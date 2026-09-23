بعد أشهر من الجدل حول حالتها النفسية والعقلية، حسمت محكمة النقض المصرية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مصير مضيفة الطيران التونسية أميرة بنت حمد في قضية مقتل ابنتها الطفلة «تارا» بالقاهرة الجديدة، إذ قبلت طعن دفاعها وخفّضت العقوبة الصادرة بحقها من السجن 15 عامًا إلى 7 سنوات.

وجاء الحكم بعد تمسك الدفاع أمام المحكمة بأن المتهمة كانت تمر وقت ارتكاب الواقعة باضطراب نفسي وعقلي أثّر في إدراكها وقدرتها على التحكم في تصرفاتها، إلى جانب اعتراضه على بعض التقارير الطبية المتعلقة بحالتها.

وتعود القضية إلى اتهامها بخنق طفلتها أثناء نومها، في واقعة أثارت اهتمامًا واسعًا بسبب ما تضمنته التحقيقات من أقوال حول معتقدات المتهمة المرتبطة بالعلاج بالطاقة والروحانيات، وما دار من جدل قضائي حول مدى مسؤوليتها النفسية عن الجريمة.

ويأتي حكم محكمة النقض بعد نظر الطعن الذي تمسك فيه الدفاع بأن المتهمة كانت تمر، وقت ارتكاب الواقعة، باضطراب نفسي وعقلي شديد، أثر في قدرتها على الإدراك والسيطرة على تصرفاتها، كما دفع بوجود ملاحظات على التقارير الطبية التي أُعدت بشأن حالتها النفسية والعقلية.

تفاصيل واقعة مقتل الطفلة

وبحسب ما ورد في التحقيقات والحيثيات، فإن القضية تعود إلى واقعة مقتل الطفلة «تارا»، بعدما اتُهمت والدتها بخنقها أثناء نومها باستخدام قطعة قماشية جرى إعدادها في صورة حبل.

وأفادت التحقيقات بأن أجهزة الأمن تلقت بلاغًا من الأمن الإداري في منطقة الرحاب، بشأن مشاهدة شخص يحمل طفلة ملطخة بالدماء أسفل أحد العقارات محل الواقعة.

وبإجراء التحريات، توصلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى اتهام والدة الطفلة بارتكاب الواقعة، قبل أن تقر خلال التحقيقات بأنها خنقت ابنتها، ثم حاولت الانتحار عقب ذلك.

ووفقًا لما نُسب إلى المتهمة في التحقيقات، فقد قالت إنها تعرضت لما وصفته بـ«هاتف غريب» أو إيحاء دفعها إلى الاعتقاد بضرورة اصطحاب ابنتها معها للذهاب إلى زوجها في السماء، وهو ما قالت إنه دفعها إلى خنق الطفلة، قبل أن تحاول إنهاء حياتها.

أقوال الزوج والتحقيقات

وتضمنت أوراق القضية أقوال زوج المتهمة، الذي أفاد، بحسب الحيثيات، بأن زوجته كانت تتبنى معتقدات مرتبطة بما كانت تصفه بالعلاج بالطاقة والروحانيات، وأن هذه المعتقدات تطورت لديها بمرور الوقت.

وذكر الزوج أنها كانت تتحدث عن تلقيها توجيهات من مرشدين روحانيين، وأنها أخبرته في يوم الواقعة بأن وقت رحيلها بالانتحار قد حان، قبل أن تعود إلى النوم.

كما أظهرت التحقيقات، بحسب ما ورد في حيثيات الحكم، أن المتهمة كانت تمارس ما وصفته بالعلاج بالطاقة والروحانيات، وكانت تتحدث عن رؤى وأفكار ذات طابع ديني وروحاني.

الفحوص النفسية والعقلية

وأشارت حيثيات الحكم إلى أن المحكمة كانت قد أمرت بإيداع المتهمة إحدى دور الصحة النفسية لمدة 30 يومًا، كما جرى تشكيل لجنة خماسية برئاسة أحد أساتذة الطب النفسي بالجامعة، وعضوية أربعة أطباء استشاريين، لفحص حالتها العقلية والنفسية.

وبحسب الحيثيات، خلص التقرير النهائي للجنة الطبية إلى أن المتهمة لا تعاني من مرض نفسي أو عقلي، وأنها كانت مسؤولة عن أفعالها وقت ارتكاب الجريمة.

كما استمعت المحكمة إلى الأطباء الذين شاركوا في إعداد التقارير الطبية الصادرة عن مستشفى الأمراض النفسية، وأكدوا، وفقًا لما ورد في أوراق القضية، عدم معاناة المتهمة من اضطراب نفسي أو عقلي في الوقت الحالي أو وقت ارتكاب الواقعة.

في المقابل، تمسك الدفاع بأن موكلته كانت تعاني اضطرابًا نفسيًا حادًا وقت ارتكاب الجريمة، وطالب بعرضها على لجنة أخرى من أساتذة الطب النفسي من جامعات مصرية، بعيدًا عن مستشفى العباسية، كما أبدى اعتراضات على التقارير الطبية السابقة.

واستند الدفاع كذلك إلى واقعة قضائية أخرى في محافظة الشرقية، قال إنها انتهت إلى تشكيل لجنة طبية من خارج مستشفى العباسية لفحص متهمة أخرى، وانتهت اللجنة، بحسب الدفاع، إلى عدم مسؤوليتها عن فعلها بسبب حالتها النفسية.

دفاع المتهمة أمام المحكمة

وقدم دفاع المتهمة عددًا من حوافظ المستندات تضمنت، بحسب أوراق القضية، صورًا لأحكام قضائية وتقارير طبية ووسائط إلكترونية، كما استمعت المحكمة إلى شاهدي نفي قالا إن المتهمة كانت جارتهما، ووصفا علاقتها بجيرانها بأنها طيبة.

وركز الدفاع في طعنه أمام محكمة النقض على الحالة النفسية والعقلية للمتهمة، معتبرًا أن ما ورد في التحقيقات من أوهام وهلاوس ورؤى كان يستوجب بحث مدى تأثيرها في إدراكها وإرادتها وقت ارتكاب الواقعة.

كما دفع الدفاع بوجود إخلال بحقوق موكلته في الدفاع خلال نظر القضية أمام محكمة الجنايات، وطلب إعادة تقييم حالتها النفسية والعقلية من خلال لجنة طبية مستقلة.

حكم «الجنايات» السابق

وكانت محكمة جنايات القاهرة، المنعقدة في التجمع الخامس، قد قضت في وقت سابق بالسجن لمدة 15 عامًا على مضيفة الطيران التونسية، بعد إدانتها بقتل ابنتها.

وأحالت النيابة العامة المتهمة إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهمة قتل ابنتها عمدًا مع سبق الإصرار، وفقًا لأمر الإحالة وأوراق القضية.

وخلال المحاكمة، استندت النيابة إلى الأدلة والتحريات والتقارير الطبية وشهادة الشهود، مؤكدة أن وفاة الطفلة جاءت نتيجة الخنق، وليس نتيجة ما كانت المتهمة تصفه بالعلاج بالطاقة أو الممارسات الروحانية.

«النقض» تخفف العقوبة

وبعد نظر طعن الدفاع، قضت محكمة النقض بقبوله وتعديل العقوبة الصادرة بحق المتهمة، لتصبح السجن لمدة 7 سنوات بدلًا من 15 عامًا.

ويُعد حكم محكمة النقض نهائيًا من ناحية طرق الطعن العادية والاستثنائية أمام القضاء الجنائي، لتنتهي بذلك مرحلة الطعن على العقوبة المقضي بها.