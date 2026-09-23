The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, ways to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, and maritime connectivity, to support trade movement and maximize the benefits of the strategic geographical location of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and to support their integration into various international corridors.

This came during the meeting of the two ministers in the German capital, Berlin, to participate in the specialized transport exhibition and conference "InnoTrans."

Congratulations on the National Day

At the beginning of the meeting, the Egyptian minister congratulated his Saudi counterpart on the occasion of the celebration of the Kingdom's National Day. He also conveyed the congratulations of the Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on this occasion.

The Egyptian Minister of Transport wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity and the continuation of the development and prosperity journey, emphasizing the depth of the relations that bind the Egyptian and Saudi peoples.

He stated that the relations between the two countries go beyond being diplomatic or economic relations; they represent solid and deep ties that extend through history, founded by leaders and nurtured by successive generations from both peoples, based on a unity of purpose and destiny.

Kamel Al-Wazir pointed out that Egypt's developmental vision, under the directives of President Sisi, and Saudi Vision 2030, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, open wide horizons for enhancing integration between the two countries.

He confirmed that these visions provide opportunities for more strategic partnerships in the transport and logistics sectors, alongside other vital sectors that represent key drivers for growth and development in the coming phase.

Saudi Arabia: The Importance of Enhancing Cooperation in Transport

For his part, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser affirmed the depth of Egyptian-Saudi relations, stressing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in various fields of transport.

He pointed to the importance of developing this cooperation in light of the significant developments witnessed by the transport sector and infrastructure in both Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Connecting Egyptian and Saudi Ports

The meeting addressed the importance of joint work to enhance integration between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the field of international corridors, as well as enhancing connectivity between Egyptian and Saudi ports to support trade movement between the two countries and from there to the Gulf countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the Southern Arab Trade Corridor, which connects Europe and the Gulf countries through Egypt, by benefiting from the Egyptian-Italian Ro-Ro line between the ports of Damietta and Trieste.

This route continues through integrated international logistics corridors reaching Safaga Port, and from there to Neom Port in the Kingdom, formerly known as Duba Port, via the fleets of national Egyptian companies, and then to the rest of the Gulf countries.

This connectivity represents one of the routes aimed at enhancing the movement of goods and trade between Europe, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf countries, benefiting from the geographical location of both countries in supporting regional and international trade movement.

Egypt Plans for 8 Integrated Logistics Corridors

During the meeting, the Egyptian Minister of Transport reviewed the Ministry's plan to establish 8 integrated logistics corridors, aimed at connecting industrial, agricultural, and mining production areas with seaports.

The plan also aims to connect seaports on the Red Sea with seaports on the Mediterranean Sea through a network of railway lines, whether diesel or high-speed electric trains, in addition to a network of main roads.

These corridors extend through dry ports and logistics areas located along their routes, as part of Egypt's plan to transform into a regional hub for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

These projects come as part of an Egyptian trend to benefit from the country's geographical location in enhancing international trade movement, connecting production areas with ports, and improving the efficiency of supply chains and transport between the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

A Broader Partnership Between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed that the coming phase requires continuing to build on the cooperation achieved between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and opening wider horizons for partnership in economic, investment, and commercial fields.

Both parties emphasized the importance of maximizing the benefits from the available potentials and resources in both countries, which contributes to increasing the volume of cooperation and joint projects, and enhancing the mutual interests of the two brotherly peoples.

They also confirmed the importance of the role played by the Egyptian-Saudi Higher Coordination Council as an important institutional framework for coordinating efforts and advancing bilateral cooperation to levels that meet the aspirations of both countries and support the pathways of partnership between them in various fields.