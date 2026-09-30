تمثّل اللجان المتخصصة في مجلس الشورى ركيزة أساسية في منظومة عمل المجلس، والحاضنة الفنية والبحثية التي تتبلور من خلالها الدراسات والآراء، وتُبحث في أروقتها الأنظمة واللوائح، وتقارير الأداء السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية، والاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، إلى جانب المقترحات المقدمة وفق المادة (23) من نظام مجلس الشورى.
وخلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة، واصلت لجان المجلس المتخصصة والنوعية أعمالها بوتيرة مكثفة، مستثمرة خبرات أعضائها وتنوع تخصصاتهم في دراسة الموضوعات المحالة إليها، ومواكبة التحولات التنموية والتشريعية التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف المجالات.
وعكست حصيلة أعمال اللجان حجم النشاط الذي شهدته السنة الشورية؛ إذ أنجزت 712 موضوعًا، شملت دراسة 209 تقارير لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و72 نظامًا ولائحة، و245 اتفاقية ومذكرة تعاون وتفاهم، و13 مقترحًا مقدمًا وفق المادة (23) من نظام مجلس الشورى، و11 موضوعًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، إضافة إلى 162 وجهة نظر قدمتها اللجان حيال ملحوظات الأعضاء وآرائهم.
وجاءت هذه الأعمال ثمرة 376 اجتماعًا عقدتها اللجان خلال السنة، بمشاركة 331 مسؤولًا حكوميًا، في إطار نهج يعزز التواصل المباشر مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، ويثري الدراسات والمناقشات بما يدعم جودة التقارير والتوصيات المعروضة أمام المجلس.
ففي الشؤون الإسلامية والقضائية، درست اللجنة 32 موضوعًا، شملت 6 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، و4 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا وفق المادة (17) من نظام المجلس، و16 اتفاقية ومذكرة، إضافة إلى 5 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي تناولتها تقارير وزارة العدل، والرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر، ووزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ورئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.
أما في قطاع التجارة والاستثمار، فقد درست اللجنة 49 موضوعًا، شملت 16 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و6 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و16 اتفاقية ومذكرة، إضافة إلى 10 وجهات نظر، وكان من أبرز ما تناولته التقارير السنوية لوزارة التجارة، والهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ومركز الإقامة المميزة، ووزارة الاستثمار.
وفيما يتعلق بقطاع الطاقة والصناعة، أنجزت اللجنة دراسة 36 موضوعًا، شملت 8 تقارير أداء، ونظامين، و19 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و7 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرزها التقارير السنوية لوزارة الطاقة، ووزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.
وعلى صعيد الشؤون الأمنية والعسكرية، أنجزت اللجنة 49 موضوعًا، شملت 8 تقارير، و8 أنظمة، و27 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و6 وجهات نظر، وكان من أبرز تقارير الأداء التي درستها التقرير السنوي لمجلس المخاطر الوطنية، والتقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي.
وفي الشؤون الخارجية، أنهت اللجنة دراسة 34 موضوعًا، شملت 3 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامين، و27 اتفاقية ومذكرة، ووجهتي نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقرير السنوي لوزارة الخارجية والتقرير السنوي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية.
أما في مجال الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، فقد أنجزت اللجنة دراسة 46 موضوعًا، شملت 13 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و5 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و13 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و7 مقترحات وفق المادة (23)، و7 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز التقارير التي درستها تقارير هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ومجلس شؤون الأسرة.
وفي قطاع التعليم والبحث العلمي، أنجزت اللجنة 78 موضوعًا أحالها إليها المجلس، شملت 35 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و3 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا وفق المادة (17)، و7 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، و32 وجهة نظر. وتضمنت أبرز أعمالها دراسة التقارير السنوية لجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، والجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، وجامعة الملك سعود، والمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، ووزارة التعليم.
