شهد مجلس الشورى خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة حراكًا تشريعيًا ورقابيًا وبرلمانيًا واسعًا، في ظل ما يحظى به من دعم وتمكين من القيادة، انعكس على دوره وإسهامه في مسيرة التنمية والتطوير التي تشهدها المملكة، وعزز حضوره في تطوير المنظومة التشريعية، ومتابعة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ودراسة مختلف القضايا والموضوعات ذات الصلة بالأولويات الوطنية.
وتوّج مجلس الشورى أعمال سنته الثانية بمنجزات وطنية لافتة في مختلف المجالات التشريعية والرقابية، مواكبًا الحراك التنموي الكبير الذي تشهده المملكة، حيث تكاملت أعماله في دراسة الأنظمة واللوائح، ومناقشة التقارير السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية، والنظر في الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، إلى جانب نشاط برلماني فاعل على صعيد الدبلوماسية البرلمانية وتعزيز العلاقات والشراكات مع المجالس والبرلمانات والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية.
وبمناسبة الخطاب الملكي السنوي الذي يلقيه نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظهما الله-، لافتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، باعتباره مرجعًا يسترشد به المجلس في أداء رسالته في خدمة الوطن والمواطنين، ويعكس ما يحظى به من دعم ومساندة من القيادة، يسلّط هذا التقرير الضوء على أبرز ما حققه مجلس الشورى من أعمال ومخرجات ومنجزات خلال سنته الثانية.
وخلال عام التقرير عقد مجلس الشورى 46 جلسة عادية شملت أكثر من 96 ساعة من النقاش، وحفلت بـ1461 مداخلة لأعضاء المجلس، وأصدر خلالها 555 قرارًا في مختلف المجالات، فيما عقدت لجان المجلس المتخصصة 376 اجتماعًا، واستضاف المجلس 331 مسؤولًا من الأجهزة الحكومية للاستماع إلى المناقشات المتعلقة بتقارير أجهزتهم السنوية، كما شهدت أعمال المجلس على صعيد الدبلوماسية البرلمانية 135 نشاطًا برلمانيًا داخليًا وخارجيًا، ورفع المجلس قراراته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين بمقتضى المادة السابعة عشرة من نظام مجلس الشورى.
وفيما يتعلق بقرارات المجلس خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة فنستعرض عددًا من التقارير والموضوعات والقرارات حيث ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه حيث طالب فيه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد باعتماد منهجية شاملة لمؤشرات الأداء تتضمن قياس رضا المستفيدين عن خدماتها، وتفعيل المشاريع التي لها أرصدة أوقاف والواقعة ضمن اختصاص وبرامج الهيئة العامة للأوقاف.
وطالب المجلس الوزارة بالتوسع في إيفاد الأئمة في شهر رمضان لمختلف القارات؛ لنشر قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، مع تأهيلهم بالمهارات اللازمة، وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة لنشر الإرشادات لمنسوبي المساجد، وقياس أثرها في رفع الوعي وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح والتعليمات.
كما ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي طالب فيه الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء بوضع مؤشرات أداء تشغيلية لقياس أداء أعمال فروع الرئاسة، ومبادراتها، والخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
وطالب مجلس الشورى في قراره الرئاسة ببناء شراكات نوعية مع القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي؛ لدعم إنشاء منظومة رقمية لأرشفة البحوث والدراسات العلمية والفتاوى؛ وفق معايير تصنيف معتمدة، ومعالجة أسباب التأخر في إنجاز المبادرتين المتعلقتين بتحسين الخدمات الإلكترونية، وتنمية القدرات البشرية.
وفي المجال العدلي والقانوني، وافق مجلس الشورى على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الدولي لتوحيد القانون الخاص «يونيدروا»، كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمكتب الوطني للقضاء في جمهورية المجر.
وفي المجال التجاري والاستثماري، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة التجارة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة التجارة التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ للإسراع في معالجة التحديات التي تواجه المشغلين الاقتصاديين في القطاعات الواعدة خلال مرحلة بدء الأعمال.
ودعا المجلس في قراره الوزارة إلى التنسيق مع البنك المركزي السعودي؛ لتحفيز منافذ البيع التجارية على قبول جميع وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني المعتمدة محليًا ودوليًا، بما في ذلك البطاقات الائتمانية والمحافظ الرقمية، وعدم قصرها على وسيلة دفع محددة؛ لتعزيز حقوق المستهلك ودعم السياحة.
كما دعا المجلس الوزارة إلى التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية؛ لتحديث معايير تصنيف المتاجر الإلكترونية الموثقة، وإلزام ربطها بمنصات الشكاوى، وتحديد مدد زمنية ملزمة لمعالجة الاعتراضات المالية والتعاقدية للمستهلكين، وكذلك التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة من أجل وضع معايير؛ لتوحيد طريقة الإفصاح عن ضريبة القيمة المضافة، وإبرازها في منافذ البيع، بما يضمن حماية حقوق المستهلكين.
وفي قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة للمعارض والمؤتمرات للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بهذا الشأن، والذي طالب فيه الهيئة بدراسة تطوير مبادرات تمويلية وتنموية لقطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات؛ بما يسهم في رفع جاذبية القطاع وتحفيز الاستثمار.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة بتطوير آليات التكامل والربط الرقمي مع منظمي الفعاليات؛ بما يدعم كفاءة التنظيم والإشراف على قطاع المعارض والمؤتمرات.
