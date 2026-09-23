The Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) announced today (Wednesday) the assassination of Muhammad Abu Alwan in a strike targeting him in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, confirming that Alwan heads the finance department of Hamas.



A joint statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation was carried out precisely and targeted what they described as the person responsible for managing the movement's financial resources, indicating that the targeted strikes against leaders and funding sources are part of a broader strategy to prevent the movement from rebuilding its capabilities.



The statement noted that the Israeli army continues to target the infrastructure and field leaders in the sector until the declared war objectives are achieved, and Hamas has not commented with an official confirmation or denial.



A Palestinian was killed and others were injured this morning in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in southern Gaza. According to Palestinian media, an Israeli drone carried out a strike targeting a civilian vehicle on Al-Rasheed Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city in the southern sector, which is an area that shelters thousands of displaced persons.



The Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the arrival of the body of one person and several injured as a result of the direct targeting of the vehicle, noting that another Palestinian young man died from serious injuries he sustained last night due to gunfire from Israeli occupation forces in Khan Younis.