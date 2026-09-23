أكدت وزارة الاستثمار أن انضمام السعودية إلى قائمة الدول المصنعة للسيارات تعد خطوة كبرى نحو تلبية الطلب المحلي والإقليمي على السيارات التي تجمع الجودة والكفاءة، لتطرح في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية.
تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية
وقالت الوزارة في تغريدة عبر منصة (X) إن الخطوة تسهم في المحتوى المحلي والصادرات غير النفطية، إلى جانب تطوير قدرات الكفاءات الوطنية المتخصصة، وصناعة سيارات مرتفعة الكفاءة والاستدامة.
ومن المتوقع أن تسهم شركة سير المملوكة لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، بنحو أكثر من 30 مليار ريال في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمملكة، وأن تحسن الميزان التجاري بمقدار 80 مليار ريال، وأن توفر وظائف نوعية مباشرة وغير مباشرة بحلول عام 2034.
The Ministry of Investment confirmed that Saudi Arabia's accession to the list of car manufacturing countries is a major step towards meeting local and regional demand for vehicles that combine quality and efficiency, to be offered in local and global markets.
Developing National Competencies
The ministry stated in a tweet via the (X) platform that this step contributes to local content and non-oil exports, in addition to developing the capabilities of specialized national competencies, and manufacturing high-efficiency and sustainable vehicles.
It is expected that the company Sir, owned by the Public Investment Fund, will contribute more than 30 billion riyals to the Kingdom's GDP, improve the trade balance by 80 billion riyals, and provide quality jobs, both direct and indirect, by 2034.