وأكد المجلس بأن على الهيئة متابعة استكمال الترتيبات التنفيذية والإجرائية لانتقال مهام الهيئة؛ بما يضمن استمرارية الخدمات وعدم تأثر القطاع خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.
وفي مجال المواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة الدولة لتنظيم السوق في جمهورية الصين الشعبية للتعاون في مجال تقويم المطابقة.
كما وافق المجلس في مجال الاستثمار على مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المغربية حول التشجيع والحماية المتبادلة للاستثمار.
وفي مجال الطاقة، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي لوزارة الطاقة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة الطاقة موازنة النمو لقدرات الطاقة التقليدية والطاقة المتجددة مع تسريع الاستثمار في التخزين والشبكات؛ لضمان موثوقية وكفاءة الإمدادات.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الوزارة بإجراء تقويم فعلي للطلب على الهيدروجين الأخضر؛ بما يعزز الجدوى الاقتصادية ويحد من المخاطر الاستثمارية.
ودعا المجلس الوزارة إلى استشراف الطلب المستقبلي على الكهرباء؛ لاستيعاب الأحمال عالية الكثافة لمراكز البيانات، وتسريع مبادرة «دراسة وإمداد الغاز لمراكز الطلب في المدن الصناعية»؛ عبر نموذج تشغيلي محكم.
وفي المجال الصناعي والتعديني، أصدر المجلس قرارًا آخر بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، أكد فيه بأن على وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية تنويع الحوافز المعيارية وزيادتها للمشاريع الإستراتيجية حسب المزايا النسبية، وإعداد خطة طوارئ لاستدامة منظومة الصناعة في الأزمات.
وطالب المجلس الوزارة بمراعاة الطلب المحلي عند تصدير المواد التعدينية الخام، ومعالجة التحديات التي تواجه المنشآت الصناعية عند تجديد تراخيصها أو دمجها؛ بما يحقق استفادتها من الإعفاءات النظامية.
وفي مجال التعاون المتصل بالطاقة، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الاقتصادية في روسيا الاتحادية بشأن التعاون في مجال تغير المناخ والتنمية منخفضة انبعاثات الغازات الدفينة.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الاستثمار في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية للتعاون في مجال اختصاصاتهما.
وفي المجال الأمني والتنموي، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي للبرنامج الوطني للتنمية المجتمعية في المناطق للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.
وفي مجال مكافحة الإرهاب والتعاون الأمني الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين رئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة ممثلة بمركز الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب.
وفي مجال السياسة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الخارجية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.
كما وافق على مشروع اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم.
ووافق المجلس كذلك على مشروع اتفاقية عامة للتعاون بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا.
وفي مجال الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه.
وفي مجال قياس الأداء الحكومي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، مؤكدًا بأن على المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، العمل -بالشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة- على تنظيم لقاء سنوي متخصص؛ لاستعراض التجارب المحلية والدولية الناجحة في قياس وإدارة الأداء الحكومي.
وطالب المجلس في قراره المركز بمراجعة مؤشرات الأداء الإستراتيجية وتطويرها؛ بما يعزز قياس الأثر والجودة والرضا للمستفيدين من خدماته.
ودعا المجلس في قراره المركز إلى دراسة التحديات التي تواجه الأجهزة الحكومية في صياغة مؤشراتها ومبادراتها ومستهدفاتها، وتطوير نموذج حوكمة لمتابعة تحقيقها للأهداف الإستراتيجية للأجهزة الحكومية.
وطالب المجلس في ذات القرار المركز بمراجعة وتطوير آليات الاستفادة من الوفورات؛ بما يسهم في دعم الموارد المالية، وتحقيق كفاءة الإنفاق، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لتطوير إطار متكامل من أجل قياس فاعلية تطبيق الأنظمة واللوائح والأخلاقيات المهنية.
وفي مجال العمل التطوعي، وافق المجلس على مشروع النظام «القانون» الموحد للعمل التطوعي بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
وفي مجال تنمية رأس المال البشري، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في المملكة العربية السعودية وديوان الموظفين العام في دولة فلسطين للتعاون في مجال تنمية رأس المال البشري وتدريبه وتطويره.
وفي المجال التعليمي والتحول الرقمي، واصل مجلس الشورى دراسة القضايا المرتبطة بالتعليم باعتباره ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق أهداف التنمية ومستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، حيث ناقش التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتطوير سياساته ولوائحه التنظيمية؛ للتحول من إطار التعليم الإلكتروني إلى منظومة التعليم الرقمي الشامل، والتوسع في تبني التقنيات الناشئة وتوظيفها في منظومة التعليم الرقمي؛ بما يعزز جودته ويواكب التحولات التقنية المتسارعة.
وطالب مجلس الشورى في قراره المركز بتعزيز مكانته على الخارطة العالمية للتعليم الرقمي من خلال الاستفادة من المعايير والمؤشرات الدولية في مجال التعليم الرقمي.
وطالب المجلس في قراره المركز بتطوير إستراتيجية تواصل مؤسسية شاملة؛ لتعزيز التعريف بمبادراته ومخرجاته لدى المجتمع؛ بما يسهم في تعظيم الاستفادة منها.
وفي مجال البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد فيه بأن على هيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار اقتراح السياسات والتنظيمات اللازمة لتطوير قطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار؛ بما يحقق التكامل مع الأنظمة ذات العلاقة، ويعزز جاذبية الاستثمار والابتكار.
