The Yemeni armed forces carried out 468 targeting operations against elements and equipment of the Houthi militia in the eastern front, Al-Bayda, and the Al-Mansoura front in Al-Waziyah, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of militia members, as well as the destruction of military equipment and vehicles.

Targeting Civilians and Educational Facilities

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazli, confirmed via his official account on the platform "X" that the militia continues to target civilians and civilian objects, including educational facilities, in what he described as a "desperate" attempt to break the will of the Yemeni people in restoring the state and rejecting their extremist and destructive project.

He added that these attacks constitute a serious violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law and the principles of civilian protection.