طالب نادي السيارات الألماني بإلغاء ما يسمى قاعدة الساعة 12 في محطات الوقود، التي تؤدي إلى خفض عدد مرات تغيير الأسعار اليومية.


وأوضح النادي في بيان له أن القاعدة لم تسهم في خفض أسعار الوقود، بل اتسع فارق الأسعار بشكل ملحوظ، ولم تحقق هدفها من وجهة نظر المستهلكين.


خفض الأسعار


وتطبق ما تسمى قاعدة الساعة 12 في ألمانيا منذ الأول من أبريل الماضي، إذ لا يسمح لمحطات الوقود برفع أسعار البنزين والديزل إلا مرة واحدة يوميًا، في تمام الساعة 12 ظهرًا، ويمكنها خفض الأسعار في أي وقت.


عجز الموازنة


من ناحية أخرى، سجلت الموازنة الاتحادية في ألمانيا عجزاً قدره 67.7 مليار يورو خلال الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من العام الحالي، في ظل ارتفاع النفقات وتراجع الإيرادات.


وأوضحت وزارة المالية الألمانية، في تقريرها الشهري، أن النفقات بلغت 333.9 مليار يورو، بزيادة سنوية قدرها 4.7%، مقابل إيرادات بلغت 266.3 مليار يورو، بانخفاض نسبته 2.5%.


تراجع الإيرادات الضريبية


وتراجعت الإيرادات الضريبية 3.2% إلى 239.6 مليار يورو، نتيجة ارتفاع التحويلات إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي المرتبطة بالدخل القومي الإجمالي، فيما ارتفعت الإيرادات الأخرى 4.2% لتصل إلى 26.6 مليار يورو، مدعومة بمنح التعافي الأوروبية.