وامتدادًا للقطاعات ذات البعد الثقافي والمجتمعي، أنجزت لجنة الثقافة والرياضة والسياحة 71 موضوعًا، شملت 19 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و3 أنظمة، و4 موضوعات معادة إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و28 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و17 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرزها تقارير الهيئة العليا لاستضافة كأس العالم 2034، ووزارة الرياضة، وهيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ومؤسسة المسار الرياضي.
وفي المجال الإعلامي، أنجزت لجنة الإعلام 15 موضوعًا، شملت 4 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، و6 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحًا واحدًا وفق المادة (23)، و4 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقرير السنوي لوزارة الإعلام والتقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام.
أما في الشأن المالي والاقتصادي، فقد أنجزت اللجنة المالية والاقتصادية 82 موضوعًا رُفعت إليها بحسب اختصاصها، شملت 17 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و25 نظامًا، وموضوعين معادين إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و26 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و12 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز التقارير التي درستها تقارير هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، وهيئة السوق المالية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط.
وفي القطاع الصحي، أنجزت اللجنة الصحية 25 موضوعًا، شملت 7 تقارير لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامًا واحدًا، و9 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحين وفق المادة (23)، و6 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرزها التقارير السنوية للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وهيئة الصحة العامة، ووزارة الصحة.
وفيما يتعلق بقطاع النقل والاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، أنجزت اللجنة 65 موضوعًا، شملت 14 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و37 اتفاقية ومذكرة، ومقترحين وفق المادة (23)، و12 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي تناولتها تقارير وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والمؤسسة العامة للخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني.
وفي مجال حقوق الإنسان، أنجزت اللجنة اتفاقيتين وردت للجنة خلال السنة الشورية الثانية.
وفي قطاعات الحج والإسكان والخدمات، أنجزت اللجنة 66 موضوعًا، شملت 30 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و11 نظامًا، و3 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحًا واحدًا وفق المادة (23)، و21 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقارير السنوية لوزارة البلديات والإسكان، ومؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزارة الحج والعمرة، ومركز مشاريع البنية التحتية بمنطقة الرياض.
وفي مجال المياه والزراعة والبيئة، أنهت اللجنة أعمالها بإنجاز 62 موضوعًا، شملت 29 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامين، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و9 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، إضافة إلى 21 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي درستها تقارير الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وهيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر.
وتشكّل التقارير والتوصيات التي تعدها اللجان المتخصصة قاعدة رئيسة لأعمال المجلس ومداولاته؛ إذ تخضع الموضوعات المحالة إليها لدراسة متخصصة تشمل تقارير الأداء السنوية للجهات الحكومية، والأنظمة واللوائح، والمعاهدات والاتفاقيات الدولية، ومذكرات التعاون والتفاهم، وفق آليات عمل منظمة تستهدف جودة الدراسة، وكفاءة الإنجاز، ورفع مستوى المخرجات والتوصيات المعروضة على المجلس.
The specialized committees in the Shura Council represent a fundamental pillar in the council's operational system, serving as the technical and research incubator through which studies and opinions are formulated. They examine the systems and regulations, annual performance reports of government agencies, agreements, and memorandums of understanding, in addition to proposals submitted under Article (23) of the Shura Council Law.
During the second year of the ninth term, the specialized and thematic committees of the council continued their work at an intensive pace, leveraging the expertise of their members and the diversity of their specializations to study the topics referred to them, while keeping pace with the developmental and legislative transformations taking place in the Kingdom across various fields.
The results of the committees' work reflected the level of activity witnessed during the Shura year; they completed 712 topics, which included the study of 209 performance reports of government agencies, 72 systems and regulations, 245 agreements and memorandums of cooperation and understanding, 13 proposals submitted under Article (23) of the Shura Council Law, and 11 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), in addition to 162 opinions presented by the committees regarding members' observations and opinions.
These efforts were the result of 376 meetings held by the committees throughout the year, with the participation of 331 government officials, within a framework that enhances direct communication with relevant entities and enriches studies and discussions, thereby supporting the quality of reports and recommendations presented to the council.
