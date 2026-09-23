The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Tom Barkin, announced that the recent easing of inflation shocks may take time, warning of the risk of entrenched high price pressures and their reflection on future inflation expectations.



Controlling Inflation



Barkin clarified that the recent interest rate hike will contribute to controlling inflation, but he kept the door open for the need for further monetary tightening.



For her part, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Susan Collins, stated that she supported the recent interest rate hike decision, considering that tightening monetary policy will help sustainably bring inflation back to the Fed's target of 2%.



Financial Market Conditions



Meanwhile, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John Williams, focused on financial market conditions, confirming that the transition to central clearing for U.S. Treasury securities transactions and repurchase agreements is proceeding at a faster pace than the scheduled timeline.



Williams noted that the Fed's framework of maintaining a plentiful level of bank reserves has proven effective in keeping market interest rates within the target range.