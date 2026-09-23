بحث وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، المهندس صالح الجاسر، مع نظيره المصري الفريق مهندس كامل الوزير، سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مجالات النقل واللوجستيات والربط البحري، بما يدعم حركة التجارة ويعظم الاستفادة من الموقع الجغرافي الاستراتيجي لمصر والسعودية، ويدعم اندماجهما في الممرات الدولية المختلفة.

جاء ذلك خلال لقاء الوزيرين في العاصمة الألمانية برلين، للمشاركة في معرض ومؤتمر «إينو ترانس» المتخصص في قطاع النقل.

تهنئة باليوم الوطني

وفي بداية اللقاء، قدم الوزير المصري التهنئة إلى نظيره السعودي بمناسبة الاحتفال باليوم الوطني للمملكة، كما نقل تهنئة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والشعب السعودي، بهذه المناسبة.

وتمنى وزير النقل المصري للمملكة العربية السعودية دوام التقدم والازدهار ومواصلة مسيرة التنمية والرخاء، مؤكداً عمق العلاقات التي تجمع الشعبين المصري والسعودي.

وقال إن العلاقات بين البلدين تتجاوز كونها علاقات دبلوماسية أو اقتصادية، وتمثل روابط راسخة وعميقة تمتد عبر التاريخ، أسسها قادة ورعتها أجيال متعاقبة من أبناء الشعبين، واستندت على وحدة الهدف والمصير.

وأشار كامل الوزير إلى أن رؤية مصر التنموية، في ظل توجيهات الرئيس السيسي، ورؤية السعودية 2030 بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، تفتحان آفاقاً واسعة لتعزيز التكامل بين البلدين.

وأكد أن هذه الرؤى توفر فرصاً لمزيد من الشراكات الإستراتيجية في قطاعي النقل واللوجستيات، إلى جانب القطاعات الحيوية الأخرى التي تمثل محركات رئيسية للنمو والتنمية خلال المرحلة القادمة.

السعودية: أهمية تعزيز التعاون في النقل

من جانبه، أكد المهندس صالح الجاسر عمق العلاقات المصرية–السعودية، مشدداً على أهمية تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف مجالات النقل.

وأشار إلى أهمية تطوير هذا التعاون في ظل التطور الكبير الذي يشهده قطاع النقل والبنية التحتية في كل من مصر والمملكة العربية السعودية.

ربط الموانئ المصرية والسعودية

وتناول اللقاء أهمية العمل المشترك لتعزيز التكامل بين مصر والسعودية في مجال الممرات الدولية، إلى جانب تعزيز الربط بين الموانئ المصرية والسعودية بما يدعم حركة التجارة بين البلدين، ومنها إلى دول الخليج العربي.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية ممر التجارة العربي الجنوبي، الذي يربط أوروبا ودول الخليج العربي عبر مصر، من خلال الاستفادة من خط الرورو المصري–الإيطالي بين ميناءي دمياط وتريستا.

ويستكمل هذا المسار عبر الممرات اللوجستية الدولية المتكاملة وصولاً إلى ميناء سفاجا، ومنه إلى ميناء نيوم في المملكة، المعروف سابقاً باسم ميناء ضبا، عبر أساطيل الشركات المصرية الوطنية، ثم إلى باقي دول الخليج.

ويمثل هذا الربط أحد المسارات التي تستهدف تعزيز حركة البضائع والتجارة بين أوروبا ومصر والسعودية ودول الخليج، والاستفادة من الموقع الجغرافي للبلدين في دعم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.

مصر تخطط لـ8 ممرات لوجستية متكاملة

وخلال اللقاء، استعرض وزير النقل المصري خطة وزارة النقل لإنشاء 8 ممرات لوجستية متكاملة، بهدف ربط مناطق الإنتاج الصناعي والزراعي والتعديني بالموانئ البحرية.

وتستهدف الخطة كذلك ربط الموانئ البحرية على البحر الأحمر بالموانئ البحرية على البحر المتوسط، من خلال شبكة من خطوط السكك الحديدية، سواء الديزل أو قطارات الكهرباء السريعة، إلى جانب شبكة الطرق الرئيسية.

وتمتد هذه الممرات عبر الموانئ الجافة والمناطق اللوجستية الواقعة على مساراتها، في إطار خطة مصر للتحول إلى مركز إقليمي للنقل واللوجستيات وتجارة الترانزيت.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن توجه مصري للاستفادة من الموقع الجغرافي للبلاد في تعزيز حركة التجارة الدولية، وربط مناطق الإنتاج بالموانئ، ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد والنقل بين البحرين الأحمر والمتوسط.

شراكة أوسع بين مصر والسعودية

وفي ختام اللقاء، أكد الجانبان أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مواصلة البناء على ما تحقق من تعاون بين مصر والسعودية، وفتح آفاق أوسع للشراكة في المجالات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية والتجارية.

وشدد الطرفان على أهمية تعظيم الاستفادة من الإمكانات والمقومات المتاحة لدى البلدين، بما يسهم في زيادة حجم التعاون والمشاريع المشتركة، وتعزيز المصالح المتبادلة للشعبين الشقيقين.

كما أكد الجانبان أهمية الدور الذي يؤديه مجلس التنسيق الأعلى المصري–السعودي باعتباره إطاراً مؤسسياً مهماً لتنسيق الجهود ودفع التعاون الثنائي إلى مستويات تلبي تطلعات البلدين، وتدعم مسارات الشراكة بينهما في مختلف المجالات.