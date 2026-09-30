The Shura Council witnessed extensive legislative, oversight, and parliamentary activity during the second year of its ninth term, supported and empowered by the leadership, which reflected on its role and contribution to the development and progress taking place in the Kingdom. This enhanced its presence in developing the legislative system, monitoring the performance of government agencies, and studying various issues and topics related to national priorities.

The Shura Council concluded its second year with notable national achievements in various legislative and oversight fields, keeping pace with the significant developmental movement in the Kingdom. Its activities included studying regulations and laws, discussing the annual reports of government agencies, and reviewing agreements and memoranda of understanding, alongside active parliamentary activity in parliamentary diplomacy and enhancing relationships and partnerships with councils, parliaments, and regional and international organizations.

On the occasion of the annual royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may Allah protect them - to inaugurate the third year of the ninth term of the Shura Council, which serves as a reference for the council in fulfilling its mission to serve the nation and citizens, and reflects the support and assistance it receives from the leadership, this report highlights the most significant achievements and outputs of the Shura Council during its second year.

During the reporting year, the Shura Council held 46 regular sessions that included more than 96 hours of discussion, featuring 1,461 interventions from council members, and issued 555 decisions in various fields. The council's specialized committees held 376 meetings, and the council hosted 331 officials from government agencies to listen to discussions related to their annual reports. Additionally, the council's activities in parliamentary diplomacy included 135 internal and external parliamentary activities, and the council submitted its decisions to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in accordance with Article 17 of the Shura Council's system.

Regarding the council's decisions during the second year of the ninth term, we review several reports, topics, and decisions. The Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision in which it called on the Ministry to adopt a comprehensive methodology for performance indicators that includes measuring beneficiaries' satisfaction with its services, and activating projects that have endowment balances and fall within the jurisdiction and programs of the General Authority for Endowments.

The council also urged the ministry to expand the dispatch of imams during the month of Ramadan to various continents to promote the values of moderation and balance, while equipping them with the necessary skills, and employing modern technologies to disseminate guidance to mosque affiliates, and measuring its impact on raising awareness and enhancing compliance with regulations and instructions.

The council discussed the annual report of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which called on the General Presidency to establish operational performance indicators to measure the performance of its branches, initiatives, and services provided to beneficiaries.

The Shura Council, in its decision, called on the presidency to build qualitative partnerships with the private and non-profit sectors to support the establishment of a digital system for archiving research, studies, and fatwas according to approved classification standards, and to address the reasons for delays in completing the two initiatives related to improving electronic services and developing human capabilities.

In the judicial and legal field, the Shura Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT). The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Office of the Judiciary in the Republic of Hungary.

In the commercial and investment field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Commerce for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which emphasized that the Ministry of Commerce should coordinate with relevant authorities to expedite addressing the challenges facing economic operators in promising sectors during the business startup phase.

The council called on the ministry in its decision to coordinate with the Saudi Central Bank to encourage commercial outlets to accept all locally and internationally approved electronic payment methods, including credit cards and digital wallets, and not to limit them to a specific payment method; to enhance consumer rights and support tourism.

The council also urged the ministry to coordinate with relevant authorities to update the classification standards for documented e-stores, and to link them to complaint platforms, and to set mandatory timeframes for addressing financial and contractual objections from consumers, as well as coordinating with relevant authorities to establish standards for standardizing the disclosure of value-added tax and highlighting it at points of sale, ensuring the protection of consumer rights.

In the exhibitions and conferences sector, the council discussed the annual report of the General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which called on the authority to study the development of financing and developmental initiatives for the exhibitions and conferences sector; to contribute to enhancing the sector's attractiveness and stimulating investment.

The council urged the authority in its decision to develop mechanisms for integration and digital linkage with event organizers to support the efficiency of organization and supervision of the exhibitions and conferences sector.

The council emphasized that the authority should follow up on completing the executive and procedural arrangements for the transfer of the authority's tasks; to ensure the continuity of services and not to affect the sector during the transitional phase.

In the field of specifications, standards, and quality, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State Administration for Market Regulation in the People's Republic of China for cooperation in the field of conformity assessment.

The council also approved a draft agreement in the field of investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the encouragement and mutual protection of investment.

In the energy sector, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Energy for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which confirmed that the Ministry of Energy should balance the growth of conventional and renewable energy capacities with accelerating investment in storage and grids; to ensure the reliability and efficiency of supplies.

