عاقبت محكمة جنايات مكافحة الفساد المركزية في العراق، اليوم (الأربعاء)، النائبة عالية نصيف جاسم بالسجن سبع سنوات بتهمة الكسب غير المشروع، وإلزامها بردّ أكثر من 61 مليار دينار عراقي قيمة الكسب غير المشروع، والغرامة المالية التي تعادل تلك القيمة.


وذكرت هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية أن محكمة جنايات مكافحة الفساد المركزية أصدرت قرار حكم حضورياً بالسجن لمدة سبع سنوات بحق النائبة عالية نصيف جاسم؛ استناداً إلى أحكام المادة (19/ثانياً) من قانون هيئة النزاهة والكسب غير المشروع رقم (30 لسنة 2011) المعدل، عن جريمة الكسب غير المشروع، فيما قررت إلزام المدانة بردّ قيمة الكسب غير المشروع البالغة (14,239,590,000) دينار عراقي، و(12,442,500) دولار أمريكي، فضلاً عن فرض غرامة مالية عليها تعادل قيمة الكسب غير المشروع؛ وفقاً لأحكام المادة (19/رابعاً) من قانون الهيئة.


وأضافت الهيئة أن المحكمة أصدرت حكماً آخر بالحبس الشديد لمدة ثلاث سنوات بحق المدانة عن جريمة إخفاء معلومات في استمارة الذمة المالية؛ وذلك وفقاً لأحكام المادة (19/خامساً) من قانون الهيئة، فيما قررت تطبيق العقوبة الأشد بحقها، فضلاً عن تأييد الحجز الواقع على أموالها المنقولة وغير المنقولة.


ولفتت إلى أن قرار الحكم تضمن إعطاء الحق لهيئة النزاهة الاتحادية بالمطالبة بالتعويض عن الأضرار، بعد اكتساب قرار الحكم الدرجة القطعية.