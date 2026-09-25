أقرت مليشيا الحوثي بمقتل رئيس عمليات اللواء الثالث صواريخ، مجد الدين حميد علي الحمزي، وعدد من مرافقيه خلال معارك الأيام الماضية في محافظة تعز.
وشيعت المليشيا الحوثية الحمزي و65 مسلحاً، بينهم 22 قيادياً، خلال الساعات الماضية في صنعاء وصعدة وعمران وإب، بينهم الحمزي وعدد من أفراد أسرته الذين قتلوا إلى جانبه.
وبحسب مصادر يمنية، فإن الحمزي، الذي ينتمي إلى مديرية سحار بمحافظة صعدة، جرى التكتم على مقتله لأكثر من أسبوعين، ويُعد من القيادات البارزة، ومن أسرة مستشار رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الحوثية، أبو فارس الحمزي. وهو من قيادات الدرجة الثانية التي تتلقى التعليمات مباشرة من خبراء الحرس الثوري الموجودين في اليمن، إلى جانب تلقيه تدريبات على أيديهم.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام يمنية مسؤول الأمن الوقائي الحوثي في ألوية الأنصار الحوثية إبراهيم علي يحيى الشامي، المُكنى بـ "أبو إسماعيل"، قتل في محافظة الجوف، إلى جانب عدد من مرافقيه بينهم سفيان مسعد حسن الحميري الذي كان ينتحل رتبة عميد خلال الساعات الماضية.
وتداول ناشطون يمنيون أسماء القيادات الحوثية التي جرى تشييعها خلال الساعات الماضية، وجميعها تتراوح رتبها بين عميد وعقيد ورائد، وأصغرهم ملازم، وغالبيتهم من محافظتي صعدة وعمران.
وكان ناشطون يمنيون تداولوا صوراً للقيادي الحوثي فؤاد عبدالغفور المهدي، المكنى «أبو فاروق»، وثلاثة من مرافقيه، قالوا إنهم قتلوا بغارة جوية نفذها سلاح الجو التابع للقوات المسلحة اليمنية.
وكان موقع «يمن مونيتور» الإخباري وثق بالأسماء تشييع الحوثيين لـ422 من عناصرها خلال سبتمبر الجاري، موضحاً أن قتلى الحوثي منذ يوليو وحتى 22 سبتمبر ارتفعوا إلى 693 قتيلاً، بينهم عشرات الضباط والقيادات العسكرية، ما يؤكد ارتفاع عدد القتلى إلى أكثر من 787 قتيلاً بعد تشييع الحوثيين أمس 66 قتيلاً في صنعاء وعمران وحجة وصعدة وإب وذمار.
وذكر الموقع، الذي استعرض الإحصاءات بالأسماء، أن تلك الأسماء هي ما نشرته وسائل الإعلام والمنصات التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي من بيانات نعي وإعلانات تشييع، إلى جانب المعلومات المرتبطة بمقتل عناصرها، مشيراً إلى أن الحصيلة لا تمثل إجمالي الخسائر الفعلية للمليشيا، نظراً إلى عدم إعلانها بصورة منتظمة عن جميع قتلاها.
وأوضح الموقع أنه وثق خلال شهر يوليو 93 قتيلاً، و178 قتيلاً في أغسطس، إضافة إلى 422 قتيلاً خلال سبتمبر، ما يكشف تصاعداً لافتاً في وتيرة التشييع خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
The Houthi militia has acknowledged the death of the head of operations for the Third Missile Brigade, Majd al-Din Hamid Ali al-Hamzi, along with several of his companions during the battles of the past few days in Taiz Governorate.
The Houthi militia held a funeral for al-Hamzi and 65 armed men, including 22 leaders, in the past hours in Sana'a, Saada, Amran, and Ibb, among them al-Hamzi and several of his family members who were killed alongside him.
According to Yemeni sources, al-Hamzi, who hails from the Sahar district in Saada Governorate, had his death kept secret for more than two weeks. He is considered a prominent leader and comes from the family of Abu Fares al-Hamzi, an advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Houthi forces. He is one of the second-tier leaders who receive direct instructions from the Revolutionary Guard experts present in Yemen, in addition to receiving training from them.
Yemeni media reported that the Houthi preventive security chief in the Houthi Ansar Brigades, Ibrahim Ali Yahya al-Shami, known as "Abu Ismail," was killed in Al-Jawf Governorate, along with several of his companions, including Sufyan Mas'ad Hassan al-Hamiri, who was impersonating the rank of brigadier general in the past hours.
Yemeni activists circulated the names of the Houthi leaders who were buried in the past hours, all of whom held ranks ranging from brigadier to colonel and major, with the youngest being a lieutenant, most of them from Saada and Amran Governorates.
Yemeni activists had circulated photos of the Houthi leader Fouad Abdul Ghafour Al-Mahdi, known as "Abu Farouq," and three of his companions, claiming they were killed in an airstrike carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces' air force.
The "Yemen Monitor" news site documented the names of 422 of its members being buried by the Houthis during the current September, indicating that the Houthi death toll from July until September 22 has risen to 693, including dozens of officers and military leaders, confirming that the number of dead has exceeded 759 after the Houthis buried 66 dead yesterday in Sana'a, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Ibb, and Dhamar.
The site, which reviewed the statistics with names, stated that these names are what was published by media outlets and platforms affiliated with the Houthi militia from obituary statements and funeral announcements, along with information related to the deaths of its members, noting that the toll does not represent the total actual losses of the militia, due to its irregular announcements about all its casualties.
The site clarified that it documented 93 deaths in July, 178 deaths in August, in addition to 422 deaths during September, revealing a noticeable increase in the rate of funerals in the recent period.