدمة الوطن والمواطن ويعزز مكانة المملكة المتقدمة عالمياً، بتحقيقها المزيد من التطور والازدهار وتوفير سبل الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين.
وأكد المدخلي أن مجلس الشورى شهد تطوراً واضحاً في مسيرة عطائه للوطن والمواطن الممتدة منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود، إلى هذا العهد الزاهر، وحظي العمل الشوري تحت قبة المجلس بمراجعة دراسة الأنظمة استحداثاً أو تعديلاً وتفسير الأنظمة فضلاً عن الدور الرقابي على أداء الأجهزة الحكومية من خلال مراجعة تقارير الجهات التنفيذية وإصدار العديد من التوصيات لدعم القرارات التي تعزز من الدور المناط بهذه الجهات لخدمة الوطن والمواطن سيما مع التنمية الكبيرة والعمل المتسارع في منظومة البرامج والمبادرات والمشاريع الرائدة لرؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى دور مجلس الشورى بصفته الرقابية على أعمال الحكومة فضلاً عن دوره في الدبلوماسية والعلاقات البرلمانية مع الاتحادات والمجالس البرلمانية النظيرة.
وعبّر عن اعتزازه بما يحظى به الخطاب الملكي السنوي من اهتمام محلي ودولي، كونه أحد أهم المناسبات الوطنية، لأهمية مضامينه وانعكاساته على مستقبل البلاد، نظراً للمكانة البارزة والثقل الدولي للمملكة بصفتها إحدى الدول الكبرى المؤثرة على مستوى دول العالم، من خلال عضوية المملكة في مجموعة العشرين، وثقلها الدولي مع المجموعات الدولية وتأثيرها في المجال السياسي والاقتصادي والأمن والمالي العالمي.
Member of the Shura Council, Dr. Asim bin Muhammad Al-Mudkhali, considered the annual royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as a strategic launch and a steadfast guiding approach for the work and committees of the Shura Council, aimed at enhancing its legislative and supervisory roles and parliamentary friendship relations.
Al-Mudkhali emphasized the speech's grounding in the role of the Kingdom's government in the comprehensive development journey across all its internal affairs and the pursuit of achieving its developmental renaissance in accordance with Vision 2030 and its ambitious programs, which have achieved 93% of their targets in various fields, contributing to the sustainability of development, serving the nation and its citizens, and enhancing the Kingdom's advanced global standing by achieving further progress and prosperity and providing means for a decent life for citizens.
Al-Mudkhali affirmed that the Shura Council has witnessed a clear evolution in its contributions to the nation and citizens, extending from the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, to this prosperous era. The consultative work under the dome of the council has included reviewing and studying regulations, whether newly introduced or amended, and interpreting regulations, in addition to the supervisory role over the performance of government agencies through reviewing reports from executive bodies and issuing numerous recommendations to support decisions that enhance the role assigned to these entities in serving the nation and its citizens, especially with the significant development and rapid work within the framework of programs, initiatives, and pioneering projects for Vision 2030. This is in addition to the Shura Council's role as a supervisory body over government actions, as well as its role in diplomacy and parliamentary relations with similar unions and parliamentary councils.
He expressed pride in the attention the annual royal speech receives both locally and internationally, as it is one of the most important national occasions, due to the significance of its contents and its implications for the future of the country, given the prominent status and international weight of the Kingdom as one of the major influential countries globally, through its membership in the G20, its international weight with international groups, and its influence in the political, economic, security, and global financial fields.