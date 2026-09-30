French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the possibility of Britain returning to the European Union, coinciding with the Brexit issue resurfacing in political discussions in the United Kingdom, as British Prime Minister Andy Burnham proposed options for reshaping the relationship with the bloc, including the possibility of rejoining it.



Macron stated during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid today (Wednesday) that Britain's return to the Union would be "excellent news and a good decision," supporting any British move in this direction, while Sánchez backed the French president's position.



Macron emphasized that London cannot pick and choose certain freedoms of the European Union while remaining outside its membership, stating that re-engagement with the bloc requires dealing with freedoms and obligations as a package.



In remarks preceding the conference, Macron described Brexit as "the biggest lie of the past thirty years," criticizing the promises that accompanied the campaign to leave the Union, and pointing out that the economic, trade, and immigration outcomes have not, in his assessment, delivered what the proponents of leaving promised.



In London, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his government would consider options for a long-term relationship with the European Union, ranging from remaining outside the bloc and enhancing cooperation through the customs union or the single market, to the possibility of returning to membership, affirming the examination of the advantages and disadvantages of each option.



Britain left the European Union and its single market and customs union on December 31, 2020, following the 2016 referendum, while London and Brussels continue to recalibrate their relationship through agreements on trade, energy, immigration, and mobility.