In Islamic and judicial affairs, the committee studied 32 topics, which included 6 performance reports of government agencies, 4 systems, 1 topic under Article (17) of the council's law, and 16 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 5 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports addressed were those from the Ministry of Justice, the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
In the trade and investment sector, the committee studied 49 topics, which included 16 performance reports of government agencies, 6 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), and 16 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 10 opinions. Among the most notable reports were the annual reports of the Ministry of Commerce, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, the Premium Residency Center, and the Ministry of Investment.
Regarding the energy and industry sector, the committee completed the study of 36 topics, which included 8 performance reports, 2 systems, 19 agreements and memorandums, and 7 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.
In terms of security and military affairs, the committee completed 49 topics, which included 8 reports, 8 systems, 27 agreements and memorandums, and 6 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports studied were the annual report of the National Risk Council and the annual report of the General Authority for Defense Development.
In foreign affairs, the committee completed the study of 34 topics, which included 3 performance reports of government agencies, 2 systems, 27 agreements and memorandums, and 2 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the annual report of the Saudi Fund for Development.
In the field of human resources and social development, the committee completed the study of 46 topics, which included 13 performance reports of government agencies, 5 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), 13 agreements and memorandums, 7 proposals under Article (23), and 7 opinions. Among the most notable reports studied were those from the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Family Affairs Council.
In the education and scientific research sector, the committee completed 78 topics referred to it by the council, which included 35 performance reports of government agencies, 3 systems, 1 topic referred back under Article (17), 7 agreements and memorandums, and 32 opinions. Its most notable work included studying the annual reports of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, the Islamic University in Medina, King Saud University, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Education.
Extending to sectors with cultural and community dimensions, the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee completed 71 topics, which included 19 performance reports of government agencies, 3 systems, 4 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), 28 agreements and memorandums, and 17 opinions. Among the most notable were the reports from the Supreme Committee for Hosting the 2034 World Cup, the Ministry of Sports, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the Sports Path Foundation.
In the media field, the Media Committee completed 15 topics, which included 4 performance reports of government agencies, 6 agreements and memorandums, 1 proposal under Article (23), and 4 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual report of the Ministry of Media and the annual report of the General Authority for Media Regulation.
In financial and economic matters, the Financial and Economic Committee completed 82 topics raised to it according to its jurisdiction, which included 17 performance reports of government agencies, 25 systems, 2 topics referred back to the council under Article (17), 26 agreements and memorandums, and 12 opinions. Among the most notable reports studied were those from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax, the General Authority for State Properties, the Capital Market Authority, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
In the health sector, the Health Committee completed 25 topics, which included 7 performance reports of government agencies, 1 system, 9 agreements and memorandums, 2 proposals under Article (23), and 6 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Public Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health.
Regarding the transport, communications, and information technology sector, the committee completed 65 topics, which included 14 performance reports of government agencies, 37 agreements and memorandums, 2 proposals under Article (23), and 12 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports addressed were those from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Arabian Airlines, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
In the field of human rights, the committee completed 2 agreements that were referred to the committee during the second Shura year.
In the sectors of Hajj, housing, and services, the committee completed 66 topics, which included 30 performance reports of government agencies, 11 systems, 3 agreements and memorandums, 1 proposal under Article (23), and 21 opinions. Among the most notable were the annual reports of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh region.
In the field of water, agriculture, and the environment, the committee completed its work by accomplishing 62 topics, which included 29 performance reports of government agencies, 2 systems, 1 topic referred back to the council under Article (17), 9 agreements and memorandums, in addition to 21 opinions. Among the most notable performance reports studied were those from the General Authority for Food Security, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.
The reports and recommendations prepared by the specialized committees form a primary basis for the council's work and deliberations; the topics referred to them undergo specialized study that includes annual performance reports of government entities, systems and regulations, treaties and international agreements, and memorandums of cooperation and understanding, according to organized work mechanisms aimed at ensuring the quality of study, efficiency of achievement, and raising the level of outputs and recommendations presented to the council.