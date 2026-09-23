أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، اغتيال محمد أبو علوان في ضربة استهدفته في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة، مؤكداً أن علوان يرأس قسم المالية في حركة حماس.
وذكر بيان مشترك صادر عن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الأمن يسرائيل كاتس، أن العملية نُفذت بدقة واستهدفت ما وصفاه بالمسؤول عن إدارة الموارد المالية للحركة، مبيناً أن الضربات الموجهة للقيادات ومصادر التمويل جزء من إستراتيجية أوسع لمنع الحركة من إعادة بناء قدراتها.
وأشار البيان إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي مستمر في استهداف البنية التحتية والقيادات الميدانية في القطاع حتى تحقيق أهداف الحرب المعلنة، ولم تعلق حركة حماس بتأكيد رسمي أو نفي.
وقُتل فلسطيني وأصيب آخرون صباح اليوم في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة جنوبي قطاع غزة، وبحسب وسائل إعلام فلسطينية، فإن طائرة مسيّرة إسرائيلية شنت غارة استهدفت مركبة مدنية في شارع الرشيد بمنطقة المواصي غربي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي القطاع، وهي المنطقة التي تؤوي آلاف النازحين.
وأكد مجمع ناصر الطبي وصول جثمان شخص وعدد من المصابين إثر الاستهداف المباشر للمركبة، مبيناً أن شاباً فلسطينياً آخر توفي متأثراً بجروح خطرة كان قد أصيب بها ليلة أمس جراء إطلاق نار من قبل قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في خان يونس.
The Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) announced today (Wednesday) the assassination of Muhammad Abu Alwan in a strike targeting him in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, confirming that Alwan heads the finance department of Hamas.
A joint statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation was carried out precisely and targeted what they described as the person responsible for managing the movement's financial resources, indicating that the targeted strikes against leaders and funding sources are part of a broader strategy to prevent the movement from rebuilding its capabilities.
The statement noted that the Israeli army continues to target the infrastructure and field leaders in the sector until the declared war objectives are achieved, and Hamas has not commented with an official confirmation or denial.
A Palestinian was killed and others were injured this morning in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in southern Gaza. According to Palestinian media, an Israeli drone carried out a strike targeting a civilian vehicle on Al-Rasheed Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city in the southern sector, which is an area that shelters thousands of displaced persons.
The Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the arrival of the body of one person and several injured as a result of the direct targeting of the vehicle, noting that another Palestinian young man died from serious injuries he sustained last night due to gunfire from Israeli occupation forces in Khan Younis.