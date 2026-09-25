لم تعد منصات التوظيف العالمية مجرد مساحة لنشر الشواغر الوظيفية، بل تحوّلت خلال هذا الأسبوع إلى مسرح مكشوف لصفقات استثنائية في واحدة من أشرس معارك الاستقطاب المهني في الشرق الأوسط. بين وظائف «سرّية» تُحجب أسماء جهاتها، ورواتب شهرية يتخطى بعضها حاجز 100 ألف ريال، يكشف سوق العمل السعودي عن جيل جديد من الوظائف القيادية، حيث تُقاس العقود بمدى القدرة على قيادة التحولات الكبرى، وليس فقط إدارة الهياكل المعتادة.
اللافت في هذه الإعلانات ليس فقط الأرقام المالية، بل طبيعة المسميات والتخصصات المطلوبة، فالجهات الموظِّفة لم تعد تبحث عن مدراء تقليديين لإدارة الوضع القائم، بل تنقب عن «قيادات تحولية» تجمع بين التشغيل الميداني، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتمويل السيادي، والاتصالات الإستراتيجية.
لكل من يبحث عن هذه الفرص القيادية أو يرغب في اقتناصها على منصات التوظيف، إليك أبرز المسميات والجهات المعلنة التي كشفت عنها البيانات الحديثة:
مناصب الإدارة العليا والاستثمار (الرئيس التنفيذي والمدير التنفيذي)
- الرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار لدى شركة لم تعلن اسمها بالرياض (فرصة سرية في قطاع الاستثمار).
- الرئيس التنفيذي لدى منصة «كيوريوس» (Qureos) بالرياض.
- المدير التنفيذي للاتصالات الإستراتيجية لدى شركة «إم سي جي تالنت» (MCG Talent) بالرياض.
- شريك مؤسس لدى «قطر أونلاين» (Qatar online) بالرياض.
- شريك مؤسس ورئيس تنفيذ التقنية لدى «سنابل ستوديو» (Sanabil Studio) بالرياض.
قطاع التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني
- رئيس العمليات – المدن الذكية والذكاء الاصطناعي المكاني لدى جهة حكومية غير معلنة بالرياض (قيادة مشروع بمليارات الدولارات للتوائم الرقمية ثلاثية الأبعاد والذكاء الاصطناعي المكاني).
- رئيس الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنية لدى «ألفا للقيادة» (Alpha Leadership) بالرياض.
- نائب رئيس أول – قائد الامتياز للتصنيفات والأبحاث لدى مؤسسة «موديز» (Moody's) بالرياض.
- رئيس أمن المعلومات / رئيس القطاع السيبراني بالرياض.
- رئيس التقنية الميداني بالرياض.
- رئيس قسم مراكز البيانات بالرياض لدى جهة غير معلنة.
- أخصائي أول عقود المؤسسات لنظام «أوراكل فيوجن» لدى شركة «بي ترانز» (bTranz) بالرياض.
- تنفيذي مبيعات نظام «أوراكل إي بي إس» لدى شركة «700 أبس» (700apps) بالرياض.
قطاع التمويل والعقار والخدمات المتخصصة
- رئيس تمويل المشاريع لدى صندوق البنية التحتية الوطني (National Infrastructure Fund) بالرياض.
- رئيس العمليات – خدمات الحج والعمرة لدى مجموعة فنادق مادن (Maden Hotels) في السعودية (تأسيس نموذج تشغيلي يتجاوز الفندقة إلى إدارة السكن والنقل والإعاشة والاستجابة للطوارئ للحجاج والمعتمرين).
- نائب الرئيس للشؤون الإدارية والحوكمة بالرياض.
- نائب الرئيس للشؤون التجارية في نجران.
- مدير عام / مدير إقليمي بالمنطقة الشرقية.
- رئيس المبيعات العقارية بالرياض.
- رئيس المشاريع العقارية لدى جهة حكومية بالمنطقة الشرقية.
- مدير التسويق الرقمي لدى مجموعة «أكور» (Accor) بالرياض.
خريطة الأجور
وتعتمد خريطة الأجور على خبرة ومؤهلات المتقدم لهذه المناصب القيادية:
- الرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار: يتراوح بين 70,000 و150,000 ريال شهرياً.
- رئيس الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنية: يمتد النطاق بين 80,000 و130,000 ريال شهرياً.
- مدير عمليات المدن الذكية: يسجل ما بين 70,000 و130,000 ريال شهرياً.
- رئيس تمويل المشاريع: يضع إعلان صندوق البنية التحتية الوطني نطاقاً محدداً بين 900,000 و1,300,000 ريال سنويّاً (أي ما يعادل 75,000 إلى 108,000 ريال شهرياً).
- رئيس أمن المعلومات: تتراوح الحزمة القيادية بين 65,000 و120,000 ريال شهرياً، وتصل في المؤسسات الضخمة إلى 160,000 ريال.
- المدير الإداري للاتصالات الإستراتيجية: يتراوح بين 60,000 و100,000 ريال شهرياً، بحسب حجم المحفظة المالية والعملاء.
- نواب الرئيس والمدراء العموم: تتراوح بين 55,000 و90,000 ريال شهرياً بحسب القطاع.
