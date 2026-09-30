شهد مجلس الشورى خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة حراكًا تشريعيًا ورقابيًا وبرلمانيًا واسعًا، في ظل ما يحظى به من دعم وتمكين من القيادة، انعكس على دوره وإسهامه في مسيرة التنمية والتطوير التي تشهدها المملكة، وعزز حضوره في تطوير المنظومة التشريعية، ومتابعة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ودراسة مختلف القضايا والموضوعات ذات الصلة بالأولويات الوطنية.

وتوّج مجلس الشورى أعمال سنته الثانية بمنجزات وطنية لافتة في مختلف المجالات التشريعية والرقابية، مواكبًا الحراك التنموي الكبير الذي تشهده المملكة، حيث تكاملت أعماله في دراسة الأنظمة واللوائح، ومناقشة التقارير السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية، والنظر في الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، إلى جانب نشاط برلماني فاعل على صعيد الدبلوماسية البرلمانية وتعزيز العلاقات والشراكات مع المجالس والبرلمانات والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية.

وبمناسبة الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي يلقيه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظهما الله-، لافتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، باعتباره مرجعًا يسترشد به المجلس في أداء رسالته في خدمة الوطن والمواطنين، ويعكس ما يحظى به من دعم ومساندة من القيادة، يسلّط هذا التقرير الضوء على أبرز ما حققه مجلس الشورى من أعمال ومخرجات ومنجزات خلال سنته الثانية.

وخلال عام التقرير عقد مجلس الشورى 46 جلسة عادية شملت أكثر من 96 ساعة من النقاش، وحفلت بـ1461 مداخلة لأعضاء المجلس، وأصدر خلالها 555 قرارًا في مختلف المجالات، فيما عقدت لجان المجلس المتخصصة 376 اجتماعًا، واستضاف المجلس 331 مسؤولًا من الأجهزة الحكومية للاستماع إلى المناقشات المتعلقة بتقارير أجهزتهم السنوية، كما شهدت أعمال المجلس على صعيد الدبلوماسية البرلمانية 135 نشاطًا برلمانيًا داخليًا وخارجيًا، ورفع المجلس قراراته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمقتضى المادة السابعة عشرة من نظام مجلس الشورى.

وفيما يتعلق بقرارات المجلس خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة فنستعرض عددًا من التقارير والموضوعات والقرارات حيث ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه حيث طالب فيه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد باعتماد منهجية شاملة لمؤشرات الأداء تتضمن قياس رضا المستفيدين عن خدماتها، وتفعيل المشاريع التي لها أرصدة أوقاف والواقعة ضمن اختصاص وبرامج الهيئة العامة للأوقاف.

وطالب المجلس الوزارة بالتوسع في إيفاد الأئمة في شهر رمضان لمختلف القارات؛ لنشر قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، مع تأهيلهم بالمهارات اللازمة، وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة لنشر الإرشادات لمنسوبي المساجد، وقياس أثرها في رفع الوعي وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح والتعليمات.

كما ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي طالب فيه الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء بوضع مؤشرات أداء تشغيلية لقياس أداء أعمال فروع الرئاسة، ومبادراتها، والخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وطالب مجلس الشورى في قراره الرئاسة ببناء شراكات نوعية مع القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي؛ لدعم إنشاء منظومة رقمية لأرشفة البحوث والدراسات العلمية والفتاوى؛ وفق معايير تصنيف معتمدة، ومعالجة أسباب التأخر في إنجاز المبادرتين المتعلقتين بتحسين الخدمات الإلكترونية، وتنمية القدرات البشرية.

وفي المجال العدلي والقانوني، وافق مجلس الشورى على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الدولي لتوحيد القانون الخاص «يونيدروا»، كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمكتب الوطني للقضاء في جمهورية المجر.

وفي المجال التجاري والاستثماري، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة التجارة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة التجارة التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ للإسراع في معالجة التحديات التي تواجه المشغلين الاقتصاديين في القطاعات الواعدة خلال مرحلة بدء الأعمال.

ودعا المجلس في قراره الوزارة إلى التنسيق مع البنك المركزي السعودي؛ لتحفيز منافذ البيع التجارية على قبول جميع وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني المعتمدة محليًا ودوليًا، بما في ذلك البطاقات الائتمانية والمحافظ الرقمية، وعدم قصرها على وسيلة دفع محددة؛ لتعزيز حقوق المستهلك ودعم السياحة.

