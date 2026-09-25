A widely circulated video in Argentina has sparked significant controversy, as it shows Deputy Juan Manuel Rossi during a parliamentary session holding a small object, before lifting it to his nose and leaning back, in a scene that opened the door to speculation about what he was doing.

Users on social media quickly accused him of using a narcotic substance inside the parliament, although the circulating clip did not provide conclusive evidence to support those claims.

Rossi, the deputy from the province of Entre Ríos, denied the accusations, clarifying that the object seen in his hand was not a narcotic substance, but rather a pen. To settle the controversy, he announced his willingness to undergo a drug test to prove that he did not use cocaine during the session.

In a post on the platform "X," Rossi stated that what he is experiencing represents a "smear campaign" aimed at damaging his reputation, considering the accusations to be part of a coordinated campaign against him.

The incident was covered by the newspaper "Diario Huarpe," at a time when the video is still widely circulated, while the reality of what it shows remains a matter of debate, as the clip alone is not sufficient to prove that the deputy used any narcotic substance.

The medical examination, if conducted and results announced, will remain the decisive factor in resolving these accusations.