Member of the Shura Council, Dr. Asim bin Muhammad Al-Mudkhali, considered the annual royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as a strategic launch and a steadfast guiding approach for the work and committees of the Shura Council, aimed at enhancing its legislative and supervisory roles and parliamentary friendship relations.

Al-Mudkhali emphasized the speech's grounding in the role of the Kingdom's government in the comprehensive development journey across all its internal affairs and the pursuit of achieving its developmental renaissance in accordance with Vision 2030 and its ambitious programs, which have achieved 93% of their targets in various fields, contributing to the sustainability of development, serving the nation and its citizens, and enhancing the Kingdom's advanced global standing by achieving further progress and prosperity and providing means for a decent life for citizens.

Al-Mudkhali affirmed that the Shura Council has witnessed a clear evolution in its contributions to the nation and citizens, extending from the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, to this prosperous era. The consultative work under the dome of the council has included reviewing and studying regulations, whether newly introduced or amended, and interpreting regulations, in addition to the supervisory role over the performance of government agencies through reviewing reports from executive bodies and issuing numerous recommendations to support decisions that enhance the role assigned to these entities in serving the nation and its citizens, especially with the significant development and rapid work within the framework of programs, initiatives, and pioneering projects for Vision 2030. This is in addition to the Shura Council's role as a supervisory body over government actions, as well as its role in diplomacy and parliamentary relations with similar unions and parliamentary councils.

He expressed pride in the attention the annual royal speech receives both locally and internationally, as it is one of the most important national occasions, due to the significance of its contents and its implications for the future of the country, given the prominent status and international weight of the Kingdom as one of the major influential countries globally, through its membership in the G20, its international weight with international groups, and its influence in the political, economic, security, and global financial fields.