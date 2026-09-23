توسعت دائرة التصعيد بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مع استمرار الضربات الجوية المتبادلة على عدة جبهات، وامتداد آثار القصف إلى البحر الأسود، حيث استهدفت ضربة روسية سفينة شحن وأسفرت عن مقتل قبطانها، بالتزامن مع أضرار لحقت بمنشآت مدنية ومستودعات في مناطق أوكرانية عدة.


وأعلنت هيئة الموانئ البحرية الأوكرانية أن سفينة شحن ترفع علم أنتيغوا وباربودا تعرضت لهجوم روسي في البحر الأسود قرب ميناء أوديسا، ما أدى إلى مقتل قبطانها واندلاع حريق على متنها، قبل أن تتمكن فرق الطوارئ من إخماده وإجلاء أفراد الطاقم.


وطالت الضربات الروسية كذلك منشآت مدنية في منطقة أوديسا، بينها مستودعات تحتوي على أدوية ومواد غذائية، وفق ما أفاد حاكم المنطقة أوليغ كيبر، فيما واجهت فرق الإطفاء صعوبات في السيطرة على الحرائق بسبب تكرار التحذيرات من الهجمات الجوية وطبيعة المباني وكميات المواد المخزنة فيها.


وفي العاصمة كييف، أفادت السلطات بإصابة ثلاثة أشخاص جراء الهجمات، فيما تضررت مستودعات ومنشآت بينها مخزن للوقود ومبنى مكتبي، بينما أعلنت أجهزة الطوارئ إصابة شخصين في منطقة زيتومير إثر استهداف منشأة تجارية.


في المقابل، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية تنفيذ ما وصفته بـ«ضربات جماعية» باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، استهدفت منشآت تابعة للقطاع العسكري والصناعي وقطاع الطاقة ومراكز لوجستية وسفنًا بحرية، إضافة إلى منشآت لتخزين وتصنيع الطائرات المسيّرة في كييف ومحيطها.


وقالت السلطات الروسية إن الضربات أسفرت عن إصابة سبعة أشخاص في مناطق مختلفة من أوكرانيا، فيما أكدت وزارة الدفاع استهداف مراكز لوجستية لتخزين معدات عسكرية وأخرى مزدوجة الاستخدام، إضافة إلى منشأة لتخزين مكونات الطائرات المسيّرة في منطقة أوديسا.


ويأتي التصعيد في وقت حذرت فيه السلطات الأوكرانية من استعداد موسكو لشن هجوم واسع النطاق، وسط استمرار الضربات بعيدة المدى وتبادل استهداف المنشآت الحيوية.


وفي تطور أمني موازٍ، أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي توقيف مواطن في شبه جزيرة القرم، واتهمه بالخيانة العظمى على خلفية تنظيم حملة لجمع تبرعات لصالح القوات الأوكرانية وتزويد الاستخبارات الأوكرانية بمعلومات عن مواقع أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والمنشآت العسكرية.


وقال جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي إن الموقوف، وهو من مواليد عام 1988 ومن سكان مدينة كيرتش، أنشأ مجموعة على تطبيق «تليغرام» ضمت متطوعين مؤيدين لأوكرانيا، ونظم جمع الأموال وشراء معدات قال إنها مخصصة للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية، إضافة إلى إرسال معلومات عن مواقع عسكرية إلى جهة قال الجهاز إنها مرتبطة بالاستخبارات الأوكرانية.


وفتحت لجنة التحقيق التابعة لجهاز الأمن الفيدرالي في القرم وسيفاستوبول قضية جنائية بحق الموقوف بموجب المادة 275 من القانون الجنائي الروسي المتعلقة بالخيانة العظمى.