ودعا المجلس في قراره الهيئة إلى دراسة إنشاء صندوق لتنمية قطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار، بما يعزز استدامة التمويل، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات القطاع، وتطوير منهجية مؤسسية لقياس رضا المستفيدين وفق أفضل الممارسات؛ بما يسهم في تحسين خدماتها المقدمة، والارتقاء بجودتها.
وفي مجال التعاون العلمي والتعليمي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تعاون علمي وتعليمي بين وزارة التعليم -مركز بحوث التعليم- في المملكة العربية السعودية والأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «المركز العربي للبحوث التربوية لدول الخليج».
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال تطوير المناهج بين المركز الوطني للمناهج في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التعليم والتعليم العالي في دولة فلسطين.
وفي المجال الثقافي واللغوي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لمجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للأوقاف؛ لإنشاء أوقاف خاصة به تدعم موارده المالية، وتحقق الاستدامة.
وأكد المجلس في قراره بأن على المجمع التعاون والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية؛ لتفعيل «السياسة الوطنية للغة العربية في المملكة العربية السعودية»، وإطلاق البرامج الداعمة لهويتنا اللغوية ضمن نطاق أعمالهم، ومتابعة أدائهم فيها، واقتراح طرائق لتفعيلها، وإتاحة خدماته وإمكاناته لمساعدتهم في تحقيق ذلك.
ودعا المجلس في ذات السياق إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لبناء مبادرة وطنية خاصة بلغة الطفل العربية «تعليمًا وثقافة»؛ للحفاظ على هويته اللغوية والثقافية والوطنية.
وفي مجال الفنون التقليدية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على المعهد تطوير منهجيات وآليات قياس الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي لبرامجه ومبادراته، وتوسيع نطاقها، وربطها بمستهدفاته الإستراتيجية، وتطوير منظومة تمكين الحرفيين ورواد الأعمال، وربط مخرجات البرامج التدريبية بالمسارات المهنية الفعلية؛ بما يسهم في استدامتها وتحقيق أهدافها.
ودعا المجلس المعهد إلى التوسع في التعاون مع الجامعات الوطنية لتطوير برامجه الأكاديمية المتخصصة؛ بما يسهم في سد فجوة التخصصات وبناء الكفاءات الوطنية.
وفي المجال الرياضي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التدريب بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية والمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية.
وفي مجال الملكية الفكرية، وافق المجلس على مشروع اتفاق تعاون بين الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية والمنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية لتحسين خدمات الأعمال في مكاتب الملكية الفكرية.
وفي المجال الإعلامي، ناقش المجلس حزمة من التقارير المرتبطة بالقطاع الإعلامي بوصفه مرتكزًا إستراتيجيًا يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويسهم في تمكين الإعلام الوطني من تعزيز الشفافية ونقل المسيرة التنموية وتوثيق المكتسبات الوطنية.
وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الإعلام للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأكد بأن على وزارة الإعلام التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لدراسة بناء إطار لقياس مؤشر القوة الناعمة كأداة إستراتيجية؛ لتعزيز وترسيخ الصورة الإيجابية للمملكة في الخارج.
ودعا المجلس وزارة الإعلام إلى التنسيق مع وزارة الثقافة للعمل على رسم الأطر التنظيمية لتحديد نطاق الاختصاصات والصلاحيات المرتبطة بالمدن الإعلامية المتخصصة؛ بما يضمن عدم ازدواجية المهام أو تداخل الصلاحيات، ويحقق أقصى درجات التكامل المؤسسي في إدارة وتطوير هذه القطاعات الحيوية.
وطالب المجلس الوزارة بممارسة دورها الإستراتيجي بالإشراف على توحيد جهود الأكاديميات الإعلامية المختلفة؛ لصياغة معايير تأهيلية وتدريبية تضمن جودة المخرجات الإعلامية.
كما ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام بناء مؤشر لقياس أثر المحتوى الإعلامي على جودة الحياة، ودراسة المشاركة بفرع متخصص لقطاع الأعمال الإعلامية بالمركز.
ودعا المجلس في قراره الهيئة إلى دراسة ومعالجة الفجوات التنظيمية والتمويلية التي تحد من مشاركة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في قطاع الإعلام.
وطالب المجلس في ذات القرار الهيئة بوضع ضوابط تحقق اشتراطات الامتثال المؤسسي لمعايير النفاذ الرقمي العالمي؛ من أجل وصول الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة للمحتوى الإعلامي، وكذلك وضع إطار تنظيمي مشترك لتعزيز الرقابة على السلامة الرقمية للمحتوى الإعلامي والإعلاني؛ لضمان الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح.
وفي مجال التعاون الإعلامي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في المملكة العربية السعودية ومؤسسة الإذاعة التونسية ومؤسسة التلفزة التونسية بالجمهورية التونسية.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في المملكة العربية السعودية والمؤسسة القطرية للإعلام في دولة قطر.
وفي المجال المالي، ناقش مجلس الشورى التقرير السنوي للأكاديمية المالية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد من خلاله بأن على الأكاديمية المالية القيام بالتخطيط الاستباقي للمعارف والمهارات المالية؛ بما يضمن مواءمة مخرجات التدريب المحلية مع احتياجات سوق العمل الحالية والمستقبلية.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الأكاديمية بتبني نموذج أعمال مستدام ماليًا؛ بما يسهم في استمرارية التمويل والتوسع في تنمية القدرات في القطاع المالي.
