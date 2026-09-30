نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية 468 عملية استهداف ضد عناصر وعتاد مليشيا الحوثي في الجبهة الشرقية والبيضاء وجبهة المنصورة بالوازعية، أسفرت عن مقتل وجرح المئات من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير معدات وآليات عسكرية.
استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت التعليمية
وأكدت الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزلي، عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «X»، أن المليشيا تواصل استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، بما فيها المنشآت التعليمية، في محاولة وصفتها بـ«اليائسة» لكسر إرادة الشعب اليمني في استعادة الدولة ورفض مشروعها المتطرف والهدام.
وأضافت أن هذه الاعتداءات تشكل انتهاكاً جسيماً لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني ومبادئ حماية المدنيين
The Yemeni armed forces carried out 468 targeting operations against elements and equipment of the Houthi militia in the eastern front, Al-Bayda, and the Al-Mansoura front in Al-Waziyah, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of militia members, as well as the destruction of military equipment and vehicles.
Targeting Civilians and Educational Facilities
The official spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazli, confirmed via his official account on the platform "X" that the militia continues to target civilians and civilian objects, including educational facilities, in what he described as a "desperate" attempt to break the will of the Yemeni people in restoring the state and rejecting their extremist and destructive project.
He added that these attacks constitute a serious violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law and the principles of civilian protection.