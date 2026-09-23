The Saudi passports authority has allowed employers to issue final exit visas for domestic workers through the Absher platform during a trial period of 90 days, for those who have not been issued a resident ID.

The passports authority has stipulated that for this service, the worker must not be registered as deceased, absent from work, or outside Saudi Arabia. Another condition is that the worker's record must be free of traffic violations, and the validity of the worker's passport must be 60 days or more.

The systems of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development include an agreement between the employer and the domestic worker on a written contract that places the latter on trial for a period not exceeding 90 days. During this period, the domestic employer has the right to verify the professional competency of the domestic worker and the soundness of their personal behavior. Both parties in the relationship have the right to terminate the domestic work contract unilaterally during the trial period, and the domestic worker cannot be placed on trial more than once with the same employer, unless both parties agree that the domestic worker will perform a different job than their initial one.