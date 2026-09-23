رفعت منظمة التعاون والتنمية «OECD» توقعاتها للنمو العالمي لعام 2026 بمقدار 0.1 نقطة مئوية إلى 2.9%.


وأشارت إلى أن المساعدات الحكومية الرامية إلى تخفيف أثر ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، إلى جانب قوة الاستثمارات في الذكاء الاصطناعي، عوّضت تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وقالت المنظمة، التي تتخذ من باريس مقراً لها، في تقريرها الفصلي بعنوان «آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي»: «إن النمو الاقتصادي العالمي تباطأ ولكنه ظل قويًا».


استمرار قوة النمو


وأرجعت المنظمة استمرار قوة النمو إلى عدة عوامل، من بينها «تدابير الدعم الحكومي الاستثنائية، والاستخدام الجزئي للمواد الخام البديلة، وزيادة المعروض من اقتصادات خارج الخليج، وسحب النفط من المخزونات»، إلى جانب استمرار ديناميكية أنشطة الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وتتوقع المنظمة أن يبدأ النمو العالمي في التعافي خلال 2027، مدفوعًا بالانخفاض التدريجي في أسعار الطاقة وتراجع التضخم، لا سيما مع تشديد السياسة النقدية من جانب العديد من البنوك المركزية، بما في ذلك البنك المركزي الأوروبي والاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي.


حرب الشرق الأوسط


ورغم رفع توقعاتها، أبقت المنظمة على لهجة حذرة، مؤكدة أن آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي لا تزال تعتمد على تطورات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، التي اندلعت مع شن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات على إيران في أواخر فبراير الماضي، وما نتج عن ذلك من تأثيرات على توزيع النفط والغاز.


وأشارت إلى أن الارتفاع الحاد في عوائد السندات السيادية في عدد من الدول، بينها فرنسا، يزيد حالة عدم اليقين ويضغط على أوضاع المالية العامة.


ودعت المنظمة مجددًا إلى اعتماد تدابير دعم حكومية موجهة ومحددة المدة للتعامل مع ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، إلى جانب تعزيز الرقابة على الإنفاق العام.