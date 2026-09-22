ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية القبض على دينا عزت، زوجة متهم في قضية مواد مخدرة بمدينة نصر، عقب نشرها مقاطع مصورة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثت فيها عن ملابسات القبض على زوجها، وأثارت تساؤلات حول إجراءات الضبط.

وظهرت عزت في عدة فيديوهات متداولة، زعمت خلالها أن قوة أمنية تابعة لقسم شرطة أول مدينة نصر اقتحمت منزلها، وألقت القبض على زوجها، كما اتهمت أفراد القوة بالاستيلاء على مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية. كما ادعت أن توقيف زوجها جاء بعدما رفض دفع مبلغ مالي لأحد أفراد الشرطة، الأمر الذي دفع وزارة الداخلية إلى فحص ما ورد في المقاطع وتحديد ملابسات الواقعة.

دينا خلف القضبان بعد فيديوهات تشكيك في ضبط زوجها بمدينة نصر

وقالت الوزارة، في بيان لها: إن نتائج الفحص لم تثبت صحة هذه الادعاءات، موضحة أن الواقعة الأصلية تعود إلى 26 يوليو الماضي، حين تمكنت قوة من قسم شرطة أول مدينة نصر، أثناء تنفيذ مهامها الأمنية، من ضبط زوج عزت، وهو بائع متجول يقيم في نطاق قسم شرطة ثالث مدينة نصر.

ووفق رواية وزارة الداخلية، جرى ضبط الرجل في حالة تلبس بتعاطي مواد مخدرة، وعُثر بحوزته على كمية من مخدر الحشيش. وأضافت الوزارة أن المتهم أقر، خلال استجوابه الأولي، بالاتجار في المواد المخدرة واحتفاظه بكميات أخرى داخل مسكنه.

وبناءً على إرشاده، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مسكنه، حيث قالت الوزارة إنها عثرت على كميات من مخدري الآيس والحشيش، إلى جانب مبالغ مالية وسلاح أبيض.

وأكدت الداخلية أن الإجراءات القانونية اتُخذت بحق المتهم في حينه، وأنه عُرض على النيابة العامة التي قررت حبسه على ذمة التحقيقات، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يزال رهن الحبس.

وبحسب بيان الوزارة، فإن المقاطع التي نشرتها دينا عزت تضمنت ادعاءات قالت إنها استهدفت التشكيك في إجراءات ضبط زوجها، بما قد يساعده في مواجهة القضية أمام جهات التحقيق والمحاكمة.

وأعلنت الأجهزة الأمنية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال ما ورد في تلك المقاطع، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة التعامل مع القضية وفق الإجراءات القانونية المتبعة.