وفي مجال الأسواق المالية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة السوق المالية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي طالب من خلاله هيئة السوق المالية بتطوير إطار تنظيمي ورقابي استباقي يحد من هيمنة التدفقات قصيرة الأجل، ويحفز الاستثمار المؤسسي طويل الأجل؛ لمعالجة تركز السيولة وضعف عمق التداول خارج الأسهم القيادية.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة بتطوير آليات عمل استباقية لإدارة مخاطر تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي؛ بما ينسجم مع استيعاب التدفقات للسوق المالية، ويعزز الأدوات الرقابية اللازمة من أجل رصد تركز الملكيات والسيولة.
وأكد المجلس بأن على هيئة السوق المالية التوسع في إنشاء صناديق التعويض المرتبطة بمخالفات السوق المحددة، وتنظيم آليات حصر المتضررين، وصرف التعويضات بكفاءة وشفافية، وإجراء دراسات دورية لأداء الطروحات الأولية بعد الإدراج، وقياس أثرها على حماية المستثمرين وكفاءة السوق المالية؛ بما ينسجم مع أفضل الممارسات الدولية.
وفي مجال الإحصاء، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات في سلطنة عُمان للتعاون في مجال الإحصاء.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة دولة الكويت في مجال الاقتصاد والتخطيط.
وفي المجال الصحي، أصدر مجلس الشورى عددًا من القرارات التي استهدفت تطوير المنظومة الصحية وتعزيز جودة الحياة وتطوير خدمات الرعاية الصحية الشاملة للمواطنين والمقيمين، ودعم التوجهات الإستراتيجية والتنظيمية التي تكفل كفاءة القطاع الصحي.
وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة الصحة العامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم بشأنه، والذي أكد من خلاله بأن على هيئة الصحة العامة إعداد إطار وطني لقياس الأثر لبرامج ومبادرات وسياسات الصحة العامة، وتعزيز إجراءات الرقابة على منافذ بيع منتجات التبغ التقليدية والإلكترونية، وتطوير آلية للتحقق من العمر؛ للحد من وصول منتجات التبغ لمن هم دون السن النظامي.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الهيئة برفع الوعي بأهمية وأمان اللقاحات، ومكافحة المعلومات المضللة عنها، ورفع مستويات الإجراءات الرقابية والوقائية والصحية في المنافذ الحدودية مع الدول ذات الطابع الوبائي.
وفي مجال الصحة النفسية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا بشأنه أكد فيه بأن على المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية رفع مستوى الرفاه والعافية النفسية في بيئات العمل، وكذلك رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بمفاهيم العافية النفسية، وتقليل الوصمة الاجتماعية المرتبطة بالصحة النفسية وخدماتها.
وفي مجال التعاون الصحي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية للتعاون في المجالات الصحية.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة العربية السعودية وهيئة السلامة الغذائية والاقتصادية بالجمهورية البرتغالية بالمسائل المتعلقة بمجالات خبراتهم الخاصة.
وفي مجال النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، أولى مجلس الشورى منظومة النقل جانبًا كبيرًا من البحث والنقاش والدراسة باعتبارها إحدى الركائز الإستراتيجية الداعمة للتنمية، حيث ناقش التقرير السنوي لوزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره اللازم الذي أكد فيه بأن على وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية دراسة إنشاء طرق برية وسكك حديدية إضافية لربط أطراف المملكة؛ بما يعزز تكامل وكفاءة منظومة النقل، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لإعداد خطة إستراتيجية لضمان استمرارية سلاسل الإمداد والخدمات اللوجستية في حالات الطوارئ بمختلف أنواعها.
وطالب المجلس في قراره الذي أصدره بذلك الشأن الوزارة بمراجعة عقود استئجار المباني القائمة للوزارة، والعمل على ترشيد تكاليفها، ودراسة البدائل الممكنة؛ بما يحقق كفاءة الإنفاق، والتوسع في إشراك القطاع الخاص في نشاطات قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.
وفي مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه الذي أكد فيه بأن على الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي تعزيز تنمية سوق البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسريع إصدار التراخيص المنظمة له؛ بما يحفز الاستثمار، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، وتطوير آليات تعزز الاستدامة المالية والأثر الاقتصادي لمنتجاتها وخدماتها، ورفع كفاءتها التشغيلية؛ بما يحقق كفاءة الإنفاق.
ودعا المجلس الهيئة إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لتطوير آلية لرصد الاستخدامات غير المشروعة للذكاء الاصطناعي ومكافحتها؛ خصوصًا التزييف العميق، والتضليل الرقمي؛ بما يعزز الثقة في البيئة الرقمية، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لحوكمة ورفع جودة البيانات الحكومية وتكاملها، وتوحيد آليات قياس موثوقيتها وتبادلها بين الجهات؛ بما يعزز كفاءة اتخاذ القرار.
وفي مجال الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لهيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قراره بشأنه، والذي أكد فيه بأن على الهيئة وضع ضوابط للتحقق العمري وقيود استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي؛ لمن هم دون سن 16 عامًا، ودراسة سبل الاستفادة من السعات غير المستخدمة في شبكات الألياف الضوئية المملوكة للجهات الحكومية؛ بما يسهم في تحسين جودة خدمات الاتصالات والإنترنت.
وطالب المجلس الهيئة بتطوير الأطر التنظيمية والممكنات الاستثمارية للخدمات الفضائية التجارية؛ بما يعزز تنافسية قطاع الفضاء، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص فيه.