كما دعا المجلس الوزارة إلى التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية؛ لتحديث معايير تصنيف المتاجر الإلكترونية الموثقة، وإلزام ربطها بمنصات الشكاوى، وتحديد مدد زمنية ملزمة لمعالجة الاعتراضات المالية والتعاقدية للمستهلكين، وكذلك التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة من أجل وضع معايير؛ لتوحيد طريقة الإفصاح عن ضريبة القيمة المضافة، وإبرازها في منافذ البيع، بما يضمن حماية حقوق المستهلكين.

وفي قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة للمعارض والمؤتمرات للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بهذا الشأن، والذي طالب فيه الهيئة بدراسة تطوير مبادرات تمويلية وتنموية لقطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات؛ بما يسهم في رفع جاذبية القطاع وتحفيز الاستثمار.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة بتطوير آليات التكامل والربط الرقمي مع منظمي الفعاليات؛ بما يدعم كفاءة التنظيم والإشراف على قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات.

وأكد المجلس بأن على الهيئة متابعة استكمال الترتيبات التنفيذية والإجرائية لانتقال مهام الهيئة؛ بما يضمن استمرارية الخدمات وعدم تأثر القطاع خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.

وفي مجال المواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة الدولة لتنظيم السوق في جمهورية الصين الشعبية للتعاون في مجال تقويم المطابقة.

كما وافق المجلس في مجال الاستثمار على مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المغربية حول التشجيع والحماية المتبادلة للاستثمار.

وفي مجال الطاقة، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة الطاقة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة الطاقة موازنة النمو لقدرات الطاقة التقليدية والطاقة المتجددة مع تسريع الاستثمار في التخزين والشبكات؛ لضمان موثوقية وكفاءة الإمدادات.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الوزارة بإجراء تقويم فعلي للطلب على الهيدروجين الأخضر؛ بما يعزز الجدوى الاقتصادية ويحد من المخاطر الاستثمارية.

ودعا المجلس الوزارة إلى استشراف الطلب المستقبلي على الكهرباء؛ لاستيعاب الأحمال عالية الكثافة لمراكز البيانات، وتسريع مبادرة «دراسة وإمداد الغاز لمراكز الطلب في المدن الصناعية»؛ عبر نموذج تشغيلي محكم.

وفي المجال الصناعي والتعديني، أصدر المجلس قرارًا آخر بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، أكد فيه بأن على وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية تنويع الحوافز المعيارية وزيادتها للمشاريع الإستراتيجية حسب المزايا النسبية، وإعداد خطة طوارئ لاستدامة منظومة الصناعة في الأزمات.

وطالب المجلس الوزارة بمراعاة الطلب المحلي عند تصدير المواد التعدينية الخام، ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجه المنشآت الصناعية عند تجديد تراخيصها أو دمجها؛ بما يحقق استفادتها من الإعفاءات النظامية.

وفي مجال التعاون المتصل بالطاقة، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الاقتصادية في روسيا الاتحادية بشأن التعاون في مجال تغير المناخ والتنمية منخفضة انبعاثات الغازات الدفينة.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الاستثمار في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية للتعاون في مجال اختصاصاتهما.

وفي المجال الأمني والتنموي، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي للبرنامج الوطني للتنمية المجتمعية في المناطق للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.

وفي مجال مكافحة الإرهاب والتعاون الأمني الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين رئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة ممثلة بمركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب.

وفي مجال السياسة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الخارجية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.

كما وافق على مشروع اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم.

ووافق المجلس كذلك على مشروع اتفاقية عامة للتعاون بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا.

وفي مجال الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.

وفي مجال قياس الأداء الحكومي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، مؤكدًا بأن على المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، العمل -بالشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة- على تنظيم لقاء سنوي متخصص؛ لاستعراض التجارب المحلية والدولية الناجحة في قياس وإدارة الأداء الحكومي.

وطالب المجلس في قراره المركز بمراجعة مؤشرات الأداء الإستراتيجية وتطويرها؛ بما يعزز قياس الأثر والجودة والرضا للمستفيدين من خدماته.

