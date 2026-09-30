نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية 468 عملية استهداف ضد عناصر وعتاد مليشيا الحوثي في الجبهة الشرقية والبيضاء وجبهة المنصورة بالوازعية، أسفرت عن مقتل وجرح المئات من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير معدات وآليات عسكرية.

استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت التعليمية

وأكدت الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزلي، عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «X»، أن المليشيا تواصل استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، بما فيها المنشآت التعليمية، في محاولة وصفتها بـ«اليائسة» لكسر إرادة الشعب اليمني في استعادة الدولة ورفض مشروعها المتطرف والهدام.

وأضافت أن هذه الاعتداءات تشكل انتهاكاً جسيماً لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني ومبادئ حماية المدنيين