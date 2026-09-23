أعلن رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي في ريتشموند توم باركين، أن انحسار صدمات التضخم الأخيرة قد يستغرق وقتاً، محذراً من خطر ترسخ الضغوط السعرية المرتفعة وانعكاسها على توقعات التضخم مستقبلاً.


كبح التضخم


وأوضح باركين أن رفع الفائدة الأخير سيسهم في كبح التضخم، لكنه أبقى الباب مفتوحاً أمام الحاجة إلى مزيد من التشديد النقدي.


من جانبها، قالت رئيسة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في بوسطن، سوزان كولينز، إنها دعمت قرار رفع الفائدة الأخير، معتبرة أن تشديد السياسة النقدية سيساعد على إعادة التضخم بشكل مستدام إلى مستهدف الفيدرالي البالغ 2%.


أوضاع السوق المالية


أما رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في نيويورك، جون ويليامز، فركز على أوضاع الأسواق المالية، مؤكداً أن الانتقال إلى المقاصة المركزية لمعاملات سندات الخزانة الأمريكية واتفاقيات إعادة الشراء يسير بوتيرة أسرع من الجدول المحدد.


وأشار ويليامز إلى أن إطار الفيدرالي القائم على الاحتفاظ بمستوى وفير من احتياطيات البنوك أثبت فعاليته في إبقاء أسعار الفائدة في السوق ضمن النطاق المستهدف.