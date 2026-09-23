أتاحت الجوازات السعودية لأصحاب العمل إمكانية إصدار تأشيرة الخروج النهائي للعمالة المنزلية عبر منصة أبشر خلال فترة التجربة المحددة بـ 90 يوماً، وذلك لمن لم يُصدر له هوية مقيم.
واشترطت الجوازات لهذه الخدمة ألا يكون العامل مسجلاً كمتوفى أو متغيباً عن العمل أو خارج السعودية. ومن الشروط أيضاً خلو سجل العامل من المخالفات المرورية، على أن تكون صلاحية جواز سفر العامل 60 يوماً أو أكثر.
وتتضمن أنظمة وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية اتفاق صاحب العمل والعامل المنزلي على عقد كتابي يضع الأخير تحت التجربة لمدة لا تزيد عن 90 يوماً. ويكون لصاحب العمل المنزلي خلالها أن يتحقق من الكفاية المهنية للعامل المنزلي وسلامة سلوكه الشخصي، ولطرفي العلاقة الحق في إنهاء عقد العمل المنزلي بالإرادة المنفردة خلال مدة التجربة، كما لا يجوز وضع العامل المنزلي تحت التجربة أكثر من مرة لدى صاحب العمل المنزلي نفسه، إلا إذا اتفق طرفا العلاقة على أن يشتغل العامل المنزلي في عمل مختلف عن عمله الأول.
The Saudi passports authority has allowed employers to issue final exit visas for domestic workers through the Absher platform during a trial period of 90 days, for those who have not been issued a resident ID.
The passports authority has stipulated that for this service, the worker must not be registered as deceased, absent from work, or outside Saudi Arabia. Another condition is that the worker's record must be free of traffic violations, and the validity of the worker's passport must be 60 days or more.
The systems of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development include an agreement between the employer and the domestic worker on a written contract that places the latter on trial for a period not exceeding 90 days. During this period, the domestic employer has the right to verify the professional competency of the domestic worker and the soundness of their personal behavior. Both parties in the relationship have the right to terminate the domestic work contract unilaterally during the trial period, and the domestic worker cannot be placed on trial more than once with the same employer, unless both parties agree that the domestic worker will perform a different job than their initial one.