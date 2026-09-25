أثار مقطع فيديو متداول في الأرجنتين جدلًا واسعًا، بعدما ظهر النائب خوان مانويل روسي خلال جلسة برلمانية وهو يمسك جسمًا صغيرًا، قبل أن يرفعه إلى أنفه ويميل إلى الخلف، في مشهد فتح باب التكهنات حول ما كان يفعله.
وسرعان ما اتهمه مستخدمون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتعاطي مادة مخدرة داخل البرلمان، إلا أن المقطع المتداول لم يقدم دليلًا حاسمًا يؤكد تلك المزاعم.
روسي، النائب عن مقاطعة إنتري ريوس، نفى الاتهامات، موضحًا أن الجسم الذي ظهر في يده لم يكن مادة مخدرة، وإنما قلم. ولحسم الجدل، أعلن استعداده للخضوع لفحص للسموم لإثبات عدم تعاطيه الكوكايين خلال الجلسة.
وفي منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، قال روسي إن ما يتعرض له يمثل «حملة تشهير» تستهدف الإضرار بسمعته، معتبرًا أن الاتهامات جزء من حملة منسقة ضده.
وتناولت صحيفة «دياريو هواربي» الواقعة، في وقت لا يزال فيه الفيديو متداولًا على نطاق واسع، فيما تظل حقيقة ما يظهر فيه محل جدل، إذ لا يكفي المقطع وحده لإثبات تعاطي النائب أي مادة مخدرة.
ويبقى الفحص الطبي، في حال إجرائه وإعلان نتائجه، الفيصل في حسم هذه الاتهامات.
A widely circulated video in Argentina has sparked significant controversy, as it shows Deputy Juan Manuel Rossi during a parliamentary session holding a small object, before lifting it to his nose and leaning back, in a scene that opened the door to speculation about what he was doing.
Users on social media quickly accused him of using a narcotic substance inside the parliament, although the circulating clip did not provide conclusive evidence to support those claims.
Rossi, the deputy from the province of Entre Ríos, denied the accusations, clarifying that the object seen in his hand was not a narcotic substance, but rather a pen. To settle the controversy, he announced his willingness to undergo a drug test to prove that he did not use cocaine during the session.
In a post on the platform "X," Rossi stated that what he is experiencing represents a "smear campaign" aimed at damaging his reputation, considering the accusations to be part of a coordinated campaign against him.
The incident was covered by the newspaper "Diario Huarpe," at a time when the video is still widely circulated, while the reality of what it shows remains a matter of debate, as the clip alone is not sufficient to prove that the deputy used any narcotic substance.
The medical examination, if conducted and results announced, will remain the decisive factor in resolving these accusations.