لم يكن الوطن في احتفال تعليم جدة مجرد مناسبة تستعاد تفاصيلها بالكلمات، بل كان لونا على لوحة، وحكاية في عمل فني، ومشهدا يتحرك على خشبة المسرح. وبين أعمال حملت ذاكرة المكان وملامح الإنسان السعودي، توقف محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي أمام لوحات المعرض الفني المصاحب للحفل، يستمع إلى معلمي التربية الفنية في مدارس جدة وهم يروون بلغة اللون تفاصيل مشاركاتهم، وما حملته أعمالهم من قراءات بصرية للوطن وتاريخه وهويته ومنجزاته.

ومن اللوحة انتقلت الحكاية إلى المسرح، حيث قدم طلاب وطالبات مدارس تعليم جدة عرضا أدائيا لم تكن فيه الوطنية عبارة تقال، بل صورة وحركة وإيقاعا ومشهدا، جسد قيم الانتماء والوفاء والكرم، في احتفال رعى خلاله الأمير سعود بن جلوي مناسبة الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة باليوم الوطني السعودي، بحضور وكيل وزارة التعليم لتنمية قدرات الطلاب، والمدير العام للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، وعدد من المسؤولين والقيادات التعليمية.

وفي المعرض المصاحب «عزنا بطبعنا» حضرت التربية الفنية بوصفها مساحة تتجاوز تعليم الرسم إلى بناء الذائقة والوعي والهوية، إذ قدم معلمو وطلاب مدارس جدة أعمالا استلهمت تاريخ المملكة وتحولاتها الحضارية، وربطت بين الذاكرة الوطنية ولغة الفن المعاصر.

وأكدت منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي أن اليوم الوطني مناسبة لاستحضار مسيرة توحيد المملكة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود - طيب الله ثراه - وما تلاها من بناء وتنمية عززا مكانتها عالميا، مشيرة إلى أن ذلك يضع على التعليم مسؤولية إعداد جيل يصنع المستقبل بعلمه وإنجازه.

وهكذا لم يكن احتفال تعليم جدة استعادة لحكاية مضت، بقدر ما كان حديثا عن حكاية مستمرة، يرسم المعلم بعض ملامحها، ويؤدي الطالب مشاهدها، ويكتب التعليم فصولها القادمة. فالوطن الذي حضر على اللوحة وخشبة المسرح، هو ذاته الوطن الذي ينتظر من أبنائه أن يحولوا الانتماء من شعور إلى معرفة، ومن المعرفة إلى إنجاز.