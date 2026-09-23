The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court in Iraq sentenced MP Alia Nasif Jassim to seven years in prison today (Wednesday) on charges of illicit gain, and ordered her to repay more than 61 billion Iraqi dinars as the value of the illicit gain, along with a financial penalty equivalent to that amount.



The Federal Integrity Commission stated that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court issued a ruling in absentia sentencing MP Alia Nasif Jassim to seven years in prison based on the provisions of Article (19/Second) of the amended Integrity and Illicit Gain Law No. (30 of 2011) for the crime of illicit gain. The court also ordered the convicted to repay the value of the illicit gain amounting to (14,239,590,000) Iraqi dinars and (12,442,500) US dollars, in addition to imposing a financial penalty equal to the value of the illicit gain, in accordance with the provisions of Article (19/Fourth) of the law.



The Commission added that the court issued another ruling of severe imprisonment for three years against the convicted for the crime of concealing information in the financial disclosure form, in accordance with the provisions of Article (19/Fifth) of the law, while deciding to apply the harsher penalty against her, as well as upholding the seizure of her movable and immovable assets.



It pointed out that the ruling included granting the Federal Integrity Commission the right to claim compensation for damages after the ruling becomes final.