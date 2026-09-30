هزّ دوي انفجار مدينة زاهدان جنوب شرقي إيران، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فيما باشرت السلطات المحلية التحقيق لتحديد مصدر الصوت وملابساته.


وأفادت وكالة «فارس» بأن مواطنين سمعوا دوي انفجار في محيط شارع الجمهورية بمدينة زاهدان، عاصمة محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، دون أن يتضح مصدره أو سببه على الفور.


وقال محافظ زاهدان جمشيد رخشانينسب إن بلاغاً ورد بشأن سماع صوت انفجار ناجم عن «جسم صوتي» في منطقة محيطة بمركز للشرطة، مؤكداً بدء عمليات التحقق لتحديد مصدر الصوت وأسبابه، دون تسجيل تفاصيل دقيقة حتى الآن، بحسب وكالة «تسنيم».


وبالتزامن، أعلنت الإدارة العامة للأمن في محافظة فارس تنفيذ عمليات تفجير في نطاق منجم بمدينة شيراز غداً (الخميس)، داعية السكان إلى عدم القلق من الأصوات المتوقعة.


ويأتي ذلك وسط رفع إيران مستوى الجاهزية في عشرات الجهات والمنشآت الحيوية تحسباً لهجمات محتملة على بنيتها التحتية، إذ أعلن رئيس منظمة الدفاع المدني الإيرانية غلام رضا جلالي استعداد نحو 46 جهة تنفيذية وتشغيلية للتعامل مع الظروف الحربية.


وتكررت خلال الفترة الماضية أصوات الانفجارات في مدن إيرانية عدة، فيما أعلنت السلطات في بعض الحالات أسباباً محددة، بينما بقيت ملابسات حوادث أخرى قيد التحقيق.