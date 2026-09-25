The Houthi militia has acknowledged the death of the head of operations for the Third Missile Brigade, Majd al-Din Hamid Ali al-Hamzi, along with several of his companions during the battles of the past few days in Taiz Governorate.



The Houthi militia held a funeral for al-Hamzi and 65 armed men, including 22 leaders, in the past hours in Sana'a, Saada, Amran, and Ibb, among them al-Hamzi and several of his family members who were killed alongside him.



According to Yemeni sources, al-Hamzi, who hails from the Sahar district in Saada Governorate, had his death kept secret for more than two weeks. He is considered a prominent leader and comes from the family of Abu Fares al-Hamzi, an advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Houthi forces. He is one of the second-tier leaders who receive direct instructions from the Revolutionary Guard experts present in Yemen, in addition to receiving training from them.



Yemeni media reported that the Houthi preventive security chief in the Houthi Ansar Brigades, Ibrahim Ali Yahya al-Shami, known as "Abu Ismail," was killed in Al-Jawf Governorate, along with several of his companions, including Sufyan Mas'ad Hassan al-Hamiri, who was impersonating the rank of brigadier general in the past hours.



Yemeni activists circulated the names of the Houthi leaders who were buried in the past hours, all of whom held ranks ranging from brigadier to colonel and major, with the youngest being a lieutenant, most of them from Saada and Amran Governorates.



Yemeni activists had circulated photos of the Houthi leader Fouad Abdul Ghafour Al-Mahdi, known as "Abu Farouq," and three of his companions, claiming they were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces' air force.



The "Yemen Monitor" news site documented the names of 422 of its members being buried by the Houthis during the current September, indicating that the Houthi death toll from July until September 22 has risen to 693, including dozens of officers and military leaders, confirming that the number of dead has exceeded 759 after the Houthis buried 66 dead yesterday in Sana'a, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Ibb, and Dhamar.



The site, which reviewed the statistics with names, stated that these names are what was published by media outlets and platforms affiliated with the Houthi militia from obituary statements and funeral announcements, along with information related to the deaths of its members, noting that the toll does not represent the total actual losses of the militia, due to its irregular announcements about all its casualties.



The site clarified that it documented 93 deaths in July, 178 deaths in August, in addition to 422 deaths during September, revealing a noticeable increase in the rate of funerals in the recent period.