ودعا المجلس في قراره المركز إلى دراسة التحديات التي تواجه الأجهزة الحكومية في صياغة مؤشراتها ومبادراتها ومستهدفاتها، وتطوير نموذج حوكمة لمتابعة تحقيقها للأهداف الإستراتيجية للأجهزة الحكومية.

وطالب المجلس في ذات القرار المركز بمراجعة وتطوير آليات الاستفادة من الوفورات؛ بما يسهم في دعم الموارد المالية، وتحقيق كفاءة الإنفاق، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لتطوير إطار متكامل من أجل قياس فاعلية تطبيق الأنظمة واللوائح والأخلاقيات المهنية.

وفي مجال العمل التطوعي، وافق المجلس على مشروع النظام «القانون» الموحد للعمل التطوعي بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وفي مجال تنمية رأس المال البشري، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية وديوان الموظفين العام في دولة فلسطين للتعاون في مجال تنمية رأس المال البشري وتدريبه وتطويره.

وفي المجال التعليمي والتحول الرقمي، واصل مجلس الشورى دراسة القضايا المرتبطة بالتعليم باعتباره ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق أهداف التنمية ومستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، حيث ناقش التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتطوير سياساته ولوائحه التنظيمية؛ للتحول من إطار التعليم الإلكتروني إلى منظومة التعليم الرقمي الشامل، والتوسع في تبني التقنيات الناشئة وتوظيفها في منظومة التعليم الرقمي؛ بما يعزز جودته ويواكب التحولات التقنية المتسارعة.

وطالب مجلس الشورى في قراره المركز بتعزيز مكانته على الخارطة العالمية للتعليم الرقمي من خلال الاستفادة من المعايير والمؤشرات الدولية في مجال التعليم الرقمي.

وطالب المجلس في قراره المركز بتطوير إستراتيجية تواصل مؤسسية شاملة؛ لتعزيز التعريف بمبادراته ومخرجاته لدى المجتمع؛ بما يسهم في تعظيم الاستفادة منها.

وفي مجال البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد فيه بأن على هيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار اقتراح السياسات والتنظيمات اللازمة لتطوير قطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار؛ بما يحقق التكامل مع الأنظمة ذات العلاقة، ويعزز جاذبية الاستثمار والابتكار.

ودعا المجلس في قراره الهيئة إلى دراسة إنشاء صندوق لتنمية قطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار، بما يعزز استدامة التمويل، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات القطاع، وتطوير منهجية مؤسسية لقياس رضا المستفيدين وفق أفضل الممارسات؛ بما يسهم في تحسين خدماتها المقدمة، والارتقاء بجودتها.

وفي مجال التعاون العلمي والتعليمي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تعاون علمي وتعليمي بين وزارة التعليم -مركز بحوث التعليم- في المملكة العربية السعودية والأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «المركز العربي للبحوث التربوية لدول الخليج».

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال تطوير المناهج بين المركز الوطني للمناهج في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التعليم والتعليم العالي في دولة فلسطين.

وفي المجال الثقافي واللغوي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لمجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للأوقاف؛ لإنشاء أوقاف خاصة به تدعم موارده المالية، وتحقق الاستدامة.

وأكد المجلس في قراره بأن على المجمع التعاون والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية؛ لتفعيل «السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية في المملكة العربية السعودية»، وإطلاق البرامج الداعمة لهويتنا اللغوية ضمن نطاق أعمالهم، ومتابعة أدائهم فيها، واقتراح طرائق لتفعيلها، وإتاحة خدماته وإمكاناته لمساعدتهم في تحقيق ذلك.

ودعا المجلس في ذات السياق إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لبناء مبادرة وطنية خاصة بلغة الطفل العربية «تعليمًا وثقافة»؛ للحفاظ على هويته اللغوية والثقافية والوطنية.

وفي مجال الفنون التقليدية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على المعهد تطوير منهجيات وآليات قياس الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي لبرامجه ومبادراته، وتوسيع نطاقها، وربطها بمستهدفاته الإستراتيجية، وتطوير منظومة تمكين الحرفيين ورواد الأعمال، وربط مخرجات البرامج التدريبية بالمسارات المهنية الفعلية؛ بما يسهم في استدامتها وتحقيق أهدافها.

