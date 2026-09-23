The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.



President El-Sisi also congratulated the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in a telegram, on Saudi National Day.