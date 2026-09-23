U.S. President Donald Trump intends to propose a $2.45 billion recovery plan for the Gaza Strip, which includes 66 projects and aims to organize the first six months of reconstruction and governance after the war, according to what was revealed by the "Axios" website today (Wednesday).



The website mentioned that the plan represents the result of a year of collaborative work among dozens of experts in the Peace Council, which includes 28 countries, and the Palestinian technocratic government. Its projects are distributed across six main areas, including infrastructure, human development, economic acceleration, digital transformation, legal affairs, and peace and security.



Axios reported that the plan allocates about $1 billion for infrastructure, including $400 million for purchasing isolated caravans to transport displaced persons from tents, in addition to the "Emirati Neighborhood" project in Rafah, which is funded by the UAE to accommodate 50,000 people. It also allocates $300 million for health, education, and social welfare programs.



According to the plan, the security aspect accounts for $885 million, which includes $275 million for establishing a fortified site in Rafah to accommodate 5,000 members of the international stabilization force, $140 million for equipping the multinational security force, $120 million for mobilizing the Palestinian police, and $20 million for a program to repurchase weapons from armed groups.



The plan estimates the physical damages in the Gaza Strip at approximately $35.2 billion, while indicating that full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade.



According to the website, the implementation of the plan is linked to cooperation between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that while the Israeli government has tentatively agreed to some aspects of it, it refuses to begin implementation for internal political reasons before the elections scheduled for October 27. Meanwhile, Hamas has tentatively agreed to disarmament, without testing it practically so far.



The Peace Council hopes to start implementing the plan after the Israeli elections, while rallying funding during a meeting held today with representatives from 35 countries, along with figures and officials, including Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Nikolay Mladenov, and Tony Blair.