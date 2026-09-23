أكدت وزارة الاستثمار أن انضمام السعودية إلى قائمة الدول المصنعة للسيارات تعد خطوة كبرى نحو تلبية الطلب المحلي والإقليمي على السيارات التي تجمع الجودة والكفاءة، لتطرح في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية.


تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية


وقالت الوزارة في تغريدة عبر منصة (X) إن الخطوة تسهم في المحتوى المحلي والصادرات غير النفطية، إلى جانب تطوير قدرات الكفاءات الوطنية المتخصصة، وصناعة سيارات مرتفعة الكفاءة والاستدامة.


ومن المتوقع أن تسهم شركة سير المملوكة لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، بنحو أكثر من 30 مليار ريال في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمملكة، وأن تحسن الميزان التجاري بمقدار 80 مليار ريال، وأن توفر وظائف نوعية مباشرة وغير مباشرة بحلول عام 2034.