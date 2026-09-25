Global recruitment platforms are no longer just the usual space for posting job vacancies; rather, they have transformed this week into an open stage for exceptional deals in one of the fiercest talent acquisition battles in the Middle East. Between "confidential" titles that conceal the names of their holders and monthly salaries exceeding 100,000 riyals, the Saudi labor market reveals a new generation of leadership positions, where contracts are measured by the ability to lead major transformations, not just manage the usual structures.

What stands out in these announcements is not only the financial figures but also the nature of the titles and specialties required. Employers are no longer looking for traditional managers to manage the status quo; instead, they are searching for "transformational leaders" who combine field operations, artificial intelligence, sovereign finance, and strategic communications.

For anyone seeking these leadership opportunities or wishing to seize them on recruitment platforms, here are the most prominent titles and announcing entities revealed by recent data:

Senior Management and Investment Positions (CEO & MD)

Chief Executive Officer (Investment) at an unnamed company in Riyadh (a confidential opportunity in the investment sector).

Chief Executive Officer at Qureos platform in Riyadh.

Managing Director – Strategic Communications at MCG Talent in Riyadh.

Co-Founder at Qatar online in Riyadh.

Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Sanabil Studio in Riyadh.

2. Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity Sector

Chief Operating Officer – Smart Cities & Spatial AI at an undisclosed government entity in Riyadh (leading a multi-billion dollar project for 3D digital twins and spatial artificial intelligence).

Chief AI & Technology Officer at Alpha Leadership in Riyadh.

SVP – Ratings & Research Franchise Lead at Moody's in Riyadh.

Head of Cybersecurity / CISO in Riyadh.

Field Chief Technology Officer in Riyadh.

Division Head – Data Center in Riyadh at an undisclosed entity.

Senior Oracle Fusion Enterprise Contracts at bTranz in Riyadh.

Sales Executive – Oracle EBS at 700apps in Riyadh.

Finance, Real Estate, and Specialized Services Sector

Head of Project Finance at the National Infrastructure Fund in Riyadh.

Chief Operating Officer – Hajj & Umrah Services at Maden Hotels Group in Saudi Arabia (establishing an operational model that goes beyond hospitality to manage housing, transportation, catering, and emergency response for pilgrims).

VP – Administrative & Governance Affairs in Riyadh.

Vice President – Commercial Affairs in Najran.

General Manager / Country Manager in the Eastern Province.

Head of Sales – Real Estate in Riyadh.

Chief of Project – Real Estate at a government entity in the Eastern Province.

Digital Marketing Manager at Accor Group in Riyadh.

Salary Map

The salary map is based on the experience and qualifications of applicants for these leadership positions:

Chief Executive Officer (Investment): ranges between 70,000 and 150,000 riyals per month.

Chief AI and Technology Officer (CAIO): ranges between 80,000 and 130,000 riyals per month.

Chief Operating Officer – Smart Cities: records between 70,000 and 130,000 riyals per month.

Head of Project Finance: the National Infrastructure Fund announcement specifies a range between 900,000 and 1,300,000 riyals annually (equivalent to 75,000 to 108,000 riyals monthly).

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): the leadership package ranges between 65,000 and 120,000 riyals per month, reaching up to 160,000 riyals in large institutions.

Managing Director of Strategic Communications: ranges between 60,000 and 100,000 riyals per month, depending on the size of the financial portfolio and clients.

Vice Presidents (VP) and General Managers: range between 55,000 and 90,000 riyals per month depending on the sector.

Official disclosures from listed Saudi companies confirm that the fixed salary stated in the announcement is just the tip of the iceberg, as some of these contracts include annual performance bonuses, stock options, and incentives tied to achieving strategic goals.

The current wave of recruitment is characterized by two main phenomena: