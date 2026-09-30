The sound of an explosion shook the city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran today (Wednesday), as local authorities began an investigation to determine the source of the sound and its circumstances.



Fars news agency reported that citizens heard the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of Republic Street in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, although the source or cause was not immediately clear.



Zahedan Governor Jamshid Rakhshani stated that a report was received regarding the sound of an explosion caused by a "sonic object" in an area surrounding a police station, confirming that verification operations have begun to determine the source and reasons for the sound, with no precise details recorded so far, according to Tasnim news agency.



At the same time, the general administration of security in Fars province announced that blasting operations would take place in the vicinity of a mine in Shiraz tomorrow (Thursday), urging residents not to worry about the expected sounds.



This comes amid Iran raising its readiness level in dozens of vital facilities and locations in anticipation of potential attacks on its infrastructure, as the head of the Iranian Civil Defense Organization, Gholam Reza Jalali, announced that about 46 executive and operational entities are prepared to deal with wartime conditions.



In recent times, the sounds of explosions have been repeated in several Iranian cities, with authorities in some cases announcing specific reasons, while the circumstances of other incidents remain under investigation.