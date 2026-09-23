يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طرح خطة لتعافي قطاع غزة بقيمة 2.45 مليار دولار، تشمل 66 مشروعاً وتستهدف تنظيم الأشهر الستة الأولى من إعادة الإعمار والحكم بعد الحرب، بحسب ما كشفه موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الأربعاء).
وذكر الموقع أن الخطة تمثل حصيلة عام من العمل المشترك بين عشرات الخبراء في مجلس السلام الذي يضم 28 دولة، والحكومة التكنوقراطية الفلسطينية، وتتوزع مشاريعها على ستة مجالات رئيسية تشمل البنية التحتية، والتنمية البشرية، والتسريع الاقتصادي، والتحول الرقمي، والشؤون القانونية، والسلام والأمن.
وأفاد «إكسيوس» أن الخطة التي اطلع عليها، تخصص نحو مليار دولار للبنية التحتية، من بينها 400 مليون دولار لشراء قوافل معزولة لنقل النازحين من الخيام، إضافة إلى مشروع «الحي الإماراتي» في رفح، الذي تموله الإمارات لإيواء 50 ألف شخص، كما تخصص 300 مليون دولار لبرامج الصحة والتعليم والرعاية الاجتماعية.
ووفقاً للخطة فإن الجانب الأمني يستحوذ على 885 مليون دولار، تشمل 275 مليون دولار لإنشاء موقع محصن في رفح يستوعب 5000 فرد من قوة الاستقرار الدولية، و140 مليون دولار لتجهيز القوة الأمنية متعددة الجنسيات، و120 مليون دولار لتعبئة الشرطة الفلسطينية، إضافة إلى 20 مليون دولار لبرنامج إعادة شراء الأسلحة من الجماعات المسلحة.
وتقدر الخطة الأضرار المادية في قطاع غزة بنحو 35.2 مليار دولار، فيما تشير إلى أن التعافي الكامل وإعادة الإعمار سيتطلبان نحو 71.4 مليار دولار على مدى العقد القادم.
وبحسب الموقع فإن الخطة تربط تنفيذها بتعاون إسرائيل وحماس، مشددة أنه إذ وافقت الحكومة الإسرائيلية مبدئياً على بعض جوانبها، لكنها ترفض بدء التنفيذ لأسباب سياسية داخلية قبل الانتخابات المقررة في 27 أكتوبر، بينما وافقت حماس مبدئياً على نزع السلاح، دون اختبار ذلك عملياً حتى الآن.
ويأمل مجلس السلام بدء تنفيذ الخطة عقب الانتخابات الإسرائيلية، مع حشد التمويل خلال اجتماع يعقد اليوم بمشاركة ممثلين عن 35 دولة، إلى جانب شخصيات ومسؤولين، بينهم جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف ونيكولاي ملادينوف وتوني بلير.
U.S. President Donald Trump intends to propose a $2.45 billion recovery plan for the Gaza Strip, which includes 66 projects and aims to organize the first six months of reconstruction and governance after the war, according to what was revealed by the "Axios" website today (Wednesday).
The website mentioned that the plan represents the result of a year of collaborative work among dozens of experts in the Peace Council, which includes 28 countries, and the Palestinian technocratic government. Its projects are distributed across six main areas, including infrastructure, human development, economic acceleration, digital transformation, legal affairs, and peace and security.
Axios reported that the plan allocates about $1 billion for infrastructure, including $400 million for purchasing isolated caravans to transport displaced persons from tents, in addition to the "Emirati Neighborhood" project in Rafah, which is funded by the UAE to accommodate 50,000 people. It also allocates $300 million for health, education, and social welfare programs.
According to the plan, the security aspect accounts for $885 million, which includes $275 million for establishing a fortified site in Rafah to accommodate 5,000 members of the international stabilization force, $140 million for equipping the multinational security force, $120 million for mobilizing the Palestinian police, and $20 million for a program to repurchase weapons from armed groups.
The plan estimates the physical damages in the Gaza Strip at approximately $35.2 billion, while indicating that full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade.
According to the website, the implementation of the plan is linked to cooperation between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that while the Israeli government has tentatively agreed to some aspects of it, it refuses to begin implementation for internal political reasons before the elections scheduled for October 27. Meanwhile, Hamas has tentatively agreed to disarmament, without testing it practically so far.
The Peace Council hopes to start implementing the plan after the Israeli elections, while rallying funding during a meeting held today with representatives from 35 countries, along with figures and officials, including Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Nikolay Mladenov, and Tony Blair.