فيما أكدت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة «اليونيسف» نزوح أكثر من 57 ألف طفل يمني خلال أسبوعين جراء تجدد الأعمال العدائية، تصاعدت الدعوات في اليمن للأسر إلى عدم الصمت تجاه محاولات الحوثيين تجنيد أطفالهم، بعد نجاح أب في استعادة نجله البالغ 13 عاماً، عقب مواجهة علنية مع مشرف حوثي اختطف الطفل تمهيداً للزج به في جبهات القتال.


واضطرت مليشيا الحوثي إلى إعادة الطفل سعيد السرحاني إلى أسرته في مديرية الشرية بمحافظة البيضاء، بعد نحو 24 ساعة من اختفائه، إثر تحرك والده سليم السرحاني وتهديده المشرف الحوثي المتهم بالواقعة، أحمد علي العنسي، وتحميله المسؤولية الكاملة عن سلامة نجله وحياته.


تفاصيل الاختطاف والتجنيد


وكشف الأب تفاصيل الواقعة عبر مناشدات نشرها على صفحته في «فيسبوك»، قال فيها إن العنسي أخذ نجله البالغ 13 عاماً دون علم الأسرة، وإنه فقد الاتصال به منذ ذلك الحين، مطالباً بإعادته فوراً.


واتهم السرحاني المشرف الحوثي بالوقوف وراء عمليات استقطاب وتجنيد أطفال في المنطقة دون علم ذويهم، مقابل مبالغ مالية، مشيراً إلى أن المشرف يتقاضى 20 ألف ريال يمني عن كل طفل يجري تجنيده، وفق ما أورده في منشوراته.


وأثارت مناشدات الأب تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ووضعت الواقعة المليشيا أمام ضغوط شعبية وإعلامية، قبل أن تتم إعادة الطفل إلى أسرته.


ضغوط حوثية على الأب


وبعد عودة نجله، نشر السرحاني مقطع فيديو قال فيه إن الطفل أعيد بسبب صغر سنه وليس نتيجة منشوراته، وسط أنباء عن تعرضه لضغوط من الحوثيين لنشر الفيديو.


وتعكس الواقعة مخاوف واسعة لدى الأسر اليمنية من عمليات تجنيد الأطفال، إذ يخشى كثير من الآباء المطالبة علناً بإعادة أبنائهم أو الحديث عن استقطابهم، خشية تعرضهم أو أفراد أسرهم للأذى على يد الحوثيين ومشرفيهم.


ثلاثة أطفال.. ومأساة أسرة


وفي واقعة أخرى، قال ناشط يمني إن امرأة في مديرية جبل رأس جنوب الحديدة اختطف الحوثيون ثلاثة من أطفالها وزجوا بهم في القتال، ما أدى إلى مقتل أحدهم، فيما لا يزال الثاني في العناية المركزة، بعد تعرضه للدهس من دورية حوثية في غربي تعز، بينما لا يزال مصير الثالث مجهولاً.


وبحسب الناشط، فإن الأم، التي قامت بتربية أطفالها الثلاثة الأيتام، دخلت في حالة نفسية صعبة، وأصبحت تتجول في المنطقة في حالة من فقدان الوعي والإدراك وهي تنادي بأسمائهم وتبكي.


وتعيد هذه الوقائع ملف تجنيد الأطفال إلى صدارة المشهد اليمني، في ظل استمرار المخاوف من استقطاب الحوثي للقاصرين والزج بهم في جبهات القتال، وتحمل الأسر تبعات إنسانية ونفسية قاسية.


اليونيسف: الأطفال يدفعون الثمن


وتأتي الحادثتين في وقت حذرت فيه «اليونيسف» من تفاقم أوضاع الأطفال في اليمن، مشيرة إلى أن أكثر من 104 آلاف شخص، بينهم أكثر من 57 ألف طفل، نزحوا خلال أسبوعين جراء تجدد الأعمال العدائية، فيما أُبلغ عن مقتل 9 أطفال وإصابة 12 آخرين وفقدان 3 أطفال منذ 3 سبتمبر.


وأوضحت المنظمة أن تجدد القتال في غرب تعز وجنوب الحديدة ومأرب ومناطق أخرى متأثرة أدى إلى حرمان الأطفال من الخدمات الأساسية، وتعطيل الخدمات في 26 مرفقاً صحياً مدعوماً من «اليونيسف»، فيما أُغلقت 243 مدرسة أو عُلّق التعليم فيها، ما أثر على أكثر من 137 ألف طالب وطالبة.


وقالت «اليونيسف» إن الأطفال في اليمن يعيشون بالفعل «واحدة من أخطر الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم»، وإن كثيراً منهم «لم يعرفوا سوى النزاع والنزوح».


ويضاف النزوح وتعطل الخدمات إلى سجل طويل من الانتهاكات التي يتعرض لها الأطفال في اليمن، إذ تؤكد «اليونيسف» أن آلاف الأطفال جرى تجنيدهم واستخدامهم في القتال خلال سنوات النزاع، في انتهاك لحقوق الطفل والقانون الدولي الإنساني.


تعهد أممي.. وانتهاكات مستمرة


وكانت مليشيا الحوثي وقعت مع الأمم المتحدة في أبريل 2022 خطة عمل تتضمن الالتزام بمنع تجنيد واستخدام الأطفال دون 18 عاماً في النزاع، وتحديد الأطفال المنخرطين في صفوفها والعمل على إطلاقهم وإعادة دمجهم في مجتمعاتهم، إلا أنها لم تفي بإلتزاماتها، فيما تكشف واقعة الطفل سعيد السرحاني جانباً من المخاطر التي تواجه الأطفال في مناطق سيطرة الحوثيين، وتبرز في المقابل أهمية تحرك الأسر والإبلاغ عن عمليات الاستقطاب والتجنيد.