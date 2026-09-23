توسعت دائرة التصعيد بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مع استمرار الضربات الجوية المتبادلة على عدة جبهات، وامتداد آثار القصف إلى البحر الأسود، حيث استهدفت ضربة روسية سفينة شحن وأسفرت عن مقتل قبطانها، بالتزامن مع أضرار لحقت بمنشآت مدنية ومستودعات في مناطق أوكرانية عدة.
وأعلنت هيئة الموانئ البحرية الأوكرانية أن سفينة شحن ترفع علم أنتيغوا وباربودا تعرضت لهجوم روسي في البحر الأسود قرب ميناء أوديسا، ما أدى إلى مقتل قبطانها واندلاع حريق على متنها، قبل أن تتمكن فرق الطوارئ من إخماده وإجلاء أفراد الطاقم.
وطالت الضربات الروسية كذلك منشآت مدنية في منطقة أوديسا، بينها مستودعات تحتوي على أدوية ومواد غذائية، وفق ما أفاد حاكم المنطقة أوليغ كيبر، فيما واجهت فرق الإطفاء صعوبات في السيطرة على الحرائق بسبب تكرار التحذيرات من الهجمات الجوية وطبيعة المباني وكميات المواد المخزنة فيها.
وفي العاصمة كييف، أفادت السلطات بإصابة ثلاثة أشخاص جراء الهجمات، فيما تضررت مستودعات ومنشآت بينها مخزن للوقود ومبنى مكتبي، بينما أعلنت أجهزة الطوارئ إصابة شخصين في منطقة زيتومير إثر استهداف منشأة تجارية.
في المقابل، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية تنفيذ ما وصفته بـ«ضربات جماعية» باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، استهدفت منشآت تابعة للقطاع العسكري والصناعي وقطاع الطاقة ومراكز لوجستية وسفنًا بحرية، إضافة إلى منشآت لتخزين وتصنيع الطائرات المسيّرة في كييف ومحيطها.
وقالت السلطات الروسية إن الضربات أسفرت عن إصابة سبعة أشخاص في مناطق مختلفة من أوكرانيا، فيما أكدت وزارة الدفاع استهداف مراكز لوجستية لتخزين معدات عسكرية وأخرى مزدوجة الاستخدام، إضافة إلى منشأة لتخزين مكونات الطائرات المسيّرة في منطقة أوديسا.
ويأتي التصعيد في وقت حذرت فيه السلطات الأوكرانية من استعداد موسكو لشن هجوم واسع النطاق، وسط استمرار الضربات بعيدة المدى وتبادل استهداف المنشآت الحيوية.
وفي تطور أمني موازٍ، أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي توقيف مواطن في شبه جزيرة القرم، واتهمه بالخيانة العظمى على خلفية تنظيم حملة لجمع تبرعات لصالح القوات الأوكرانية وتزويد الاستخبارات الأوكرانية بمعلومات عن مواقع أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والمنشآت العسكرية.
وقال جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي إن الموقوف، وهو من مواليد عام 1988 ومن سكان مدينة كيرتش، أنشأ مجموعة على تطبيق «تليغرام» ضمت متطوعين مؤيدين لأوكرانيا، ونظم جمع الأموال وشراء معدات قال إنها مخصصة للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية، إضافة إلى إرسال معلومات عن مواقع عسكرية إلى جهة قال الجهاز إنها مرتبطة بالاستخبارات الأوكرانية.
وفتحت لجنة التحقيق التابعة لجهاز الأمن الفيدرالي في القرم وسيفاستوبول قضية جنائية بحق الموقوف بموجب المادة 275 من القانون الجنائي الروسي المتعلقة بالخيانة العظمى.
The escalation between Russia and Ukraine expanded today (Wednesday), with ongoing mutual airstrikes on several fronts, and the effects of the shelling reaching the Black Sea, where a Russian strike targeted a cargo ship, resulting in the death of its captain, alongside damage to civilian facilities and warehouses in several Ukrainian areas.
The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority announced that a cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was attacked by Russian forces in the Black Sea near the port of Odessa, leading to the death of its captain and a fire breaking out on board, before emergency teams managed to extinguish it and evacuate the crew members.
The Russian strikes also targeted civilian facilities in the Odessa region, including warehouses containing medicines and food supplies, according to the regional governor Oleg Kiper, while firefighting teams faced difficulties in controlling the fires due to repeated warnings of air attacks, the nature of the buildings, and the quantities of materials stored within them.
In the capital, Kyiv, authorities reported that three people were injured as a result of the attacks, while warehouses and facilities, including a fuel storage site and an office building, were damaged. Emergency services also reported two injuries in the Zhytomyr region following the targeting of a commercial facility.
In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the execution of what it described as "massive strikes" using drones, targeting facilities belonging to the military, industrial, and energy sectors, as well as logistical centers and naval vessels, in addition to facilities for storing and manufacturing drones in Kyiv and its surroundings.
Russian authorities stated that the strikes resulted in seven injuries in various regions of Ukraine, while the Ministry of Defense confirmed the targeting of logistical centers for storing military equipment and dual-use items, as well as a facility for storing drone components in the Odessa region.
The escalation comes at a time when Ukrainian authorities warned of Moscow's readiness to launch a large-scale attack, amid ongoing long-range strikes and mutual targeting of vital facilities.
In a parallel security development, the Russian Federal Security Service announced the arrest of a citizen in the Crimean Peninsula, accusing him of high treason for organizing a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian forces and providing Ukrainian intelligence with information about the locations of air defense systems and military facilities.
The Federal Security Service stated that the arrested individual, born in 1988 and a resident of the city of Kerch, created a group on the "Telegram" application that included volunteers supportive of Ukraine, organized fundraising, and purchased equipment that he claimed was intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, in addition to sending information about military locations to a party that the agency said was linked to Ukrainian intelligence.
The investigative committee of the Federal Security Service in Crimea and Sevastopol opened a criminal case against the arrested individual under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code concerning high treason.