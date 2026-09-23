هنأ رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، في برقية، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.


كما هنأ الرئيس المصري، في برقية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، باليوم الوطني السعودي.