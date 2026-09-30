The specialized committees in the Shura Council represent a fundamental pillar in the council's operational system, serving as the technical and research incubator through which studies and opinions are formulated. They examine the systems and regulations, annual performance reports of government agencies, agreements, and memorandums of understanding, in addition to proposals submitted under Article (23) of the Shura Council Law.

During the second year of the ninth term, the specialized and thematic committees of the council continued their work at an intensive pace, leveraging the expertise of their members and the diversity of their specializations to study the topics referred to them, while keeping pace with the developmental and legislative transformations taking place in the Kingdom across various fields.

The results of the committees' work reflected the level of activity witnessed during the Shura year; they completed 712 topics, which included the study of 209 performance reports of government agencies, 72 systems and regulations, 245 agreements and memorandums of cooperation and understanding, 13 proposals submitted under Article (23) of the Shura Council Law, and 11 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), in addition to 162 opinions presented by the committees regarding members' observations and opinions.

These efforts were the result of 376 meetings held by the committees throughout the year, with the participation of 331 government officials, within a framework that enhances direct communication with relevant entities and enriches studies and discussions, thereby supporting the quality of reports and recommendations presented to the council.

In Islamic and judicial affairs, the committee studied 32 topics, which included 6 performance reports of government agencies, 4 systems, 1 topic under Article (17) of the council's law, and 16 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 5 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports addressed were those from the Ministry of Justice, the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

In the trade and investment sector, the committee studied 49 topics, which included 16 performance reports of government agencies, 6 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), and 16 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 10 opinions. Among the most notable reports were the annual reports of the Ministry of Commerce, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, the Premium Residency Center, and the Ministry of Investment.

Regarding the energy and industry sector, the committee completed the study of 36 topics, which included 8 performance reports, 2 systems, 19 agreements and memorandums, and 7 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.

In terms of security and military affairs, the committee completed 49 topics, which included 8 reports, 8 systems, 27 agreements and memorandums, and 6 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports studied were the annual report of the National Risk Council and the annual report of the General Authority for Defense Development.

In foreign affairs, the committee completed the study of 34 topics, which included 3 performance reports of government agencies, 2 systems, 27 agreements and memorandums, and 2 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the annual report of the Saudi Fund for Development.

In the field of human resources and social development, the committee completed the study of 46 topics, which included 13 performance reports of government agencies, 5 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), 13 agreements and memorandums, 7 proposals under Article (23), and 7 opinions. Among the most notable reports studied were those from the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Family Affairs Council.

In the education and scientific research sector, the committee completed 78 topics referred to it by the council, which included 35 performance reports of government agencies, 3 systems, 1 topic referred back under Article (17), 7 agreements and memorandums, and 32 opinions. Its most notable work included studying the annual reports of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, the Islamic University in Medina, King Saud University, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Education.

Extending to sectors with cultural and community dimensions, the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee completed 71 topics, which included 19 performance reports of government agencies, 3 systems, 4 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), 28 agreements and memorandums, and 17 opinions. Among the most notable were the reports from the Supreme Committee for Hosting the 2034 World Cup, the Ministry of Sports, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the Sports Path Foundation.

In the media field, the Media Committee completed 15 topics, which included 4 performance reports of government agencies, 6 agreements and memorandums, 1 proposal under Article (23), and 4 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual report of the Ministry of Media and the annual report of the General Authority for Media Regulation.

In financial and economic matters, the Financial and Economic Committee completed 82 topics raised to it according to its jurisdiction, which included 17 performance reports of government agencies, 25 systems, 2 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), 26 agreements and memorandums, and 12 opinions. Among the most notable reports studied were those from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax, the General Authority for State Properties, the Capital Market Authority, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

In the health sector, the Health Committee completed 25 topics, which included 7 performance reports of government agencies, 1 system, 9 agreements and memorandums, 2 proposals under Article (23), and 6 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Public Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the transport, communications, and information technology sector, the committee completed 65 topics, which included 14 performance reports of government agencies, 37 agreements and memorandums, 2 proposals under Article (23), and 12 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports addressed were those from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Arabian Airlines, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

In the field of human rights, the committee completed 2 agreements that were referred to the committee during the second Shura year.

In the sectors of Hajj, housing, and services, the committee completed 66 topics, which included 30 performance reports of government agencies, 11 systems, 3 agreements and memorandums, 1 proposal under Article (23), and 21 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh region.

In the field of water, agriculture, and the environment, the committee completed its work by accomplishing 62 topics, which included 29 performance reports of government agencies, 2 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), 9 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 21 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports studied were those from the General Authority for Food Security, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

The reports and recommendations prepared by the specialized committees form a primary basis for the council's work and deliberations; the topics referred to them undergo specialized study that includes annual performance reports of government entities, systems and regulations, treaties and international agreements, and memorandums of cooperation and understanding, according to organized work mechanisms aimed at ensuring the quality of study, efficiency of achievement, and raising the level of outputs and recommendations presented to the council.