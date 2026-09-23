The German Automobile Club has called for the abolition of the so-called 12 o'clock rule at gas stations, which leads to a reduction in the number of daily price changes.



The club explained in a statement that the rule has not contributed to lowering fuel prices; rather, the price gap has widened significantly, and it has not achieved its goal from the consumers' perspective.



Price Reduction



The so-called 12 o'clock rule has been in effect in Germany since April 1 of this year, allowing gas stations to raise gasoline and diesel prices only once a day, at exactly 12 PM, while they can lower prices at any time.



Budget Deficit



On the other hand, the federal budget in Germany recorded a deficit of 67.7 billion euros during the first eight months of the current year, amid rising expenditures and declining revenues.



The German Ministry of Finance clarified in its monthly report that expenditures reached 333.9 billion euros, an annual increase of 4.7%, compared to revenues of 266.3 billion euros, a decrease of 2.5%.



Decline in Tax Revenues



Tax revenues fell by 3.2% to 239.6 billion euros, due to increased transfers to the European Union linked to gross national income, while other revenues rose by 4.2% to reach 26.6 billion euros, supported by European recovery grants.