ودعا المجلس المعهد إلى التوسع في التعاون مع الجامعات الوطنية لتطوير برامجه الأكاديمية المتخصصة؛ بما يسهم في سد فجوة التخصصات وبناء الكفاءات الوطنية.

وفي المجال الرياضي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التدريب بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية والمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية.

وفي مجال الملكية الفكرية، وافق المجلس على مشروع اتفاق تعاون بين الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية والمنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية لتحسين خدمات الأعمال في مكاتب الملكية الفكرية.

وفي المجال الإعلامي، ناقش المجلس حزمة من التقارير المرتبطة بالقطاع الإعلامي بوصفه مرتكزًا إستراتيجيًا يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويسهم في تمكين الإعلام الوطني من تعزيز الشفافية ونقل المسيرة التنموية وتوثيق المكتسبات الوطنية.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الإعلام للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأكد بأن على وزارة الإعلام التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لدراسة بناء إطار لقياس مؤشر القوة الناعمة كأداة إستراتيجية؛ لتعزيز وترسيخ الصورة الإيجابية للمملكة في الخارج.

ودعا المجلس وزارة الإعلام إلى التنسيق مع وزارة الثقافة للعمل على رسم الأطر التنظيمية لتحديد نطاق الاختصاصات والصلاحيات المرتبطة بالمدن الإعلامية المتخصصة؛ بما يضمن عدم ازدواجية المهام أو تداخل الصلاحيات، ويحقق أقصى درجات التكامل المؤسسي في إدارة وتطوير هذه القطاعات الحيوية.

وطالب المجلس الوزارة بممارسة دورها الإستراتيجي بالإشراف على توحيد جهود الأكاديميات الإعلامية المختلفة؛ لصياغة معايير تأهيلية وتدريبية تضمن جودة المخرجات الإعلامية.

كما ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام بناء مؤشر لقياس أثر المحتوى الإعلامي على جودة الحياة، ودراسة المشاركة بفرع متخصص لقطاع الأعمال الإعلامية بالمركز.

ودعا المجلس في قراره الهيئة إلى دراسة ومعالجة الفجوات التنظيمية والتمويلية التي تحد من مشاركة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في قطاع الإعلام.

وطالب المجلس في ذات القرار الهيئة بوضع ضوابط تحقق اشتراطات الامتثال المؤسسي لمعايير النفاذ الرقمي العالمي؛ من أجل وصول الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة للمحتوى الإعلامي، وكذلك وضع إطار تنظيمي مشترك لتعزيز الرقابة على السلامة الرقمية للمحتوى الإعلامي والإعلاني؛ لضمان الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح.

وفي مجال التعاون الإعلامي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في المملكة العربية السعودية ومؤسسة الإذاعة التونسية ومؤسسة التلفزة التونسية بالجمهورية التونسية.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في المملكة العربية السعودية والمؤسسة القطرية للإعلام في دولة قطر.

وفي المجال المالي، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي للأكاديمية المالية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد من خلاله بأن على الأكاديمية المالية القيام بالتخطيط الاستباقي للمعارف والمهارات المالية؛ بما يضمن مواءمة مخرجات التدريب المحلية مع احتياجات سوق العمل الحالية والمستقبلية.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الأكاديمية بتبني نموذج أعمال مستدام ماليًا؛ بما يسهم في استمرارية التمويل والتوسع في تنمية القدرات في القطاع المالي.

وفي مجال الأسواق المالية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة السوق المالية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي طالب من خلاله هيئة السوق المالية بتطوير إطار تنظيمي ورقابي استباقي يحد من هيمنة التدفقات قصيرة الأجل، ويحفز الاستثمار المؤسسي طويل الأجل؛ لمعالجة تركز السيولة وضعف عمق التداول خارج الأسهم القيادية.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة بتطوير آليات عمل استباقية لإدارة مخاطر تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي؛ بما ينسجم مع استيعاب التدفقات للسوق المالية، ويعزز الأدوات الرقابية اللازمة من أجل رصد تركز الملكيات والسيولة.

