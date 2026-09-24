While the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed the displacement of more than 57,000 Yemeni children over two weeks due to renewed hostilities, calls in Yemen have intensified for families not to remain silent regarding the attempts by the Houthis to recruit their children, following a father's success in recovering his 13-year-old son after a public confrontation with a Houthi supervisor who had kidnapped the child in preparation for sending him to the front lines of combat.



The Houthi militia was forced to return the child, Saeed Al-Sarhani, to his family in the Al-Sharia district of Al-Bayda governorate, after about 24 hours of his disappearance, following the actions of his father, Saleem Al-Sarhani, who threatened the Houthi supervisor accused of the incident, Ahmed Ali Al-Ansi, holding him fully responsible for the safety and life of his son.



Details of the Kidnapping and Recruitment



The father revealed the details of the incident through appeals he posted on his Facebook page, stating that Al-Ansi took his 13-year-old son without the family's knowledge, and that he lost contact with him since then, demanding his immediate return.



Al-Sarhani accused the Houthi supervisor of being behind the recruitment and enlistment of children in the area without their parents' knowledge, in exchange for financial amounts, indicating that the supervisor receives 20,000 Yemeni riyals for each child he recruits, according to what he stated in his posts.



The father's appeals sparked widespread interaction on social media, placing the militia under popular and media pressure before the child was returned to his family.



Houthi Pressure on the Father



After his son's return, Al-Sarhani posted a video in which he stated that the child was returned due to his young age and not because of his posts, amid reports of him being pressured by the Houthis to publish the video.



The incident reflects widespread fears among Yemeni families regarding child recruitment operations, as many parents fear publicly demanding the return of their children or talking about their recruitment, for fear of harm to themselves or their family members at the hands of the Houthis and their supervisors.



Three Children... A Family Tragedy



In another incident, a Yemeni activist reported that a woman in the Jabal Ras district south of Al-Hudaydah had three of her children kidnapped by the Houthis and sent to fight, resulting in the death of one of them, while the second remains in intensive care after being run over by a Houthi patrol in western Taiz, while the fate of the third remains unknown.



According to the activist, the mother, who raised her three orphaned children, entered a difficult psychological state and began wandering in the area in a state of loss of consciousness and awareness, calling out their names and crying.



These incidents bring the issue of child recruitment back to the forefront of the Yemeni scene, amid ongoing fears of the Houthis recruiting minors and sending them to the front lines of combat, with families bearing harsh humanitarian and psychological consequences.



UNICEF: Children Pay the Price



These two incidents come at a time when UNICEF warned of the worsening conditions for children in Yemen, indicating that more than 104,000 people, including over 57,000 children, have been displaced over two weeks due to renewed hostilities, while reports have indicated the killing of 9 children, the injury of 12 others, and the disappearance of 3 children since September 3.



The organization explained that the renewed fighting in western Taiz, southern Al-Hudaydah, Marib, and other affected areas has deprived children of basic services, disrupting services in 26 health facilities supported by UNICEF, while 243 schools have been closed or education has been suspended, affecting more than 137,000 students.



UNICEF stated that children in Yemen are indeed living through "one of the world's most dangerous humanitarian crises," and that many of them "have known nothing but conflict and displacement."



The displacement and disruption of services add to a long record of violations faced by children in Yemen, as UNICEF confirms that thousands of children have been recruited and used in combat during years of conflict, in violation of children's rights and international humanitarian law.



UN Commitment... Ongoing Violations



The Houthi militia signed an action plan with the United Nations in April 2022, committing to preventing the recruitment and use of children under 18 in conflict, identifying children involved in their ranks, and working to release and reintegrate them into their communities. However, they have not fulfilled their commitments, while the incident of child Saeed Al-Sarhani reveals some of the dangers facing children in Houthi-controlled areas, highlighting the importance of families taking action and reporting recruitment and enlistment operations.