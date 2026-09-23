هنأ رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، في برقية، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.
كما هنأ الرئيس المصري، في برقية، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، باليوم الوطني السعودي.
The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
President El-Sisi also congratulated the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on Saudi National Day.