كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، لقاء جمع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر بوسطاء يمثلون إيران في نيويورك، واصفاً المحادثات بأنها كانت «جيدة للغاية ومثمرة جداً».
وأوضح ترمب، خلال لقائه قادة دول عربية وإسلامية في نيويورك، أن اللقاء استمر نحو ثلاث ساعات، متوقعاً إجراء لقاء آخر في المستقبل القريب.
وقال ترمب: «طهران أمام خيارين، أحدهما سيئ للغاية والآخر يقود للعظمة»، مضيفاً: «إنهم مجرد وسطاء، لنرَ ما ستؤول إليه الأمور. لقد استمرت جهود الوساطة هذه لفترة، لكنني أعتقد أن هناك زخماً كبيراً للتوصل إلى اتفاق، هذا ما نسمعه من الجميع».
وتوقع ترمب انتهاء الحرب مع إيران بعد الانتخابات النصفية الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن إيران معزولة اقتصادياً بشكل كامل.
وشدد بالقول: «في إيران تخلصنا من القيادة الإرهابية بالكامل، وقضينا على اقتصادها، إذ إن معدل التضخم فيها الآن هو 300%، وعملتها منهارة، كل هذا جزء من عملية العزل الاقتصادي»، مبيناً أن وزارة الخزانة قامت بعمل رائع، لقد عزلت إيران اقتصادياً بشكل كامل، ونضغط عليها لنجبرها على اتخاذ القرار السليم سريعاً قبل فوات الأوان.
وهدد ترمب بقصف «جبل الفأس» الإيراني إذا لزم الأمر، مضيفاً: «الولايات المتحدة قد تهاجم الموقع إذا رصدت نشاطاً نووياً كبيراً هناك».
وأشار ترمب إلى أن 99% مما قام به كان يهدف إلى ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران لسلاح نووي، وقد تم بالفعل تدمير بعض المواقع، وربما نضطر لتدمير موقع آخر، وهو موقع «جبل بيكاكس». وأضاف: «صحيح أننا لا نرصد نشاطاً كبيراً هناك حالياً، ولكن إذا رصدنا أي نشاط، فسنقوم بتدميره على الفور».
ومن جانبه، قال المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف عبر منصة «إكس» إنه وجاريد كوشنر أجريا، على هامش اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، محادثات مطولة مع الوفد الإيراني عبر الوسطاء الذين تنقلوا بين الجانبين طوال اليوم، مبيناً أن جولة المناقشات كانت ناجحة.
وأعرب ويتكوف عن أمله في أن تكون بناءة وواعدة، مؤكداً أن الوسطاء سيواصلون عملهم.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Wednesday) a meeting that brought together American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with intermediaries representing Iran in New York, describing the discussions as "very good and very productive."
Trump explained during his meeting with leaders of Arab and Islamic countries in New York that the meeting lasted about three hours, anticipating another meeting in the near future.
He said, "Tehran has two options, one of which is very bad and the other leads to greatness," adding, "They are just intermediaries; let's see where things will lead. These mediation efforts have been ongoing for a while, but I believe there is significant momentum towards reaching an agreement; this is what we hear from everyone."
Trump expected the war with Iran to end after the U.S. midterm elections, emphasizing that Iran is completely economically isolated.
He stressed, saying, "In Iran, we have completely eliminated the terrorist leadership and destroyed its economy, as the inflation rate there is now 300%, and its currency is collapsing; all of this is part of the economic isolation process," indicating that the Treasury Department has done a great job, completely isolating Iran economically, and we are pressuring them to make the right decision quickly before it's too late.
Trump threatened to bomb the Iranian "Mount of Ax" if necessary, adding, "The United States may attack the site if it detects significant nuclear activity there."
Trump noted that 99% of what he has done was aimed at ensuring that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, and some sites have already been destroyed, and we may have to destroy another site, which is the "Mount of Pickaxe." He added, "It is true that we are not currently detecting significant activity there, but if we detect any activity, we will destroy it immediately."
For his part, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff stated via the "X" platform that he and Jared Kushner held extensive discussions with the Iranian delegation through intermediaries who moved between the two sides throughout the day during the United Nations General Assembly meetings, indicating that the round of discussions was successful.
Witkoff expressed hope that it would be constructive and promising, confirming that the intermediaries would continue their work.