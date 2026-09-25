Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, to discuss the latest developments in the implementation of the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense.

The ministers discussed the progress made in forming the General Secretariat, committees, and working groups stemming from the agreement, as well as the preparations to commence their tasks.

The ministers condemned the attacks targeting Makkah and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom, affirming their support for Saudi Arabia's security and emphasizing its right to take necessary measures to defend its security, based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing arrangements for holding an urgent meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the three countries to discuss ways to support the Kingdom within the framework of the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense, which stipulates that any aggression against one of its parties is considered an attack on all parties.

The meeting covered the developments in the region, emphasizing respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their affairs, commitment to international law and good neighborliness, as well as ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation.

The ministers confirmed the continuation of coordination and efforts to support stability, reduce escalation, and encourage peaceful solutions to the crises facing the region.