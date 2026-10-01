لم يكن الوطن في احتفال تعليم جدة مجرد مناسبة تستعاد تفاصيلها بالكلمات، بل كان لونا على لوحة، وحكاية في عمل فني، ومشهدا يتحرك على خشبة المسرح. وبين أعمال حملت ذاكرة المكان وملامح الإنسان السعودي، توقف محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي أمام لوحات المعرض الفني المصاحب للحفل، يستمع إلى معلمي التربية الفنية في مدارس جدة وهم يروون بلغة اللون تفاصيل مشاركاتهم، وما حملته أعمالهم من قراءات بصرية للوطن وتاريخه وهويته ومنجزاته.
ومن اللوحة انتقلت الحكاية إلى المسرح، حيث قدم طلاب وطالبات مدارس تعليم جدة عرضا أدائيا لم تكن فيه الوطنية عبارة تقال، بل صورة وحركة وإيقاعا ومشهدا، جسد قيم الانتماء والوفاء والكرم، في احتفال رعى خلاله الأمير سعود بن جلوي مناسبة الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة باليوم الوطني السعودي، بحضور وكيل وزارة التعليم لتنمية قدرات الطلاب، والمدير العام للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، وعدد من المسؤولين والقيادات التعليمية.
وفي المعرض المصاحب «عزنا بطبعنا» حضرت التربية الفنية بوصفها مساحة تتجاوز تعليم الرسم إلى بناء الذائقة والوعي والهوية، إذ قدم معلمو وطلاب مدارس جدة أعمالا استلهمت تاريخ المملكة وتحولاتها الحضارية، وربطت بين الذاكرة الوطنية ولغة الفن المعاصر.
وأكدت منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي أن اليوم الوطني مناسبة لاستحضار مسيرة توحيد المملكة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود - طيب الله ثراه - وما تلاها من بناء وتنمية عززا مكانتها عالميا، مشيرة إلى أن ذلك يضع على التعليم مسؤولية إعداد جيل يصنع المستقبل بعلمه وإنجازه.
وهكذا لم يكن احتفال تعليم جدة استعادة لحكاية مضت، بقدر ما كان حديثا عن حكاية مستمرة، يرسم المعلم بعض ملامحها، ويؤدي الطالب مشاهدها، ويكتب التعليم فصولها القادمة. فالوطن الذي حضر على اللوحة وخشبة المسرح، هو ذاته الوطن الذي ينتظر من أبنائه أن يحولوا الانتماء من شعور إلى معرفة، ومن المعرفة إلى إنجاز.
The homeland was not just an occasion in the celebration of Education in Jeddah that could be recounted in words; it was a color on a canvas, a story in a work of art, and a scene moving on a stage. Among the works that carried the memory of the place and the features of the Saudi person, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, paused in front of the paintings at the accompanying art exhibition, listening to the art teachers in Jeddah schools as they narrated in the language of color the details of their contributions and what their works conveyed in visual readings of the homeland, its history, identity, and achievements.
From the canvas, the story moved to the stage, where students from Jeddah's educational institutions presented a performance in which nationalism was not just a phrase spoken, but an image, movement, rhythm, and scene that embodied the values of belonging, loyalty, and generosity. This celebration was sponsored by Prince Saud bin Jalawi on the occasion of the General Administration of Education in Jeddah celebrating Saudi National Day, with the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Student Development, the Director General of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, and several officials and educational leaders.
In the accompanying exhibition "Our Pride is Our Nature," art education was present as a space that transcends teaching drawing to building taste, awareness, and identity. Teachers and students from Jeddah schools presented works inspired by the history of the Kingdom and its civilizational transformations, linking national memory with the language of contemporary art.
Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi emphasized that National Day is an occasion to recall the journey of unification of the Kingdom under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - and the subsequent building and development that enhanced its global standing. She pointed out that this places a responsibility on education to prepare a generation that shapes the future with its knowledge and achievements.
Thus, the celebration of Education in Jeddah was not merely a recollection of a past story, but rather a discussion about an ongoing narrative, where the teacher sketches some of its features, the student performs its scenes, and education writes its upcoming chapters. The homeland that was present on the canvas and stage is the same homeland that awaits its children to transform belonging from a feeling into knowledge, and from knowledge into achievement.