وفي مجال الطيران المدني، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الطيران المدني بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة النقل والتنقل المستدام في مملكة إسبانيا.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الطيران المدني بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الجمهورية العربية السورية.
وفي مجال الحج والعمرة والعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، واصل مجلس الشورى اهتمامه بكل ما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج والمعتمرين، وتيسير أداء مناسكهم، والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة لهم والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين.
وفي هذا السياق، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لوزارة الحج والعمرة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا بذلك الشأن أكد من خلاله بأن على وزارة الحج والعمرة العمل على معالجة التحديات التي تواجه برامج الاستعداد المسبق لحجاج الخارج، ومعالجة تعثر مبادرة تأسيس وتشغيل مراكز التفويج والعمليات المشتركة، والتوسع في مبادرة طريق مكة؛ لتشمل الدول الأعلى في أعداد الحجاج.
وفي مجال المدن الصناعية والمناطق التقنية، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية في المملكة العربية السعودية وإدارة ريادة الأعمال وتطوير الابتكار في حكومة مدينة موسكو للتعاون في مجالات بناء المدن الصناعية والمناطق التقنية وتطويرها وتشغيلها.
وفي المجال العقاري، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للعقار في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة لتنظيم القطاع العقاري في دولة قطر للتعاون في المجال العقاري.
وفي المجال البيئي والزراعي، أصدر مجلس الشورى عددًا من القرارات بعد مناقشة عدد من تقارير الأداء السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية ذات الصلة بهذه المجالات.
وفي مجال الزراعة المستدامة، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لأبحاث وتطوير الزراعة المستدامة للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر قرارًا أكد من خلاله بأن على المركز الاستفادة من المراكز والمحطات البحثية الزراعية والتجهيزات المتاحة في مناطق المملكة المختلفة؛ لتكامل الجهود وتحقيق العمل المشترك، ودراسة التوسع في زراعة الأشجار متعددة الأغراض؛ لتكون أداة محورية في تحقيق مستهدفات الحياد الكربوني، وكذلك التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لدراسة معوقات تبني المزارعين تقنيات «استدامة»، وإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لذلك.
وفي مجال تنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأصدر بعد ذلك قرارًا طالب فيه المركز بتبني نموذج تكاملي يجمع بين مشاريع الطاقة الشمسية والتشجير الوقائي في تصميم مزارع شمسية، ودراسة إنشاء سجل رقمي يجمع دراسات المركز وأبحاثه المتعلقة بالغطاء النباتي والموارد الرعوية بمختلف مناطق المملكة.
وفي مجال التعاون الزراعي الدولي، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة والتنمية الريفية في جمهورية بولندا في المجالات الزراعية.
كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين صندوق التنمية الزراعية في المملكة العربية السعودية والصندوق الدولي للتنمية الزراعية من أجل التعاون في تنمية القطاع الزراعي.
وإلى جانب ما أصدره المجلس من قرارات في مختلف المجالات والتخصصات، واصل جهوده في تطوير المنظومة التشريعية والتنظيمية، حيث درس خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة عددًا من المقترحات المقدمة وفق المادة الثالثة والعشرين من نظام مجلس الشورى بلغت 13 مقترحًا، كما درس 82 نظامًا ولائحة.
وتعكس هذه الأعمال والمخرجات اتساع نطاق الموضوعات التي تناولها مجلس الشورى خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة، وتنوعها بين المجالات التشريعية والرقابية والاقتصادية والتنموية والاجتماعية والعلمية والتقنية والصحية والبيئية، بما يجسد دوره في مواكبة التحولات التي تشهدها المملكة، وتطوير البيئة التشريعية والتنظيمية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الحكومي.
كما تؤكد هذه المنجزات ما يمثله مجلس الشورى من شريك في مسيرة التطوير الوطني، مستندًا إلى ما يحظى به من دعم ورعاية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظهما الله-، ومواصلًا في سنته الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة أداء رسالته الوطنية، والإسهام في تطوير الأنظمة والسياسات، ومناقشة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ودعم مسيرة التنمية بما يخدم الوطن والمواطن.
The Shura Council witnessed extensive legislative, oversight, and parliamentary activity during the second year of its ninth term, supported and empowered by the leadership, which reflected on its role and contribution to the development and progress taking place in the Kingdom. This enhanced its presence in developing the legislative system, monitoring the performance of government agencies, and studying various issues and topics related to national priorities.
The Shura Council concluded its second year with notable national achievements in various legislative and oversight fields, keeping pace with the significant developmental movement in the Kingdom. Its activities included studying regulations and laws, discussing the annual reports of government agencies, and reviewing agreements and memoranda of understanding, alongside active parliamentary activity in parliamentary diplomacy and enhancing relationships and partnerships with councils, parliaments, and regional and international organizations.
On the occasion of the annual royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may Allah protect them - to inaugurate the third year of the ninth term of the Shura Council, which serves as a reference for the council in fulfilling its mission to serve the nation and citizens, and reflects the support and assistance it receives from the leadership, this report highlights the most significant achievements and outputs of the Shura Council during its second year.
During the reporting year, the Shura Council held 46 regular sessions that included more than 96 hours of discussion, featuring 1,461 interventions from council members, and issued 555 decisions in various fields. The council's specialized committees held 376 meetings, and the council hosted 331 officials from government agencies to listen to discussions related to their annual reports. Additionally, the council's activities in parliamentary diplomacy included 135 internal and external parliamentary activities, and the council submitted its decisions to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in accordance with Article 17 of the Shura Council's system.
