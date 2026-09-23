كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، لقاء جمع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر بوسطاء يمثلون إيران في نيويورك، واصفاً المحادثات بأنها كانت «جيدة للغاية ومثمرة جداً».


وأوضح ترمب، خلال لقائه قادة دول عربية وإسلامية في نيويورك، أن اللقاء استمر نحو ثلاث ساعات، متوقعاً إجراء لقاء آخر في المستقبل القريب.


وقال ترمب: «طهران أمام خيارين، أحدهما سيئ للغاية والآخر يقود للعظمة»، مضيفاً: «إنهم مجرد وسطاء، لنرَ ما ستؤول إليه الأمور. لقد استمرت جهود الوساطة هذه لفترة، لكنني أعتقد أن هناك زخماً كبيراً للتوصل إلى اتفاق، هذا ما نسمعه من الجميع».


وتوقع ترمب انتهاء الحرب مع إيران بعد الانتخابات النصفية الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن إيران معزولة اقتصادياً بشكل كامل.


وشدد بالقول: «في إيران تخلصنا من القيادة الإرهابية بالكامل، وقضينا على اقتصادها، إذ إن معدل التضخم فيها الآن هو 300%، وعملتها منهارة، كل هذا جزء من عملية العزل الاقتصادي»، مبيناً أن وزارة الخزانة قامت بعمل رائع، لقد عزلت إيران اقتصادياً بشكل كامل، ونضغط عليها لنجبرها على اتخاذ القرار السليم سريعاً قبل فوات الأوان.


وهدد ترمب بقصف «جبل الفأس» الإيراني إذا لزم الأمر، مضيفاً: «الولايات المتحدة قد تهاجم الموقع إذا رصدت نشاطاً نووياً كبيراً هناك».


وأشار ترمب إلى أن 99% مما قام به كان يهدف إلى ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران لسلاح نووي، وقد تم بالفعل تدمير بعض المواقع، وربما نضطر لتدمير موقع آخر، وهو موقع «جبل بيكاكس». وأضاف: «صحيح أننا لا نرصد نشاطاً كبيراً هناك حالياً، ولكن إذا رصدنا أي نشاط، فسنقوم بتدميره على الفور».


ومن جانبه، قال المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف عبر منصة «إكس» إنه وجاريد كوشنر أجريا، على هامش اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، محادثات مطولة مع الوفد الإيراني عبر الوسطاء الذين تنقلوا بين الجانبين طوال اليوم، مبيناً أن جولة المناقشات كانت ناجحة.


وأعرب ويتكوف عن أمله في أن تكون بناءة وواعدة، مؤكداً أن الوسطاء سيواصلون عملهم.