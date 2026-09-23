أعلن رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي في ريتشموند توم باركين، أن انحسار صدمات التضخم الأخيرة قد يستغرق وقتاً، محذراً من خطر ترسخ الضغوط السعرية المرتفعة وانعكاسها على توقعات التضخم مستقبلاً.
كبح التضخم
وأوضح باركين أن رفع الفائدة الأخير سيسهم في كبح التضخم، لكنه أبقى الباب مفتوحاً أمام الحاجة إلى مزيد من التشديد النقدي.
من جانبها، قالت رئيسة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في بوسطن، سوزان كولينز، إنها دعمت قرار رفع الفائدة الأخير، معتبرة أن تشديد السياسة النقدية سيساعد على إعادة التضخم بشكل مستدام إلى مستهدف الفيدرالي البالغ 2%.
أوضاع السوق المالية
أما رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في نيويورك، جون ويليامز، فركز على أوضاع الأسواق المالية، مؤكداً أن الانتقال إلى المقاصة المركزية لمعاملات سندات الخزانة الأمريكية واتفاقيات إعادة الشراء يسير بوتيرة أسرع من الجدول المحدد.
وأشار ويليامز إلى أن إطار الفيدرالي القائم على الاحتفاظ بمستوى وفير من احتياطيات البنوك أثبت فعاليته في إبقاء أسعار الفائدة في السوق ضمن النطاق المستهدف.
The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Tom Barkin, announced that the recent easing of inflation shocks may take time, warning of the risk of entrenched high price pressures and their reflection on future inflation expectations.
Controlling Inflation
Barkin clarified that the recent interest rate hike will contribute to controlling inflation, but he kept the door open for the need for further monetary tightening.
For her part, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Susan Collins, stated that she supported the recent interest rate hike decision, considering that tightening monetary policy will help sustainably bring inflation back to the Fed's target of 2%.
Financial Market Conditions
Meanwhile, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John Williams, focused on financial market conditions, confirming that the transition to central clearing for U.S. Treasury securities transactions and repurchase agreements is proceeding at a faster pace than the scheduled timeline.
Williams noted that the Fed's framework of maintaining a plentiful level of bank reserves has proven effective in keeping market interest rates within the target range.