Regarding the council's decisions during the second year of the ninth term, we review several reports, topics, and decisions. The Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision in which it called on the Ministry to adopt a comprehensive methodology for performance indicators that includes measuring beneficiaries' satisfaction with its services, and activating projects that have endowment balances and fall within the jurisdiction and programs of the General Authority for Endowments.
The council also urged the ministry to expand the dispatch of imams during the month of Ramadan to various continents to promote the values of moderation and balance, while equipping them with the necessary skills, and employing modern technologies to disseminate guidance to mosque affiliates, and measuring its impact on raising awareness and enhancing compliance with regulations and instructions.
The council discussed the annual report of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which called on the General Presidency to establish operational performance indicators to measure the performance of its branches, initiatives, and services provided to beneficiaries.
The Shura Council, in its decision, called on the presidency to build qualitative partnerships with the private and non-profit sectors to support the establishment of a digital system for archiving research, studies, and fatwas according to approved classification standards, and to address the reasons for delays in completing the two initiatives related to improving electronic services and developing human capabilities.
In the judicial and legal field, the Shura Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT). The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Office of the Judiciary in the Republic of Hungary.
In the commercial and investment field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Commerce for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which emphasized that the Ministry of Commerce should coordinate with relevant authorities to expedite addressing the challenges facing economic operators in promising sectors during the business startup phase.
The council called on the ministry in its decision to coordinate with the Saudi Central Bank to encourage commercial outlets to accept all locally and internationally approved electronic payment methods, including credit cards and digital wallets, and not to limit them to a specific payment method; to enhance consumer rights and support tourism.
The council also urged the ministry to coordinate with relevant authorities to update the classification standards for documented e-stores, and to link them to complaint platforms, and to set mandatory timeframes for addressing financial and contractual objections from consumers, as well as coordinating with relevant authorities to establish standards for standardizing the disclosure of value-added tax and highlighting it at points of sale, ensuring the protection of consumer rights.
In the exhibitions and conferences sector, the council discussed the annual report of the General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which called on the authority to study the development of financing and developmental initiatives for the exhibitions and conferences sector; to contribute to enhancing the sector's attractiveness and stimulating investment.
The council urged the authority in its decision to develop mechanisms for integration and digital linkage with event organizers to support the efficiency of organization and supervision of the exhibitions and conferences sector.
The council emphasized that the authority should follow up on completing the executive and procedural arrangements for the transfer of the authority's tasks; to ensure the continuity of services and not to affect the sector during the transitional phase.
In the field of specifications, standards, and quality, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State Administration for Market Regulation in the People's Republic of China for cooperation in the field of conformity assessment.
The council also approved a draft agreement in the field of investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the encouragement and mutual protection of investment.
In the energy sector, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Energy for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision, which confirmed that the Ministry of Energy should balance the growth of conventional and renewable energy capacities with accelerating investment in storage and grids; to ensure the reliability and efficiency of supplies.
The council called on the ministry in its decision to conduct an actual assessment of the demand for green hydrogen; to enhance economic feasibility and limit investment risks.
The council urged the ministry to anticipate future electricity demand; to accommodate high-density loads for data centers, and to accelerate the initiative "Study and Supply of Gas to Demand Centers in Industrial Cities"; through a well-structured operational model.
In the industrial and mining sector, the council issued another decision regarding the contents of the annual report of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, confirming that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources should diversify and increase standard incentives for strategic projects according to relative advantages, and prepare an emergency plan to sustain the industrial system during crises.
The council urged the ministry to consider local demand when exporting raw mineral materials, and to address the challenges facing industrial facilities when renewing or merging their licenses; to ensure they benefit from regulatory exemptions.
In the field of energy-related cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economic Development in the Russian Federation regarding cooperation in the field of climate change and low greenhouse gas emission development.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Special Economic Zones Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Investment in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for cooperation in their respective areas of expertise.
In the security and developmental field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the National Community Development Program in the regions for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.
In the field of counter-terrorism and international security cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations represented by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.
In the field of foreign policy and international cooperation, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.
The council also approved a draft headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.
The council also approved a draft general cooperation agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Estonia.
In the field of human resources and social development, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard.
In the field of measuring government performance, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in which it emphasized that the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies should work - in partnership with relevant authorities - to organize an annual specialized meeting; to review successful local and international experiences in measuring and managing government performance.
The council called on the center in its decision to review and develop strategic performance indicators; to enhance the measurement of impact, quality, and satisfaction for beneficiaries of its services.
The council urged the center in its decision to study the challenges facing government agencies in formulating their indicators, initiatives, and targets, and to develop a governance model to follow up on achieving the strategic goals of government agencies.
The council requested in the same decision that the center review and develop mechanisms for benefiting from savings; to support financial resources, achieve spending efficiency, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to develop a comprehensive framework for measuring the effectiveness of applying regulations, laws, and professional ethics.
In the field of voluntary work, the council approved a draft unified "law" for voluntary work in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
In the field of human capital development, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Civil Service Bureau in the State of Palestine for cooperation in the field of human capital development, training, and development.
In the field of education and digital transformation, the Shura Council continued to study issues related to education as a fundamental pillar for achieving development goals and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capital Development Program. It discussed the annual report of the National Center for E-Learning for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the National Center for E-Learning should coordinate with relevant authorities to develop its policies and regulatory frameworks; to transition from an e-learning framework to a comprehensive digital education system, and to expand the adoption and employment of emerging technologies in the digital education system; to enhance its quality and keep pace with rapid technological transformations.