وأكد المجلس بأن على هيئة السوق المالية التوسع في إنشاء صناديق التعويض المرتبطة بمخالفات السوق المحددة، وتنظيم آليات حصر المتضررين، وصرف التعويضات بكفاءة وشفافية، وإجراء دراسات دورية لأداء الطروحات الأولية بعد الإدراج، وقياس أثرها على حماية المستثمرين وكفاءة السوق المالية؛ بما ينسجم مع أفضل الممارسات الدولية.

وفي مجال الإحصاء، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات في سلطنة عُمان للتعاون في مجال الإحصاء.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة الكويت في مجال الاقتصاد والتخطيط.

وفي المجال الصحي، أصدر مجلس الشورى عددًا من القرارات التي استهدفت تطوير المنظومة الصحية وتعزيز جودة الحياة وتطوير خدمات الرعاية الصحية الشاملة للمواطنين والمقيمين، ودعم التوجهات الإستراتيجية والتنظيمية التي تكفل كفاءة القطاع الصحي.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة الصحة العامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على هيئة الصحة العامة إعداد إطار وطني لقياس الأثر لبرامج ومبادرات وسياسات الصحة العامة، وتعزيز إجراءات الرقابة على منافذ بيع منتجات التبغ التقليدية والإلكترونية، وتطوير آلية للتحقق من العمر؛ للحد من وصول منتجات التبغ لمن هم دون السن النظامي.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة برفع الوعي بأهمية وأمان اللقاحات، ومكافحة المعلومات المضللة عنها، ورفع مستويات الإجراءات الرقابية والوقائية والصحية في المنافذ الحدودية مع الدول ذات الطابع الوبائي.

وفي مجال الصحة النفسية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا بشأنه أكد فيه بأن على المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية رفع مستوى الرفاه والعافية النفسية في بيئات العمل، وكذلك رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بمفاهيم العافية النفسية، وتقليل الوصمة الاجتماعية المرتبطة بالصحة النفسية وخدماتها.

وفي مجال التعاون الصحي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية للتعاون في المجالات الصحية.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة العربية السعودية وهيئة السلامة الغذائية والاقتصادية بالجمهورية البرتغالية بالمسائل المتعلقة بمجالات خبراتهم الخاصة.

وفي مجال النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، أولى مجلس الشورى منظومة النقل جانبًا كبيرًا من البحث والنقاش والدراسة باعتبارها إحدى الركائز الإستراتيجية الداعمة للتنمية، حيث ناقش التقرير السنوي لوزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية دراسة إنشاء طرق برية وسكك حديدية إضافية لربط أطراف المملكة؛ بما يعزز تكامل وكفاءة منظومة النقل، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لإعداد خطة إستراتيجية لضمان استمرارية سلاسل الإمداد والخدمات اللوجستية في حالات الطوارئ بمختلف أنواعها.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الذي أصدره بذلك الشأن الوزارة بمراجعة عقود استئجار المباني القائمة للوزارة، والعمل على ترشيد تكاليفها، ودراسة البدائل الممكنة؛ بما يحقق كفاءة الإنفاق، والتوسع في إشراك القطاع الخاص في نشاطات قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

وفي مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه الذي أكد فيه بأن على الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي تعزيز تنمية سوق البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسريع إصدار التراخيص المنظمة له؛ بما يحفز الاستثمار، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، وتطوير آليات تعزز الاستدامة المالية والأثر الاقتصادي لمنتجاتها وخدماتها، ورفع كفاءتها التشغيلية؛ بما يحقق كفاءة الإنفاق.

ودعا المجلس الهيئة إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لتطوير آلية لرصد الاستخدامات غير المشروعة للذكاء الاصطناعي ومكافحتها؛ خصوصًا التزييف العميق، والتضليل الرقمي؛ بما يعزز الثقة في البيئة الرقمية، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لحوكمة ورفع جودة البيانات الحكومية وتكاملها، وتوحيد آليات قياس موثوقيتها وتبادلها بين الجهات؛ بما يعزز كفاءة اتخاذ القرار.

وفي مجال الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه، والذي أكد فيه بأن على الهيئة وضع ضوابط للتحقق العمري وقيود استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي؛ لمن هم دون سن 16 عامًا، ودراسة سبل الاستفادة من السعات غير المستخدمة في شبكات الألياف الضوئية المملوكة للجهات الحكومية؛ بما يسهم في تحسين جودة خدمات الاتصالات والإنترنت.

