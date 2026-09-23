أتاحت الجوازات السعودية لأصحاب العمل إمكانية إصدار تأشيرة الخروج النهائي للعمالة المنزلية عبر منصة أبشر خلال فترة التجربة المحددة بـ 90 يوماً، وذلك لمن لم يُصدر له هوية مقيم.

واشترطت الجوازات لهذه الخدمة ألا يكون العامل مسجلاً كمتوفى أو متغيباً عن العمل أو خارج السعودية. ومن الشروط أيضاً خلو سجل العامل من المخالفات المرورية، على أن تكون صلاحية جواز سفر العامل 60 يوماً أو أكثر.

وتتضمن أنظمة وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية اتفاق صاحب العمل والعامل المنزلي على عقد كتابي يضع الأخير تحت التجربة لمدة لا تزيد عن 90 يوماً. ويكون لصاحب العمل المنزلي خلالها أن يتحقق من الكفاية المهنية للعامل المنزلي وسلامة سلوكه الشخصي، ولطرفي العلاقة الحق في إنهاء عقد العمل المنزلي بالإرادة المنفردة خلال مدة التجربة، كما لا يجوز وضع العامل المنزلي تحت التجربة أكثر من مرة لدى صاحب العمل المنزلي نفسه، إلا إذا اتفق طرفا العلاقة على أن يشتغل العامل المنزلي في عمل مختلف عن عمله الأول.