The Shura Council called on the center in its decision to enhance its position on the global map of digital education by benefiting from international standards and indicators in the field of digital education.
The council requested in its decision that the center develop a comprehensive institutional communication strategy; to enhance awareness of its initiatives and outputs within the community; to maximize the benefits derived from them.
In the field of research, development, and innovation, the council discussed the annual report of the Authority for the Development of Research, Development, and Innovation for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the Authority for the Development of Research, Development, and Innovation should propose the necessary policies and regulations to develop the research, development, and innovation sector; to achieve integration with related systems, and enhance the attractiveness of investment and innovation.
The council urged the authority in its decision to study the establishment of a fund for the development of the research, development, and innovation sector; to enhance funding sustainability, support the achievement of sector objectives, and develop an institutional methodology for measuring beneficiary satisfaction according to best practices; to improve the services it provides and elevate their quality.
In the field of scientific and educational cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of scientific and educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education - Research Center for Education - in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council "Arab Center for Educational Research for Gulf States."
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in curriculum development between the National Center for Curricula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Palestine.
In the cultural and linguistic field, the council discussed the annual report of the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language should coordinate with the General Authority for Endowments; to establish endowments that support its financial resources and achieve sustainability.
The council emphasized in its decision that the center should cooperate and coordinate with government agencies; to activate the "National Policy for the Arabic Language in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," launch programs supporting our linguistic identity within the scope of their work, monitor their performance in this regard, propose methods to activate it, and make its services and capabilities available to assist them in achieving that.
The council also called for coordination with relevant authorities to build a national initiative specifically for the Arabic language for children "Education and Culture"; to preserve their linguistic, cultural, and national identity.
In the field of traditional arts, the council discussed the annual report of the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the institute should develop methodologies and mechanisms to measure the economic and social impact of its programs and initiatives, expand their scope, link them to its strategic objectives, and develop a system to empower artisans and entrepreneurs, linking the outputs of training programs to actual career paths; to contribute to their sustainability and achieve their goals.
The council urged the institute to expand cooperation with national universities to develop its specialized academic programs; to help bridge the gap in specializations and build national competencies.
In the sports field, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of training between the Ministry of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.
In the field of intellectual property, the council approved a draft cooperation agreement between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the World Intellectual Property Organization to improve business services in intellectual property offices.
In the media field, the council discussed a package of reports related to the media sector as a strategic pillar that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to empowering national media to enhance transparency, convey the developmental journey, and document national achievements.
The council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Media for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and confirmed that the Ministry of Media should coordinate with relevant authorities to study building a framework for measuring soft power indicators as a strategic tool; to enhance and solidify the positive image of the Kingdom abroad.
The council called on the Ministry of Media to coordinate with the Ministry of Culture to work on drawing up regulatory frameworks to define the scope of competencies and authorities related to specialized media cities; to ensure no duplication of tasks or overlap of authorities, achieving the highest levels of institutional integration in managing and developing these vital sectors.
The council requested the ministry to play its strategic role in overseeing the unification of efforts of various media academies; to formulate qualifying and training standards that ensure the quality of media outputs.
The council also discussed the annual report of the General Authority for Media Regulation for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the General Authority for Media Regulation should build an index to measure the impact of media content on quality of life, and study participation in a specialized branch for the media business sector at the center.
The council called on the authority in its decision to study and address the regulatory and funding gaps that limit the participation of small and medium enterprises in the media sector.
The council requested in the same decision that the authority establish controls that meet the institutional compliance requirements for global digital accessibility standards; to ensure access for persons with disabilities to media content, as well as to establish a joint regulatory framework to enhance oversight on the digital safety of media and advertising content; to ensure compliance with regulations and laws.
In the field of international media cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the Tunisian Radio and Television Institution in the Republic of Tunisia.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and the Qatari Media Corporation in the State of Qatar.
In the financial field, the Shura Council discussed the annual report of the Financial Academy for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the Financial Academy should engage in proactive planning for financial knowledge and skills; to ensure alignment of local training outputs with current and future labor market needs.
The council called on the academy in its decision to adopt a financially sustainable business model; to contribute to the continuity of funding and expand capacity development in the financial sector.
In the field of financial markets, the council discussed the annual report of the Capital Market Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which called on the Capital Market Authority to develop a proactive regulatory and oversight framework that limits the dominance of short-term flows, and stimulates long-term institutional investment; to address liquidity concentration and weak trading depth outside leading stocks.
The council requested in its decision that the authority develop proactive work mechanisms to manage the risks of foreign investment flows; to align with the absorption of flows into the financial market, and enhance the necessary regulatory tools to monitor ownership concentration and liquidity.
The council emphasized that the Capital Market Authority should expand the establishment of compensation funds linked to specific market violations, and organize mechanisms to identify affected parties, and disburse compensations efficiently and transparently, and conduct periodic studies on the performance of initial public offerings after listing, and measure their impact on protecting investors and the efficiency of the financial market; in line with best international practices.
In the field of statistics, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Center for Statistics and Information in the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in the field of statistics.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Kuwait in the field of economy and planning.
In the health field, the Shura Council issued several decisions aimed at developing the health system, enhancing quality of life, and improving comprehensive healthcare services for citizens and residents, and supporting strategic and regulatory directions that ensure the efficiency of the health sector.
