After months of debate regarding her mental and psychological state, the Egyptian Court of Cassation resolved today (Wednesday) the fate of the Tunisian flight attendant Amira Bint Hamad in the case of her daughter Tara's murder in New Cairo, accepting her defense's appeal and reducing her sentence from 15 years in prison to 7 years.

The ruling came after the defense insisted before the court that the accused was experiencing a psychological and mental disorder at the time of the incident, which affected her perception and ability to control her actions, in addition to objecting to some medical reports related to her condition.

The case dates back to the accusation of her strangling her daughter while she was sleeping, an incident that garnered widespread attention due to the investigations' findings regarding the accused's beliefs related to energy healing and spirituality, as well as the judicial debate surrounding her psychological responsibility for the crime.

The Court of Cassation's ruling followed the consideration of the appeal, where the defense maintained that the accused was suffering from a severe psychological and mental disorder at the time of the incident, which affected her ability to perceive and control her actions, and also raised concerns about the medical reports prepared regarding her mental and psychological state.

Details of the Child's Murder Incident

According to what was stated in the investigations and the reasoning, the case relates to the murder of the child Tara, after her mother was accused of strangling her while she was asleep using a piece of cloth fashioned into a rope.

The investigations revealed that security forces received a report from the administrative security in the Al-Rehab area regarding a person seen carrying a blood-stained child under one of the buildings where the incident occurred.

Upon conducting investigations, the security forces accused the child's mother of committing the act, before she confessed during the investigations that she had strangled her daughter and then attempted suicide afterward.

According to what was attributed to the accused in the investigations, she stated that she experienced what she described as a "strange voice" or suggestion that led her to believe she needed to take her daughter with her to join her husband in the sky, which she claimed drove her to strangle the child before attempting to end her own life.

Statements from the Husband and Investigations

The case documents included statements from the accused's husband, who stated, according to the reasoning, that his wife held beliefs related to what she described as energy healing and spirituality, and that these beliefs developed over time.

The husband mentioned that she spoke about receiving guidance from spiritual guides and that she told him on the day of the incident that the time for her to commit suicide had come, before returning to sleep.

The investigations also revealed, according to what was stated in the reasoning of the ruling, that the accused practiced what she described as energy healing and spirituality, and spoke of visions and ideas of a religious and spiritual nature.

Psycho-Mental Examinations

The reasoning of the ruling indicated that the court had ordered the accused to be placed in a mental health facility for 30 days, and a five-member committee was formed, headed by a professor of psychiatry from the university, with four consultant doctors, to examine her mental and psychological state.

According to the reasoning, the final report of the medical committee concluded that the accused did not suffer from any mental or psychological illness and that she was responsible for her actions at the time of committing the crime.

The court also heard from the doctors who participated in preparing the medical reports issued by the psychiatric hospital, and they confirmed, according to what was stated in the case documents, that the accused did not suffer from any mental or psychological disorder at the present time or at the time of the incident.

In contrast, the defense insisted that their client was suffering from a severe psychological disorder at the time of the crime and requested that she be examined by another committee of professors of psychiatry from Egyptian universities, away from Abbassia Hospital, and expressed objections to the previous medical reports.

The defense also relied on another judicial incident in the Sharqia Governorate, which they said resulted in the formation of a medical committee from outside Abbassia Hospital to examine another accused, and the committee concluded, according to the defense, that she was not responsible for her actions due to her psychological state.

The Accused's Defense Before the Court

The defense presented several documents that included, according to the case papers, images of judicial rulings, medical reports, and electronic media. The court also heard from two witnesses who stated that the accused was their neighbor and described her relationship with her neighbors as good.

The defense focused its appeal before the Court of Cassation on the psychological and mental state of the accused, considering that the hallucinations, delusions, and visions mentioned in the investigations warranted an examination of their impact on her perception and will at the time of the incident.

The defense also argued that there was a violation of their client's rights to defense during the consideration of the case before the Criminal Court and requested a re-evaluation of her mental and psychological state by an independent medical committee.

Previous "Criminal" Ruling

The Cairo Criminal Court, convened in the Fifth Settlement, had previously sentenced the Tunisian flight attendant to 15 years in prison after convicting her of killing her daughter.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Criminal Court on charges of intentionally killing her daughter with premeditation, according to the referral order and case documents.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on evidence, investigations, medical reports, and witness testimonies, asserting that the child's death resulted from strangulation, not from what the accused described as energy healing or spiritual practices.

"Cassation" Reduces the Sentence

After considering the defense's appeal, the Court of Cassation ruled in favor of accepting it and modifying the sentence against the accused, reducing it to 7 years in prison instead of 15 years.

The ruling of the Court of Cassation is final regarding ordinary and extraordinary appeal methods before the criminal judiciary, thus concluding the phase of appealing the imposed sentence.