The council called on the ministry in its decision to conduct an actual assessment of the demand for green hydrogen; to enhance economic feasibility and limit investment risks.

The council urged the ministry to anticipate future electricity demand; to accommodate high-density loads for data centers, and to accelerate the initiative "Study and Supply of Gas to Demand Centers in Industrial Cities"; through a well-structured operational model.

In the industrial and mining sector, the council issued another decision regarding the contents of the annual report of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, confirming that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources should diversify and increase standard incentives for strategic projects according to relative advantages, and prepare an emergency plan to sustain the industrial system during crises.

The council urged the ministry to consider local demand when exporting raw mineral materials, and to address the challenges facing industrial facilities when renewing or merging their licenses; to ensure they benefit from regulatory exemptions.

In the field of energy-related cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economic Development in the Russian Federation regarding cooperation in the field of climate change and low greenhouse gas emission development.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Special Economic Zones Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Investment in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for cooperation in their respective areas of expertise.

In the security and developmental field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the National Community Development Program in the regions for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.

In the field of counter-terrorism and international security cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations represented by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

In the field of foreign policy and international cooperation, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.

The council also approved a draft headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.

The council also approved a draft general cooperation agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Estonia.

In the field of human resources and social development, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.

In the field of measuring government performance, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in which it emphasized that the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies should work - in partnership with relevant authorities - to organize an annual specialized meeting; to review successful local and international experiences in measuring and managing government performance.

The council called on the center in its decision to review and develop strategic performance indicators; to enhance the measurement of impact, quality, and satisfaction for beneficiaries of its services.

The council urged the center in its decision to study the challenges facing government agencies in formulating their indicators, initiatives, and targets, and to develop a governance model to follow up on achieving the strategic goals of government agencies.

The council requested in the same decision that the center review and develop mechanisms for benefiting from savings; to support financial resources, achieve spending efficiency, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to develop a comprehensive framework for measuring the effectiveness of applying regulations, laws, and professional ethics.

In the field of voluntary work, the council approved a draft unified "law" for voluntary work in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In the field of human capital development, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Civil Service Bureau in the State of Palestine for cooperation in the field of human capital development, training, and development.

In the field of education and digital transformation, the Shura Council continued to study issues related to education as a fundamental pillar for achieving development goals and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capital Development Program. It discussed the annual report of the National Center for E-Learning for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the National Center for E-Learning should coordinate with relevant authorities to develop its policies and regulatory frameworks; to transition from an e-learning framework to a comprehensive digital education system, and to expand the adoption and employment of emerging technologies in the digital education system; to enhance its quality and keep pace with rapid technological transformations.

The Shura Council called on the center in its decision to enhance its position on the global map of digital education by benefiting from international standards and indicators in the field of digital education.

The council requested in its decision that the center develop a comprehensive institutional communication strategy; to enhance awareness of its initiatives and outputs within the community; to maximize the benefits derived from them.

In the field of research, development, and innovation, the council discussed the annual report of the Authority for the Development of Research, Development, and Innovation for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the Authority for the Development of Research, Development, and Innovation should propose the necessary policies and regulations to develop the research, development, and innovation sector; to achieve integration with related systems, and enhance the attractiveness of investment and innovation.

The council urged the authority in its decision to study the establishment of a fund for the development of the research, development, and innovation sector; to enhance funding sustainability, support the achievement of sector objectives, and develop an institutional methodology for measuring beneficiary satisfaction according to best practices; to improve the services it provides and elevate their quality.

In the field of scientific and educational cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of scientific and educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education - Research Center for Education - in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council "Arab Center for Educational Research for Gulf States."

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in curriculum development between the National Center for Curricula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Palestine.

In the cultural and linguistic field, the council discussed the annual report of the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language should coordinate with the General Authority for Endowments; to establish endowments that support its financial resources and achieve sustainability.

The council emphasized in its decision that the center should cooperate and coordinate with government agencies; to activate the "National Policy for the Arabic Language in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," launch programs supporting our linguistic identity within the scope of their work, monitor their performance in this regard, propose methods to activate it, and make its services and capabilities available to assist them in achieving that.

The council also called for coordination with relevant authorities to build a national initiative specifically for the Arabic language for children "Education and Culture"; to preserve their linguistic, cultural, and national identity.

