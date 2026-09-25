لم تعد منصات التوظيف العالمية مجرد مساحة لنشر الشواغر الوظيفية، بل تحوّلت خلال هذا الأسبوع إلى مسرح مكشوف لصفقات استثنائية في واحدة من أشرس معارك الاستقطاب المهني في الشرق الأوسط. بين وظائف «سرّية» تُحجب أسماء جهاتها، ورواتب شهرية يتخطى بعضها حاجز 100 ألف ريال، يكشف سوق العمل السعودي عن جيل جديد من الوظائف القيادية، حيث تُقاس العقود بمدى القدرة على قيادة التحولات الكبرى، وليس فقط إدارة الهياكل المعتادة.

اللافت في هذه الإعلانات ليس فقط الأرقام المالية، بل طبيعة المسميات والتخصصات المطلوبة، فالجهات الموظِّفة لم تعد تبحث عن مدراء تقليديين لإدارة الوضع القائم، بل تنقب عن «قيادات تحولية» تجمع بين التشغيل الميداني، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتمويل السيادي، والاتصالات الإستراتيجية.

لكل من يبحث عن هذه الفرص القيادية أو يرغب في اقتناصها على منصات التوظيف، إليك أبرز المسميات والجهات المعلنة التي كشفت عنها البيانات الحديثة:

مناصب الإدارة العليا والاستثمار (الرئيس التنفيذي والمدير التنفيذي)

  • الرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار لدى شركة لم تعلن اسمها بالرياض (فرصة سرية في قطاع الاستثمار).
  • الرئيس التنفيذي لدى منصة «كيوريوس» (Qureos) بالرياض.
  • المدير التنفيذي للاتصالات الإستراتيجية لدى شركة «إم سي جي تالنت» (MCG Talent) بالرياض.
  • شريك مؤسس لدى «قطر أونلاين» (Qatar online) بالرياض.
  • شريك مؤسس ورئيس تنفيذ التقنية لدى «سنابل ستوديو» (Sanabil Studio) بالرياض.

قطاع التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني

  • رئيس العمليات – المدن الذكية والذكاء الاصطناعي المكاني لدى جهة حكومية غير معلنة بالرياض (قيادة مشروع بمليارات الدولارات للتوائم الرقمية ثلاثية الأبعاد والذكاء الاصطناعي المكاني).
  • رئيس الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنية لدى «ألفا للقيادة» (Alpha Leadership) بالرياض.
  • نائب رئيس أول – قائد الامتياز للتصنيفات والأبحاث لدى مؤسسة «موديز» (Moody's) بالرياض.
  • رئيس أمن المعلومات / رئيس القطاع السيبراني بالرياض.
  • رئيس التقنية الميداني بالرياض.
  • رئيس قسم مراكز البيانات بالرياض لدى جهة غير معلنة.
  • أخصائي أول عقود المؤسسات لنظام «أوراكل فيوجن» لدى شركة «بي ترانز» (bTranz) بالرياض.
  • تنفيذي مبيعات نظام «أوراكل إي بي إس» لدى شركة «700 أبس» (700apps) بالرياض.

قطاع التمويل والعقار والخدمات المتخصصة

  • رئيس تمويل المشاريع لدى صندوق البنية التحتية الوطني (National Infrastructure Fund) بالرياض.
  • رئيس العمليات – خدمات الحج والعمرة لدى مجموعة فنادق مادن (Maden Hotels) في السعودية (تأسيس نموذج تشغيلي يتجاوز الفندقة إلى إدارة السكن والنقل والإعاشة والاستجابة للطوارئ للحجاج والمعتمرين).
  • نائب الرئيس للشؤون الإدارية والحوكمة بالرياض.
  • نائب الرئيس للشؤون التجارية في نجران.
  • مدير عام / مدير إقليمي بالمنطقة الشرقية.
  • رئيس المبيعات العقارية بالرياض.
  • رئيس المشاريع العقارية لدى جهة حكومية بالمنطقة الشرقية.
  • مدير التسويق الرقمي لدى مجموعة «أكور» (Accor) بالرياض.

خريطة الأجور

وتعتمد خريطة الأجور على خبرة ومؤهلات المتقدم لهذه المناصب القيادية:

  • الرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار: يتراوح بين 70,000 و150,000 ريال شهرياً.
  • رئيس الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنية: يمتد النطاق بين 80,000 و130,000 ريال شهرياً.
  • مدير عمليات المدن الذكية: يسجل ما بين 70,000 و130,000 ريال شهرياً.
  • رئيس تمويل المشاريع: يضع إعلان صندوق البنية التحتية الوطني نطاقاً محدداً بين 900,000 و1,300,000 ريال سنويّاً (أي ما يعادل 75,000 إلى 108,000 ريال شهرياً).
  • رئيس أمن المعلومات: تتراوح الحزمة القيادية بين 65,000 و120,000 ريال شهرياً، وتصل في المؤسسات الضخمة إلى 160,000 ريال.
  • المدير الإداري للاتصالات الإستراتيجية: يتراوح بين 60,000 و100,000 ريال شهرياً، بحسب حجم المحفظة المالية والعملاء.
  • نواب الرئيس والمدراء العموم: تتراوح بين 55,000 و90,000 ريال شهرياً بحسب القطاع.

تؤكد الإفصاحات الرسمية للشركات السعودية المدرجة أن الراتب الثابت المسجل في الإعلان ليس سوى رأس جبل الجليد، إذ تنطوي بعض هذه العقود على مكافآت أداء سنوية، وحصص أسهم، وحوافز ترتبط بتحقيق أهداف إستراتيجية.

وتتميز موجة التوظيف الحالية بظاهرتين أساسيتين:

  • السرية (الوظائف السرية): طرح وظائف كبرى مثل الرئيس التنفيذي أو رئيس العمليات أو نائب الرئيس دون ذكر اسم الشركة أو الجهة الحكومية، وذلك إما لحساسية المشاريع القائمة، أو لتجنب التأثير على الأسواق قبل الإعلان الرسمي.
  • عامل الوقت والحسم: تتجاور إعلانات نُشرت قبل ساعات فقط (مثل وظائف الشريك المؤسس) مع إعلانات سابقة دخلت مرحلة «مراجعة المتقدمين»، ما يجعل السرعة في التقديم وتحديث الملف المهني نصيحة عمليّة فارقة في اقتناص هذه الفرص الهامة.