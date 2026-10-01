The homeland was not just an occasion in the celebration of Education in Jeddah that could be recounted in words; it was a color on a canvas, a story in a work of art, and a scene moving on a stage. Among the works that carried the memory of the place and the features of the Saudi person, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, paused in front of the paintings at the accompanying art exhibition, listening to the art teachers in Jeddah schools as they narrated in the language of color the details of their contributions and what their works conveyed in visual readings of the homeland, its history, identity, and achievements.

From the canvas, the story moved to the stage, where students from Jeddah's educational institutions presented a performance in which nationalism was not just a phrase spoken, but an image, movement, rhythm, and scene that embodied the values of belonging, loyalty, and generosity. This celebration was sponsored by Prince Saud bin Jalawi on the occasion of the General Administration of Education in Jeddah celebrating Saudi National Day, with the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Student Development, the Director General of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, and several officials and educational leaders.

In the accompanying exhibition "Our Pride is Our Nature," art education was present as a space that transcends teaching drawing to building taste, awareness, and identity. Teachers and students from Jeddah schools presented works inspired by the history of the Kingdom and its civilizational transformations, linking national memory with the language of contemporary art.

Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi emphasized that National Day is an occasion to recall the journey of unification of the Kingdom under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - and the subsequent building and development that enhanced its global standing. She pointed out that this places a responsibility on education to prepare a generation that shapes the future with its knowledge and achievements.

Thus, the celebration of Education in Jeddah was not merely a recollection of a past story, but rather a discussion about an ongoing narrative, where the teacher sketches some of its features, the student performs its scenes, and education writes its upcoming chapters. The homeland that was present on the canvas and stage is the same homeland that awaits its children to transform belonging from a feeling into knowledge, and from knowledge into achievement.