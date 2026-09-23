أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، اغتيال محمد أبو علوان في ضربة استهدفته في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة، مؤكداً أن علوان يرأس قسم المالية في حركة حماس.


وذكر بيان مشترك صادر عن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الأمن يسرائيل كاتس، أن العملية نُفذت بدقة واستهدفت ما وصفاه بالمسؤول عن إدارة الموارد المالية للحركة، مبيناً أن الضربات الموجهة للقيادات ومصادر التمويل جزء من إستراتيجية أوسع لمنع الحركة من إعادة بناء قدراتها.


وأشار البيان إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي مستمر في استهداف البنية التحتية والقيادات الميدانية في القطاع حتى تحقيق أهداف الحرب المعلنة، ولم تعلق حركة حماس بتأكيد رسمي أو نفي.


وقُتل فلسطيني وأصيب آخرون صباح اليوم في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة جنوبي قطاع غزة، وبحسب وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، فإن طائرة مسيّرة إسرائيلية شنت غارة استهدفت مركبة مدنية في شارع الرشيد بمنطقة المواصي غربي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي القطاع، وهي المنطقة التي تؤوي آلاف النازحين.


وأكد مجمع ناصر الطبي وصول جثمان شخص وعدد من المصابين إثر الاستهداف المباشر للمركبة، مبيناً أن شاباً فلسطينياً آخر توفي متأثراً بجروح خطرة كان قد أصيب بها ليلة أمس جراء إطلاق نار من قبل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في خان يونس.