U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Wednesday) a meeting that brought together American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with intermediaries representing Iran in New York, describing the discussions as "very good and very productive."



Trump explained during his meeting with leaders of Arab and Islamic countries in New York that the meeting lasted about three hours, anticipating another meeting in the near future.



He said, "Tehran has two options, one of which is very bad and the other leads to greatness," adding, "They are just intermediaries; let's see where things will lead. These mediation efforts have been ongoing for a while, but I believe there is significant momentum towards reaching an agreement; this is what we hear from everyone."



Trump expected the war with Iran to end after the U.S. midterm elections, emphasizing that Iran is completely economically isolated.



He stressed, saying, "In Iran, we have completely eliminated the terrorist leadership and destroyed its economy, as the inflation rate there is now 300%, and its currency is collapsing; all of this is part of the economic isolation process," indicating that the Treasury Department has done a great job, completely isolating Iran economically, and we are pressuring them to make the right decision quickly before it's too late.



Trump threatened to bomb the Iranian "Mount of Ax" if necessary, adding, "The United States may attack the site if it detects significant nuclear activity there."



Trump noted that 99% of what he has done was aimed at ensuring that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, and some sites have already been destroyed, and we may have to destroy another site, which is the "Mount of Pickaxe." He added, "It is true that we are not currently detecting significant activity there, but if we detect any activity, we will destroy it immediately."



For his part, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff stated via the "X" platform that he and Jared Kushner held extensive discussions with the Iranian delegation through intermediaries who moved between the two sides throughout the day during the United Nations General Assembly meetings, indicating that the round of discussions was successful.



Witkoff expressed hope that it would be constructive and promising, confirming that the intermediaries would continue their work.