The National Transportation Safety Center announced that it has begun an investigation into the emergency landing incident of Fly Dubai flight number (FZ1073) at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the city of Tabuk.

The center clarified, in a statement today (Wednesday), that it received a report regarding the flight, noting that the safety investigation team has commenced its duties. It added that the center is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to understand the circumstances of the incident, verify the aspects related to flight safety, and gather relevant information and evidence.