The council discussed the annual report of the Public Health Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision in this regard, which confirmed that the Public Health Authority should prepare a national framework for measuring the impact of public health programs, initiatives, and policies, enhance oversight measures on the sale outlets of traditional and electronic tobacco products, and develop a mechanism for age verification; to limit access to tobacco products for those under the legal age.
The council called on the authority in its decision to raise awareness of the importance and safety of vaccines, combat misinformation about them, and elevate the levels of regulatory, preventive, and health measures at border crossings with countries of an epidemic nature.
In the field of mental health, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision regarding it, which confirmed that the National Center for Mental Health Promotion should raise the level of well-being and mental wellness in work environments, as well as raise community awareness of mental wellness concepts, and reduce the social stigma associated with mental health and its services.
In the field of international health cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the Syrian Arab Republic for cooperation in health fields.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Food and Drug in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Food and Economic Safety Authority in the Portuguese Republic regarding matters related to their areas of expertise.
In the field of transport and logistics services, the Shura Council devoted significant research, discussion, and study to the transport system as one of the strategic pillars supporting development. It discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its necessary decision confirming that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services should study the establishment of additional road and railway connections to link the Kingdom's regions; to enhance the integration and efficiency of the transport system, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to prepare a strategic plan to ensure the continuity of supply chains and logistics services in emergencies of all kinds.
The council requested in its decision that the ministry review existing building lease contracts for the ministry, work on rationalizing their costs, and study possible alternatives; to achieve spending efficiency, and expand the involvement of the private sector in the transport and logistics services sector.
In the field of data and artificial intelligence, the council discussed the annual report of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision regarding it, which confirmed that the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence should enhance the development of the data and artificial intelligence market, and accelerate the issuance of organized licenses for it; to stimulate investment, increase the sector's contribution to GDP, and develop mechanisms that enhance financial sustainability and the economic impact of its products and services, and improve its operational efficiency; to achieve spending efficiency.
The council called on the authority to coordinate with relevant authorities; to develop a mechanism to monitor and combat the illegal uses of artificial intelligence, especially deepfakes and digital deception; to enhance trust in the digital environment, and coordinate with relevant authorities; to govern and raise the quality of government data and its integration, and unify mechanisms for measuring its reliability and exchanging it among entities; to enhance decision-making efficiency.
In the field of communications, space, and technology, the council discussed the annual report of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued its decision regarding it, which confirmed that the authority should establish age verification controls and usage restrictions for social media platforms for those under 16 years old, and study ways to benefit from unused capacities in the fiber optic networks owned by government entities; to improve the quality of communication and internet services.
The council requested that the authority develop regulatory frameworks and investment enablers for commercial space services; to enhance the competitiveness of the space sector and increase the private sector's contribution to it.
In the field of civil aviation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility in the Kingdom of Spain.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic.
In the field of Hajj and Umrah and caring for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Shura Council continued its interest in everything that contributes to developing the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers, facilitating their rituals, and enhancing the services provided to them and caring for the two holy mosques.
In this context, the council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision in this regard, confirming that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah should work on addressing the challenges facing the advance preparation programs for foreign pilgrims, addressing the obstacles to the initiative of establishing and operating crowd management and joint operations centers, and expanding the Makkah Route initiative; to include countries with the highest numbers of pilgrims.
In the field of industrial cities and technology zones, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development Department of the Government of Moscow City for cooperation in the fields of building, developing, and operating industrial cities and technology zones.
In the real estate field, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Real Estate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector in the State of Qatar for cooperation in the real estate field.
In the environmental and agricultural field, the Shura Council issued several decisions after discussing several annual performance reports of government agencies related to these fields.
In the field of sustainable agriculture, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and issued a decision confirming that the center should benefit from agricultural research centers and stations and available equipment in various regions of the Kingdom; to integrate efforts and achieve joint work, and study the expansion of planting multi-purpose trees; to be a pivotal tool in achieving carbon neutrality targets, as well as coordinating with relevant authorities; to study the obstacles to farmers adopting "sustainability" techniques, and finding appropriate solutions for that.
In the field of vegetation cover development and combating desertification, the council discussed the annual report of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and subsequently issued a decision calling on the center to adopt an integrative model that combines solar energy projects and preventive afforestation in the design of solar farms, and study the establishment of a digital register that collects the center's studies and research related to vegetation cover and grazing resources in various regions of the Kingdom.
In the field of international agricultural cooperation, the council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Republic of Poland in agricultural fields.
The council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Agricultural Development Fund in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development for cooperation in developing the agricultural sector.
Alongside the decisions issued by the council in various fields and specialties, it continued its efforts to develop the legislative and regulatory system, as it studied during the second year of the ninth term a number of proposals submitted under Article 23 of the Shura Council System, totaling 13 proposals, as well as studying 82 regulations and bylaws.
These works and outputs reflect the broad scope of topics addressed by the Shura Council during the second year of the ninth term, and their diversity among legislative, oversight, economic, developmental, social, scientific, technical, health, and environmental fields, embodying its role in keeping pace with the transformations taking place in the Kingdom, developing the legislative and regulatory environment, and enhancing the efficiency of government performance.
These achievements also confirm what the Shura Council represents as a partner in the national development journey, based on the support and care it receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may Allah protect them - continuing in its third year of the ninth term to fulfill its national mission, contribute to the development of systems and policies, discuss the performance of government agencies, and support the development journey in a way that serves the nation and its citizens.