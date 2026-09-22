دينا خلف القضبان بعد فيديوهات تشكيك في ضبط زوجها بمدينة نصر

ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية القبض على دينا عزت، زوجة متهم في قضية مواد مخدرة بمدينة نصر، عقب نشرها مقاطع مصورة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثت فيها عن ملابسات القبض على زوجها، وأثارت تساؤلات حول إجراءات الضبط.
وظهرت عزت في عدة فيديوهات متداولة، زعمت خلالها أن قوة أمنية تابعة لقسم شرطة أول مدينة نصر اقتحمت منزلها، وألقت القبض على زوجها، كما اتهمت أفراد القوة بالاستيلاء على مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية. كما ادعت أن توقيف زوجها جاء بعدما رفض دفع مبلغ مالي لأحد أفراد الشرطة، الأمر الذي دفع وزارة الداخلية إلى فحص ما ورد في المقاطع وتحديد ملابسات الواقعة.
وقالت الوزارة، في بيان لها: إن نتائج الفحص لم تثبت صحة هذه الادعاءات، موضحة أن الواقعة الأصلية تعود إلى 26 يوليو الماضي، حين تمكنت قوة من قسم شرطة أول مدينة نصر، أثناء تنفيذ مهامها الأمنية، من ضبط زوج عزت، وهو بائع متجول يقيم في نطاق قسم شرطة ثالث مدينة نصر.
ووفق رواية وزارة الداخلية، جرى ضبط الرجل في حالة تلبس بتعاطي مواد مخدرة، وعُثر بحوزته على كمية من مخدر الحشيش. وأضافت الوزارة أن المتهم أقر، خلال استجوابه الأولي، بالاتجار في المواد المخدرة واحتفاظه بكميات أخرى داخل مسكنه.
وبناءً على إرشاده، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مسكنه، حيث قالت الوزارة إنها عثرت على كميات من مخدري الآيس والحشيش، إلى جانب مبالغ مالية وسلاح أبيض.
وأكدت الداخلية أن الإجراءات القانونية اتُخذت بحق المتهم في حينه، وأنه عُرض على النيابة العامة التي قررت حبسه على ذمة التحقيقات، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يزال رهن الحبس.
وبحسب بيان الوزارة، فإن المقاطع التي نشرتها دينا عزت تضمنت ادعاءات قالت إنها استهدفت التشكيك في إجراءات ضبط زوجها، بما قد يساعده في مواجهة القضية أمام جهات التحقيق والمحاكمة.
وأعلنت الأجهزة الأمنية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال ما ورد في تلك المقاطع، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة التعامل مع القضية وفق الإجراءات القانونية المتبعة.
The Egyptian security forces arrested Dina Ezzat, the wife of a suspect in a drug-related case in Nasr City, after she posted video clips on social media discussing the circumstances of her husband's arrest and raised questions about the arrest procedures.
Ezzat appeared in several circulated videos, claiming that a security force from the First Nasr City Police Station stormed her home and arrested her husband. She also accused the officers of seizing cash and gold jewelry. She alleged that her husband's detention came after he refused to pay a sum of money to one of the police officers, prompting the Ministry of Interior to investigate the claims made in the videos and clarify the circumstances of the incident.
The ministry stated in a press release that the investigation results did not confirm the validity of these allegations, explaining that the original incident dates back to July 26, when a force from the First Nasr City Police Station, while carrying out its security duties, managed to apprehend Ezzat's husband, who is a street vendor residing within the jurisdiction of the Third Nasr City Police Station.
According to the Ministry of Interior's account, the man was caught in the act of using drugs, and a quantity of hashish was found in his possession. The ministry added that the suspect admitted during his initial interrogation to trafficking in drugs and keeping additional quantities at his residence.
Based on his guidance, the security forces moved to his residence, where the ministry stated that they found quantities of ice and hashish, along with cash and a white weapon.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that legal actions were taken against the suspect at the time and that he was presented to the Public Prosecution, which decided to detain him pending investigations, noting that he remains in custody.
According to the ministry's statement, the clips published by Dina Ezzat included allegations that she claimed aimed to cast doubt on the procedures for her husband's arrest, which could assist him in facing the case before the investigative and judicial authorities.
The security forces announced that legal actions would be taken regarding the content of those clips, while the relevant authorities continue to handle the case according to the established legal procedures.