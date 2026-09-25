أثار مقطع فيديو متداول في الأرجنتين جدلًا واسعًا، بعدما ظهر النائب خوان مانويل روسي خلال جلسة برلمانية وهو يمسك جسمًا صغيرًا، قبل أن يرفعه إلى أنفه ويميل إلى الخلف، في مشهد فتح باب التكهنات حول ما كان يفعله.

وسرعان ما اتهمه مستخدمون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتعاطي مادة مخدرة داخل البرلمان، إلا أن المقطع المتداول لم يقدم دليلًا حاسمًا يؤكد تلك المزاعم.

روسي، النائب عن مقاطعة إنتري ريوس، نفى الاتهامات، موضحًا أن الجسم الذي ظهر في يده لم يكن مادة مخدرة، وإنما قلم. ولحسم الجدل، أعلن استعداده للخضوع لفحص للسموم لإثبات عدم تعاطيه الكوكايين خلال الجلسة.

وفي منشور عبر منصة «إكس»، قال روسي إن ما يتعرض له يمثل «حملة تشهير» تستهدف الإضرار بسمعته، معتبرًا أن الاتهامات جزء من حملة منسقة ضده.

وتناولت صحيفة «دياريو هواربي» الواقعة، في وقت لا يزال فيه الفيديو متداولًا على نطاق واسع، فيما تظل حقيقة ما يظهر فيه محل جدل، إذ لا يكفي المقطع وحده لإثبات تعاطي النائب أي مادة مخدرة.

ويبقى الفحص الطبي، في حال إجرائه وإعلان نتائجه، الفيصل في حسم هذه الاتهامات.