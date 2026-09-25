عقد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان اجتماعًا مع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية باكستان محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، لبحث مستجدات تنفيذ اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك.

وناقش الوزراء التقدم المحرز في تشكيل الأمانة العامة واللجان وفرق العمل المنبثقة عن الاتفاقية، إلى جانب الاستعدادات لبدء مهامها.

وأدان الوزراء الاعتداءات التي استهدفت مكة المكرمة ومنشآت مدنية واقتصادية في المملكة، مؤكدين دعمهم لأمن السعودية، ومشددين على حقها في اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للدفاع عن أمنها، استنادًا إلى المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

كما بحث الاجتماع الترتيبات الجارية لعقد اجتماع عاجل لرؤساء أركان الدول الثلاث، لبحث سبل مساندة المملكة في إطار اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، التي تنص على اعتبار أي اعتداء على أحد أطرافها هجومًا على جميع الأطراف.

وتناول الاجتماع تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، مع التأكيد على احترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في شؤونها، والالتزام بالقانون الدولي وحسن الجوار، إلى جانب ضمان أمن وحرية الملاحة البحرية.

وأكد الوزراء استمرار التنسيق والعمل من أجل دعم الاستقرار وخفض التصعيد، وتشجيع الحلول السلمية للأزمات التي تشهدها المنطقة.