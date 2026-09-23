يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طرح خطة لتعافي قطاع غزة بقيمة 2.45 مليار دولار، تشمل 66 مشروعاً وتستهدف تنظيم الأشهر الستة الأولى من إعادة الإعمار والحكم بعد الحرب، بحسب ما كشفه موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وذكر الموقع أن الخطة تمثل حصيلة عام من العمل المشترك بين عشرات الخبراء في مجلس السلام الذي يضم 28 دولة، والحكومة التكنوقراطية الفلسطينية، وتتوزع مشاريعها على ستة مجالات رئيسية تشمل البنية التحتية، والتنمية البشرية، والتسريع الاقتصادي، والتحول الرقمي، والشؤون القانونية، والسلام والأمن.


وأفاد «إكسيوس» أن الخطة التي اطلع عليها، تخصص نحو مليار دولار للبنية التحتية، من بينها 400 مليون دولار لشراء قوافل معزولة لنقل النازحين من الخيام، إضافة إلى مشروع «الحي الإماراتي» في رفح، الذي تموله الإمارات لإيواء 50 ألف شخص، كما تخصص 300 مليون دولار لبرامج الصحة والتعليم والرعاية الاجتماعية.


ووفقاً للخطة فإن الجانب الأمني يستحوذ على 885 مليون دولار، تشمل 275 مليون دولار لإنشاء موقع محصن في رفح يستوعب 5000 فرد من قوة الاستقرار الدولية، و140 مليون دولار لتجهيز القوة الأمنية متعددة الجنسيات، و120 مليون دولار لتعبئة الشرطة الفلسطينية، إضافة إلى 20 مليون دولار لبرنامج إعادة شراء الأسلحة من الجماعات المسلحة.


وتقدر الخطة الأضرار المادية في قطاع غزة بنحو 35.2 مليار دولار، فيما تشير إلى أن التعافي الكامل وإعادة الإعمار سيتطلبان نحو 71.4 مليار دولار على مدى العقد القادم.


وبحسب الموقع فإن الخطة تربط تنفيذها بتعاون إسرائيل وحماس، مشددة أنه إذ وافقت الحكومة الإسرائيلية مبدئياً على بعض جوانبها، لكنها ترفض بدء التنفيذ لأسباب سياسية داخلية قبل الانتخابات المقررة في 27 أكتوبر، بينما وافقت حماس مبدئياً على نزع السلاح، دون اختبار ذلك عملياً حتى الآن.


ويأمل مجلس السلام بدء تنفيذ الخطة عقب الانتخابات الإسرائيلية، مع حشد التمويل خلال اجتماع يعقد اليوم بمشاركة ممثلين عن 35 دولة، إلى جانب شخصيات ومسؤولين، بينهم جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف ونيكولاي ملادينوف وتوني بلير.