The Ministry of Investment confirmed that Saudi Arabia's accession to the list of car manufacturing countries is a major step towards meeting local and regional demand for vehicles that combine quality and efficiency, to be offered in local and global markets.



Developing National Competencies



The ministry stated in a tweet via the (X) platform that this step contributes to local content and non-oil exports, in addition to developing the capabilities of specialized national competencies, and manufacturing high-efficiency and sustainable vehicles.



It is expected that the company Sir, owned by the Public Investment Fund, will contribute more than 30 billion riyals to the Kingdom's GDP, improve the trade balance by 80 billion riyals, and provide quality jobs, both direct and indirect, by 2034.