In the field of traditional arts, the council discussed the annual report of the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the institute should develop methodologies and mechanisms to measure the economic and social impact of its programs and initiatives, expand their scope, link them to its strategic objectives, and develop a system to empower artisans and entrepreneurs, linking the outputs of training programs to actual career paths; to contribute to their sustainability and achieve their goals.

The council urged the institute to expand cooperation with national universities to develop its specialized academic programs; to help bridge the gap in specializations and build national competencies.

In the sports field, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of training between the Ministry of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.

In the field of intellectual property, the council approved a draft cooperation agreement between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the World Intellectual Property Organization to improve business services in intellectual property offices.

In the media field, the council discussed a package of reports related to the media sector as a strategic pillar that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to empowering national media to enhance transparency, convey the developmental journey, and document national achievements.

The council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Media for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and confirmed that the Ministry of Media should coordinate with relevant authorities to study building a framework for measuring soft power indicators as a strategic tool; to enhance and solidify the positive image of the Kingdom abroad.

The council called on the Ministry of Media to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture to work on drawing up regulatory frameworks to define the scope of competencies and authorities related to specialized media cities; to ensure no duplication of tasks or overlap of authorities, achieving the highest levels of institutional integration in managing and developing these vital sectors.

The council requested the ministry to play its strategic role in overseeing the unification of efforts of various media academies; to formulate qualifying and training standards that ensure the quality of media outputs.

The council also discussed the annual report of the General Authority for Media Regulation for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the General Authority for Media Regulation should build an index to measure the impact of media content on quality of life, and study participation in a specialized branch for the media business sector at the center.

The council called on the authority in its decision to study and address the regulatory and funding gaps that limit the participation of small and medium enterprises in the media sector.

The council requested in the same decision that the authority establish controls that meet the institutional compliance requirements for global digital accessibility standards; to ensure access for persons with disabilities to media content, as well as to establish a joint regulatory framework to enhance oversight on the digital safety of media and advertising content; to ensure compliance with regulations and laws.

In the field of international media cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the Tunisian Radio and Television Institution in the Republic of Tunisia.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the Qatari Media Corporation in the State of Qatar.

In the financial field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Financial Academy for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the Financial Academy should engage in proactive planning for financial knowledge and skills; to ensure alignment of local training outputs with current and future labor market needs.

The council called on the academy in its decision to adopt a financially sustainable business model; to contribute to the continuity of funding and expand capacity development in the financial sector.

In the field of financial markets, the council discussed the annual report of the Capital Market Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which called on the Capital Market Authority to develop a proactive regulatory and oversight framework that limits the dominance of short-term flows, and stimulates long-term institutional investment; to address liquidity concentration and weak trading depth outside leading stocks.

The council requested in its decision that the authority develop proactive work mechanisms to manage the risks of foreign investment flows; to align with the absorption of flows into the financial market, and enhance the necessary regulatory tools to monitor ownership concentration and liquidity.

The council emphasized that the Capital Market Authority should expand the establishment of compensation funds linked to specific market violations, and organize mechanisms to identify affected parties, and disburse compensations efficiently and transparently, and conduct periodic studies on the performance of initial public offerings after listing, and measure their impact on protecting investors and the efficiency of the financial market; in line with best international practices.

In the field of statistics, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Center for Statistics and Information in the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in the field of statistics.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Kuwait in the field of economy and planning.

In the health field, the Shura Council issued several decisions aimed at developing the health system, enhancing quality of life, and improving comprehensive healthcare services for citizens and residents, and supporting strategic and regulatory directions that ensure the efficiency of the health sector.

The council discussed the annual report of the Public Health Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the Public Health Authority should prepare a national framework for measuring the impact of public health programs, initiatives, and policies, enhance oversight measures on the sale outlets of traditional and electronic tobacco products, and develop a mechanism for age verification; to limit access to tobacco products for those under the legal age.

The council called on the authority in its decision to raise awareness of the importance and safety of vaccines, combat misinformation about them, and elevate the levels of regulatory, preventive, and health measures at border crossings with countries of an epidemic nature.

In the field of mental health, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision regarding it, which confirmed that the National Center for Mental Health Promotion should raise the level of well-being and mental wellness in work environments, as well as raise community awareness of mental wellness concepts, and reduce the social stigma associated with mental health and its services.

In the field of international health cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the Syrian Arab Republic for cooperation in health fields.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Food and Drug in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Food and Economic Safety Authority in the Portuguese Republic regarding matters related to their areas of expertise.

