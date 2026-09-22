دينا خلف القضبان بعد فيديوهات تشكيك في ضبط زوجها بمدينة نصر

The Egyptian security forces arrested Dina Ezzat, the wife of a suspect in a drug-related case in Nasr City, after she posted video clips on social media discussing the circumstances of her husband's arrest and raised questions about the arrest procedures.

Ezzat appeared in several circulated videos, claiming that a security force from the First Nasr City Police Station stormed her home and arrested her husband. She also accused the officers of seizing cash and gold jewelry. She alleged that her husband's detention came after he refused to pay a sum of money to one of the police officers, prompting the Ministry of Interior to investigate the claims made in the videos and clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The ministry stated in a press release that the investigation results did not confirm the validity of these allegations, explaining that the original incident dates back to July 26, when a force from the First Nasr City Police Station, while carrying out its security duties, managed to apprehend Ezzat's husband, who is a street vendor residing within the jurisdiction of the Third Nasr City Police Station.

According to the Ministry of Interior's account, the man was caught in the act of using drugs, and a quantity of hashish was found in his possession. The ministry added that the suspect admitted during his initial interrogation to trafficking in drugs and keeping additional quantities at his residence.

Based on his guidance, the security forces moved to his residence, where the ministry stated that they found quantities of ice and hashish, along with cash and a white weapon.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that legal actions were taken against the suspect at the time and that he was presented to the Public Prosecution, which decided to detain him pending investigations, noting that he remains in custody.

According to the ministry's statement, the clips published by Dina Ezzat included allegations that she claimed aimed to cast doubt on the procedures for her husband's arrest, which could assist him in facing the case before the investigative and judicial authorities.

The security forces announced that legal actions would be taken regarding the content of those clips, while the relevant authorities continue to handle the case according to the established legal procedures.