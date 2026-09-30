رحّب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بإمكانية عودة بريطانيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، بالتزامن مع عودة ملف «بريكست» إلى واجهة النقاش السياسي في المملكة المتحدة، وطرح رئيس الوزراء البريطاني آندي بيرنهام خيارات لإعادة صياغة العلاقة مع التكتل، بينها احتمال العودة إلى عضويته.


وقال ماكرون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز في مدريد اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن عودة بريطانيا إلى الاتحاد ستكون «خبراً ممتازاً وقراراً جيداً»، مؤيداً أي خطوة بريطانية في هذا الاتجاه، فيما أيد سانشيز موقف الرئيس الفرنسي.


وشدد ماكرون على أن لندن لا تستطيع انتقاء بعض حريات الاتحاد الأوروبي مع البقاء خارج عضويته، قائلاً إن إعادة الانخراط مع التكتل تقتضي التعامل مع الحريات والالتزامات كحزمة واحدة.


وفي تصريحات سبقت المؤتمر، وصف ماكرون «بريكست» بأنه «أكبر كذبة خلال الثلاثين عاماً الماضية»، منتقداً الوعود التي رافقت حملة الخروج من الاتحاد، ومشيراً إلى أن النتائج الاقتصادية والتجارية وملف الهجرة لم تحقق، بحسب تقييمه، ما وعد به مؤيدو الخروج.


وفي لندن، قال رئيس الوزراء آندي بيرنهام إن حكومته ستدرس خيارات العلاقة طويلة الأمد مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، من البقاء خارج التكتل وتعزيز التعاون عبر الاتحاد الجمركي أو السوق الموحدة، وصولاً إلى احتمال العودة إلى العضوية، مؤكداً بحث مزايا وعيوب كل خيار.


وكانت بريطانيا غادرت الاتحاد الأوروبي وسوقه الموحدة واتحاده الجمركي في 31 ديسمبر 2020، بعد استفتاء 2016، فيما تواصل لندن وبروكسل إعادة ضبط العلاقات بينهما عبر اتفاقات في التجارة والطاقة والهجرة والتنقل.