In the field of transport and logistics services, the Shura Council devoted significant research, discussion, and study to the transport system as one of the strategic pillars supporting development. It discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision confirming that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services should study the establishment of additional road and railway connections to link the Kingdom's regions; to enhance the integration and efficiency of the transport system, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to prepare a strategic plan to ensure the continuity of supply chains and logistics services in emergencies of all kinds.

The council requested in its decision that the ministry review existing building lease contracts for the ministry, work on rationalizing their costs, and study possible alternatives; to achieve spending efficiency, and expand the involvement of the private sector in the transport and logistics services sector.

In the field of data and artificial intelligence, the council discussed the annual report of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision regarding it, which confirmed that the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence should enhance the development of the data and artificial intelligence market, and accelerate the issuance of organized licenses for it; to stimulate investment, increase the sector's contribution to GDP, and develop mechanisms that enhance financial sustainability and the economic impact of its products and services, and improve its operational efficiency; to achieve spending efficiency.

The council called on the authority to coordinate with relevant authorities; to develop a mechanism to monitor and combat the illegal uses of artificial intelligence, especially deepfakes and digital deception; to enhance trust in the digital environment, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to govern and raise the quality of government data and its integration, and unify mechanisms for measuring its reliability and exchanging it among entities; to enhance decision-making efficiency.

In the field of communications, space, and technology, the council discussed the annual report of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision regarding it, which confirmed that the authority should establish age verification controls and usage restrictions for social media platforms for those under 16 years old, and study ways to benefit from unused capacities in the fiber optic networks owned by government entities; to improve the quality of communication and internet services.

The council requested that the authority develop regulatory frameworks and investment enablers for commercial space services; to enhance the competitiveness of the space sector and increase the private sector's contribution to it.

In the field of civil aviation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility in the Kingdom of Spain.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the field of Hajj and Umrah and caring for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Shura Council continued its interest in everything that contributes to developing the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers, facilitating their rituals, and enhancing the services provided to them and caring for the two holy mosques.

In this context, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision in this regard, confirming that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah should work on addressing the challenges facing the advance preparation programs for foreign pilgrims, addressing the obstacles to the initiative of establishing and operating crowd management and joint operations centers, and expanding the Makkah Route initiative; to include countries with the highest numbers of pilgrims.

In the field of industrial cities and technology zones, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development Department of the Government of Moscow City for cooperation in the fields of building, developing, and operating industrial cities and technology zones.

In the real estate field, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Real Estate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector in the State of Qatar for cooperation in the real estate field.

In the environmental and agricultural field, the Shura Council issued several decisions after discussing several annual performance reports of government agencies related to these fields.

In the field of sustainable agriculture, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the center should benefit from agricultural research centers and stations and available equipment in various regions of the Kingdom; to integrate efforts and achieve joint work, and study the expansion of planting multi-purpose trees; to be a pivotal tool in achieving carbon neutrality targets, as well as coordinating with relevant authorities; to study the obstacles to farmers adopting "sustainability" techniques, and finding appropriate solutions for that.

In the field of vegetation cover development and combating desertification, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and subsequently issued a decision calling on the center to adopt an integrative model that combines solar energy projects and preventive afforestation in the design of solar farms, and study the establishment of a digital register that collects the center's studies and research related to vegetation cover and grazing resources in various regions of the Kingdom.

In the field of international agricultural cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Republic of Poland in agricultural fields.

The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Agricultural Development Fund in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development for cooperation in developing the agricultural sector.

Alongside the decisions issued by the council in various fields and specialties, it continued its efforts to develop the legislative and regulatory system, as it studied during the second year of the ninth term a number of proposals submitted under Article 23 of the Shura Council System, totaling 13 proposals, as well as studying 82 regulations and bylaws.

These works and outputs reflect the broad scope of topics addressed by the Shura Council during the second year of the ninth term, and their diversity among legislative, oversight, economic, developmental, social, scientific, technical, health, and environmental fields, embodying its role in keeping pace with the transformations taking place in the Kingdom, developing the legislative and regulatory environment, and enhancing the efficiency of government performance.

These achievements also confirm what the Shura Council represents as a partner in the national development journey, based on the support and care it receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may Allah protect them - continuing in its third year of the ninth term to fulfill its national mission, contribute to the development of systems and policies, discuss the performance of government agencies, and support the development journey in a way that serves the nation and its citizens.