أعلن المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل مباشرته التحقيق في واقعة الهبوط الاضطراري لرحلة شركة طيران «فلاي دبي» رقم (FZ1073) في مطار الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بمدينة تبوك.

أوضح المركز، في بيان اليوم (الأربعاء)، أنه تلقى بلاغاً يتعلق بالرحلة، مشيراً إلى أن فريق تحقيق السلامة باشر مهامه. وأضاف أن المركز يعمل بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة، والتحقق من الجوانب المرتبطة بسلامة الطيران، وجمع المعلومات والأدلة ذات الصلة.