تمثّل اللجان المتخصصة في مجلس الشورى ركيزة أساسية في منظومة عمل المجلس، والحاضنة الفنية والبحثية التي تتبلور من خلالها الدراسات والآراء، وتُبحث في أروقتها الأنظمة واللوائح، وتقارير الأداء السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية، والاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، إلى جانب المقترحات المقدمة وفق المادة (23) من نظام مجلس الشورى.

وخلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة، واصلت لجان المجلس المتخصصة والنوعية أعمالها بوتيرة مكثفة، مستثمرة خبرات أعضائها وتنوع تخصصاتهم في دراسة الموضوعات المحالة إليها، ومواكبة التحولات التنموية والتشريعية التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف المجالات.

وعكست حصيلة أعمال اللجان حجم النشاط الذي شهدته السنة الشورية؛ إذ أنجزت 712 موضوعًا، شملت دراسة 209 تقارير لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و72 نظامًا ولائحة، و245 اتفاقية ومذكرة تعاون وتفاهم، و13 مقترحًا مقدمًا وفق المادة (23) من نظام مجلس الشورى، و11 موضوعًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، إضافة إلى 162 وجهة نظر قدمتها اللجان حيال ملحوظات الأعضاء وآرائهم.

وجاءت هذه الأعمال ثمرة 376 اجتماعًا عقدتها اللجان خلال السنة، بمشاركة 331 مسؤولًا حكوميًا، في إطار نهج يعزز التواصل المباشر مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، ويثري الدراسات والمناقشات بما يدعم جودة التقارير والتوصيات المعروضة أمام المجلس.

ففي الشؤون الإسلامية والقضائية، درست اللجنة 32 موضوعًا، شملت 6 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، و4 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا وفق المادة (17) من نظام المجلس، و16 اتفاقية ومذكرة، إضافة إلى 5 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي تناولتها تقارير وزارة العدل، والرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر، ووزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ورئاسة الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.

أما في قطاع التجارة والاستثمار، فقد درست اللجنة 49 موضوعًا، شملت 16 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و6 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و16 اتفاقية ومذكرة، إضافة إلى 10 وجهات نظر، وكان من أبرز ما تناولته التقارير السنوية لوزارة التجارة، والهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ومركز الإقامة المميزة، ووزارة الاستثمار.

وفيما يتعلق بقطاع الطاقة والصناعة، أنجزت اللجنة دراسة 36 موضوعًا، شملت 8 تقارير أداء، ونظامين، و19 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و7 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرزها التقارير السنوية لوزارة الطاقة، ووزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.

وعلى صعيد الشؤون الأمنية والعسكرية، أنجزت اللجنة 49 موضوعًا، شملت 8 تقارير، و8 أنظمة، و27 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و6 وجهات نظر، وكان من أبرز تقارير الأداء التي درستها التقرير السنوي لمجلس المخاطر الوطنية، والتقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي.

وفي الشؤون الخارجية، أنهت اللجنة دراسة 34 موضوعًا، شملت 3 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامين، و27 اتفاقية ومذكرة، ووجهتي نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقرير السنوي لوزارة الخارجية والتقرير السنوي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية.

أما في مجال الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، فقد أنجزت اللجنة دراسة 46 موضوعًا، شملت 13 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و5 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و13 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و7 مقترحات وفق المادة (23)، و7 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز التقارير التي درستها تقارير هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ومجلس شؤون الأسرة.

وفي قطاع التعليم والبحث العلمي، أنجزت اللجنة 78 موضوعًا أحالها إليها المجلس، شملت 35 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و3 أنظمة، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا وفق المادة (17)، و7 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، و32 وجهة نظر. وتضمنت أبرز أعمالها دراسة التقارير السنوية لجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، والجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، وجامعة الملك سعود، والمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، ووزارة التعليم.

وامتدادًا للقطاعات ذات البعد الثقافي والمجتمعي، أنجزت لجنة الثقافة والرياضة والسياحة 71 موضوعًا، شملت 19 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و3 أنظمة، و4 موضوعات معادة إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و28 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و17 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرزها تقارير الهيئة العليا لاستضافة كأس العالم 2034، ووزارة الرياضة، وهيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ومؤسسة المسار الرياضي.

وفي المجال الإعلامي، أنجزت لجنة الإعلام 15 موضوعًا، شملت 4 تقارير أداء للأجهزة الحكومية، و6 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحًا واحدًا وفق المادة (23)، و4 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقرير السنوي لوزارة الإعلام والتقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام.

أما في الشأن المالي والاقتصادي، فقد أنجزت اللجنة المالية والاقتصادية 82 موضوعًا رُفعت إليها بحسب اختصاصها، شملت 17 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و25 نظامًا، وموضوعين معادين إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و26 اتفاقية ومذكرة، و12 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز التقارير التي درستها تقارير هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، وهيئة السوق المالية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط.

وفي القطاع الصحي، أنجزت اللجنة الصحية 25 موضوعًا، شملت 7 تقارير لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامًا واحدًا، و9 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحين وفق المادة (23)، و6 وجهات نظر، ومن أبرزها التقارير السنوية للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وهيئة الصحة العامة، ووزارة الصحة.

وفيما يتعلق بقطاع النقل والاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، أنجزت اللجنة 65 موضوعًا، شملت 14 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و37 اتفاقية ومذكرة، ومقترحين وفق المادة (23)، و12 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي تناولتها تقارير وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والمؤسسة العامة للخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني.

وفي مجال حقوق الإنسان، أنجزت اللجنة اتفاقيتين وردت للجنة خلال السنة الشورية الثانية.

وفي قطاعات الحج والإسكان والخدمات، أنجزت اللجنة 66 موضوعًا، شملت 30 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، و11 نظامًا، و3 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، ومقترحًا واحدًا وفق المادة (23)، و21 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز ما تناولته التقارير السنوية لوزارة البلديات والإسكان، ومؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزارة الحج والعمرة، ومركز مشاريع البنية التحتية بمنطقة الرياض.

وفي مجال المياه والزراعة والبيئة، أنهت اللجنة أعمالها بإنجاز 62 موضوعًا، شملت 29 تقريرًا لأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ونظامين، وموضوعًا واحدًا معادًا إلى المجلس وفق المادة (17)، و9 اتفاقيات ومذكرات، إضافة إلى 21 وجهة نظر، ومن أبرز تقارير الأداء التي درستها تقارير الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وهيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر.

وتشكّل التقارير والتوصيات التي تعدها اللجان المتخصصة قاعدة رئيسة لأعمال المجلس ومداولاته؛ إذ تخضع الموضوعات المحالة إليها لدراسة متخصصة تشمل تقارير الأداء السنوية للجهات الحكومية، والأنظمة واللوائح، والمعاهدات والاتفاقيات الدولية، ومذكرات التعاون والتفاهم، وفق آليات عمل منظمة تستهدف جودة الدراسة، وكفاءة الإنجاز، ورفع مستوى المخرجات والتوصيات المعروضة على المجلس.