وطالب المجلس الهيئة بتطوير الأطر التنظيمية والممكنات الاستثمارية للخدمات الفضائية التجارية؛ بما يعزز تنافسية قطاع الفضاء، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص فيه.

وفي مجال الطيران المدني، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الطيران المدني بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة النقل والتنقل المستدام في مملكة إسبانيا.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الطيران المدني بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الجمهورية العربية السورية.

وفي مجال الحج والعمرة والعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، واصل مجلس الشورى اهتمامه بكل ما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج والمعتمرين، وتيسير أداء مناسكهم، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة لهم والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين.

وفي هذا السياق، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الحج والعمرة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا بذلك الشأن أكد من خلاله بأن على وزارة الحج والعمرة العمل على معالجة التحديات التي تواجه برامج الاستعداد المسبق لحجاج الخارج، ومعالجة تعثر مبادرة تأسيس وتشغيل مراكز التفويج والعمليات المشتركة، والتوسع في مبادرة طريق مكة؛ لتشمل الدول الأعلى في أعداد الحجاج.

وفي مجال المدن الصناعية والمناطق التقنية، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة ريادة الأعمال وتطوير الابتكار في حكومة مدينة موسكو للتعاون في مجالات بناء المدن الصناعية والمناطق التقنية وتطويرها وتشغيلها.

وفي المجال العقاري، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للعقار في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة لتنظيم القطاع العقاري في دولة قطر للتعاون في المجال العقاري.

وفي المجال البيئي والزراعي، أصدر مجلس الشورى عددًا من القرارات بعد مناقشة عدد من تقارير الأداء السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية ذات الصلة بهذه المجالات.

وفي مجال الزراعة المستدامة، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لأبحاث وتطوير الزراعة المستدامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد من خلاله بأن على المركز الاستفادة من المراكز والمحطات البحثية الزراعية والتجهيزات المتاحة في مناطق المملكة المختلفة؛ لتكامل الجهود وتحقيق العمل المشترك، ودراسة التوسع في زراعة الأشجار متعددة الأغراض؛ لتكون أداة محورية في تحقيق مستهدفات الحياد الكربوني، وكذلك التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لدراسة معوقات تبني المزارعين تقنيات «استدامة»، وإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لذلك.

وفي مجال تنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر بعد ذلك قرارًا طالب فيه المركز بتبني نموذج تكاملي يجمع بين مشاريع الطاقة الشمسية والتشجير الوقائي في تصميم مزارع شمسية، ودراسة إنشاء سجل رقمي يجمع دراسات المركز وأبحاثه المتعلقة بالغطاء النباتي والموارد الرعوية بمختلف مناطق المملكة.

وفي مجال التعاون الزراعي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة والتنمية الريفية في جمهورية بولندا في المجالات الزراعية.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين صندوق التنمية الزراعية في المملكة العربية السعودية والصندوق الدولي للتنمية الزراعية من أجل التعاون في تنمية القطاع الزراعي.

وإلى جانب ما أصدره المجلس من قرارات في مختلف المجالات والتخصصات، واصل جهوده في تطوير المنظومة التشريعية والتنظيمية، حيث درس خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة عددًا من المقترحات المقدمة وفق المادة الثالثة والعشرين من نظام مجلس الشورى بلغت 13 مقترحًا، كما درس 82 نظامًا ولائحة.

وتعكس هذه الأعمال والمخرجات اتساع نطاق الموضوعات التي تناولها مجلس الشورى خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة، وتنوعها بين المجالات التشريعية والرقابية والاقتصادية والتنموية والاجتماعية والعلمية والتقنية والصحية والبيئية، بما يجسد دوره في مواكبة التحولات التي تشهدها المملكة، وتطوير البيئة التشريعية والتنظيمية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الحكومي.

كما تؤكد هذه المنجزات ما يمثله مجلس الشورى من شريك في مسيرة التطوير الوطني، مستندًا إلى ما يحظى به من دعم ورعاية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظهما الله-، ومواصلًا في سنته الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة أداء رسالته الوطنية، والإسهام في تطوير الأنظمة والسياسات، ومناقشة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ودعم مسيرة التنمية بما يخدم الوطن والمواطن.