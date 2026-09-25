أقرت مليشيا الحوثي بمقتل رئيس عمليات اللواء الثالث صواريخ، مجد الدين حميد علي الحمزي، وعدد من مرافقيه خلال معارك الأيام الماضية في محافظة تعز.


وشيعت المليشيا الحوثية الحمزي و65 مسلحاً، بينهم 22 قيادياً، خلال الساعات الماضية في صنعاء وصعدة وعمران وإب، بينهم الحمزي وعدد من أفراد أسرته الذين قتلوا إلى جانبه.


وبحسب مصادر يمنية، فإن الحمزي، الذي ينتمي إلى مديرية سحار بمحافظة صعدة، جرى التكتم على مقتله لأكثر من أسبوعين، ويُعد من القيادات البارزة، ومن أسرة مستشار رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الحوثية، أبو فارس الحمزي. وهو من قيادات الدرجة الثانية التي تتلقى التعليمات مباشرة من خبراء الحرس الثوري الموجودين في اليمن، إلى جانب تلقيه تدريبات على أيديهم.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام يمنية مسؤول الأمن الوقائي الحوثي في ألوية الأنصار الحوثية إبراهيم علي يحيى الشامي، المُكنى بـ "أبو إسماعيل"، قتل في محافظة الجوف، إلى جانب عدد من مرافقيه بينهم سفيان مسعد حسن الحميري الذي كان ينتحل رتبة عميد خلال الساعات الماضية.


وتداول ناشطون يمنيون أسماء القيادات الحوثية التي جرى تشييعها خلال الساعات الماضية، وجميعها تتراوح رتبها بين عميد وعقيد ورائد، وأصغرهم ملازم، وغالبيتهم من محافظتي صعدة وعمران.


وكان ناشطون يمنيون تداولوا صوراً للقيادي الحوثي فؤاد عبدالغفور المهدي، المكنى «أبو فاروق»، وثلاثة من مرافقيه، قالوا إنهم قتلوا بغارة جوية نفذها سلاح الجو التابع للقوات المسلحة اليمنية.


وكان موقع «يمن مونيتور» الإخباري وثق بالأسماء تشييع الحوثيين لـ422 من عناصرها خلال سبتمبر الجاري، موضحاً أن قتلى الحوثي منذ يوليو وحتى 22 سبتمبر ارتفعوا إلى 693 قتيلاً، بينهم عشرات الضباط والقيادات العسكرية، ما يؤكد ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى أكثر من 787 قتيلاً بعد تشييع الحوثيين أمس 66 قتيلاً في صنعاء وعمران وحجة وصعدة وإب وذمار.


وذكر الموقع، الذي استعرض الإحصاءات بالأسماء، أن تلك الأسماء هي ما نشرته وسائل الإعلام والمنصات التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي من بيانات نعي وإعلانات تشييع، إلى جانب المعلومات المرتبطة بمقتل عناصرها، مشيراً إلى أن الحصيلة لا تمثل إجمالي الخسائر الفعلية للمليشيا، نظراً إلى عدم إعلانها بصورة منتظمة عن جميع قتلاها.


وأوضح الموقع أنه وثق خلال شهر يوليو 93 قتيلاً، و178 قتيلاً في أغسطس، إضافة إلى 422 قتيلاً خلال سبتمبر، ما يكشف تصاعداً لافتاً في وتيرة التشييع خلال الفترة الأخيرة.