تؤكد الإفصاحات الرسمية للشركات السعودية المدرجة أن الراتب الثابت المسجل في الإعلان ليس سوى رأس جبل الجليد، إذ تنطوي بعض هذه العقود على مكافآت أداء سنوية، وحصص أسهم، وحوافز ترتبط بتحقيق أهداف إستراتيجية.
وتتميز موجة التوظيف الحالية بظاهرتين أساسيتين:
- السرية (الوظائف السرية): طرح وظائف كبرى مثل الرئيس التنفيذي أو رئيس العمليات أو نائب الرئيس دون ذكر اسم الشركة أو الجهة الحكومية، وذلك إما لحساسية المشاريع القائمة، أو لتجنب التأثير على الأسواق قبل الإعلان الرسمي.
- عامل الوقت والحسم: تتجاور إعلانات نُشرت قبل ساعات فقط (مثل وظائف الشريك المؤسس) مع إعلانات سابقة دخلت مرحلة «مراجعة المتقدمين»، ما يجعل السرعة في التقديم وتحديث الملف المهني نصيحة عمليّة فارقة في اقتناص هذه الفرص الهامة.
Global recruitment platforms are no longer just the usual space for posting job vacancies; rather, they have transformed this week into an open stage for exceptional deals in one of the fiercest talent acquisition battles in the Middle East. Between "confidential" titles that conceal the names of their holders and monthly salaries exceeding 100,000 riyals, the Saudi labor market reveals a new generation of leadership positions, where contracts are measured by the ability to lead major transformations, not just manage the usual structures.
What stands out in these announcements is not only the financial figures but also the nature of the titles and specialties required. Employers are no longer looking for traditional managers to manage the status quo; instead, they are searching for "transformational leaders" who combine field operations, artificial intelligence, sovereign finance, and strategic communications.
For anyone seeking these leadership opportunities or wishing to seize them on recruitment platforms, here are the most prominent titles and announcing entities revealed by recent data:
Senior Management and Investment Positions (CEO & MD)
- Chief Executive Officer (Investment) at an unnamed company in Riyadh (a confidential opportunity in the investment sector).
- Chief Executive Officer at Qureos platform in Riyadh.
- Managing Director – Strategic Communications at MCG Talent in Riyadh.
- Co-Founder at Qatar online in Riyadh.
- Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Sanabil Studio in Riyadh.
- 2. Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity Sector
- Chief Operating Officer – Smart Cities & Spatial AI at an undisclosed government entity in Riyadh (leading a multi-billion dollar project for 3D digital twins and spatial artificial intelligence).
- Chief AI & Technology Officer at Alpha Leadership in Riyadh.
- SVP – Ratings & Research Franchise Lead at Moody's in Riyadh.
- Head of Cybersecurity / CISO in Riyadh.
- Field Chief Technology Officer in Riyadh.
- Division Head – Data Center in Riyadh at an undisclosed entity.
- Senior Oracle Fusion Enterprise Contracts at bTranz in Riyadh.
- Sales Executive – Oracle EBS at 700apps in Riyadh.
Finance, Real Estate, and Specialized Services Sector
- Head of Project Finance at the National Infrastructure Fund in Riyadh.
- Chief Operating Officer – Hajj & Umrah Services at Maden Hotels Group in Saudi Arabia (establishing an operational model that goes beyond hospitality to manage housing, transportation, catering, and emergency response for pilgrims).
- VP – Administrative & Governance Affairs in Riyadh.
- Vice President – Commercial Affairs in Najran.
- General Manager / Country Manager in the Eastern Province.
- Head of Sales – Real Estate in Riyadh.
- Chief of Project – Real Estate at a government entity in the Eastern Province.
- Digital Marketing Manager at Accor Group in Riyadh.
Salary Map
The salary map is based on the experience and qualifications of applicants for these leadership positions:
- Chief Executive Officer (Investment): ranges between 70,000 and 150,000 riyals per month.
- Chief AI and Technology Officer (CAIO): ranges between 80,000 and 130,000 riyals per month.
- Chief Operating Officer – Smart Cities: records between 70,000 and 130,000 riyals per month.
- Head of Project Finance: the National Infrastructure Fund announcement specifies a range between 900,000 and 1,300,000 riyals annually (equivalent to 75,000 to 108,000 riyals monthly).
- Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): the leadership package ranges between 65,000 and 120,000 riyals per month, reaching up to 160,000 riyals in large institutions.
- Managing Director of Strategic Communications: ranges between 60,000 and 100,000 riyals per month, depending on the size of the financial portfolio and clients.
- Vice Presidents (VP) and General Managers: range between 55,000 and 90,000 riyals per month depending on the sector.
- Official disclosures from listed Saudi companies confirm that the fixed salary stated in the announcement is just the tip of the iceberg, as some of these contracts include annual performance bonuses, stock options, and incentives tied to achieving strategic goals.
The current wave of recruitment is characterized by two main phenomena:
- Confidential Careers: Major positions such as CEO or COO or VP are posted without mentioning the name of the company or government entity, either due to the sensitivity of ongoing projects or to avoid impacting markets before the official announcement.
- Time and Decisiveness Factor: Announcements published just 7 hours ago (such as Co-Founder positions) are juxtaposed with earlier announcements that have entered the "applicant review" phase; making speed in applying and updating the professional profile a crucial practical advice for seizing these important opportunities.