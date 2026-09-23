The OECD has raised its global growth forecast for 2026 by 0.1 percentage points to 2.9%.



It noted that government aid aimed at mitigating the impact of rising energy prices, along with strong investments in artificial intelligence, have offset the repercussions of the war in the Middle East.



The organization, based in Paris, stated in its quarterly report titled "Global Economic Outlook": "Global economic growth has slowed but remains strong."



Continued Strength of Growth



The organization attributed the continued strength of growth to several factors, including "exceptional government support measures, partial use of alternative raw materials, increased supply from economies outside the Gulf, and oil withdrawals from reserves," along with the ongoing dynamism of artificial intelligence activities.



The organization expects global growth to begin recovering in 2027, driven by a gradual decline in energy prices and a decrease in inflation, especially with the tightening of monetary policy by many central banks, including the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Middle East War



Despite raising its forecasts, the organization maintained a cautious tone, emphasizing that the outlook for the global economy still depends on developments in the Middle East war, which erupted with the U.S. and Israel launching strikes on Iran in late February, and the resulting impacts on the distribution of oil and gas.



It noted that the sharp rise in sovereign bond yields in several countries, including France, increases uncertainty and puts pressure on public finances.



The organization again called for the adoption of targeted and time-limited government support measures to address rising energy prices, along with enhancing oversight of public spending.