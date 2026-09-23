All praise is due to Allah, who has honored this land with a unity that has preserved its entity, and security that has maintained its stability, and a leadership that has made determination a methodology, ambition a path, humanity a goal, and knowledge a means to construction and leadership.

On the twenty-third of September, we do not only celebrate a day in history, but we stand before a homeland that has condensed the meaning of strength in its unity, the meaning of authenticity in its history, and the meaning of ambition in its journey; a homeland that has not made its glories mere memories to be recounted, but a journey to be completed, an achievement to be built, and a future to be created.

On this occasion, I extend, on my behalf and on behalf of the staff of education in the Eastern Province, the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Emir of the Eastern Province, and to Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, and to the sons and daughters of the nation.

The Saudi National Day is an occasion where we recall the story of a homeland that began with unification, progressed with establishment, grew stronger through construction, and expanded its horizons through vision; a story of a land whose flag was united, whose words were gathered, and whose pillars were stabilized, until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became a model of security and stability, a vast field for development and achievement, and a solid presence in its surroundings and the world.

The identity of the Saudi National Day (Our Honor is in Our Nature) encapsulates in its words the features of a rooted national character; an honor that is not transient, and a pride that is not fleeting, but values that have been inherited by generations, and constants that have been established by stances, and traits that manifest in courage during crises, generosity in giving, loyalty in stances, and ambition in challenges.

If honor is inherent in the nature of the people of this homeland, then the journey of unification was the truest witness to that; when King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud -may Allah have mercy on him- proceeded with unwavering determination and unyielding will, until he gathered the scattered, unified the goals, and laid the foundations of a state that made unity its foundation, security its pillar, development its goal, and humanity the focus of its journey.

The Eastern Province has been present in the pages of this national journey; as land, people, and stance, to continue today its presence in the developmental journey of the nation, with what it witnesses of economic renaissance, intellectual movement, urban development, and national partnerships, making it one of the arenas where Saudi ambitions and the expansion of its horizons are manifested.

In the journey of the nation, the Ministry of Education plays a pivotal role in this journey, with a national responsibility to develop the education system, enhance the quality of its outputs, and empower students with the knowledge, skills, and values that qualify them for active participation in building their homeland and its future. It also continues to enhance the role of the teacher, develop educational environments, and expand pathways for empowerment and innovation, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom, and enhance the ability of education to create individuals capable of learning, initiative, and contributing to the development journey.

From here, the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province continues to fulfill its mission in building individuals, developing their capabilities, empowering their talents, and enhancing the values of citizenship and belonging; believing that education is not just the transfer of knowledge, but the creation of awareness, the building of values, and the preparation of a generation that knows its homeland, cherishes its identity, and believes in its ability to contribute to its journey.

In our schools, the meaning of (Our Honor is in Our Nature) is embodied in a student who seeks knowledge with passion, a teacher who fulfills his mission with sincerity, a leader who creates a motivating environment, a family that participates in building, and a community that opens its doors for integration and partnership; so that the school becomes an extension of the homeland, and education becomes a bridge connecting the present of the Kingdom with its future.

On this precious national occasion, we recall what our country enjoys in terms of security and stability, and what it witnesses of rapid progress in various fields, under wise leadership that has made the individual the focus of development, ambition the hallmark of this stage, and the future a field for work and achievement.

We ask Allah to preserve the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, to sustain its security, honor, and prosperity, to bless its journey, and to fulfill its aspirations, and may its flag continue to wave high with honor, its steps advance with achievement, and its ambitions soar beyond horizons.

*A homeland whose honor is in its nature, its glory in its actions, its vision in its ambition, and its future in its sons and daughters; whenever its flag shines, the story of an education nation that does not settle for glory but moves forward with a vision that anticipates the future and creates it, generation after generation, shines alongside it.

*Director General of Education in the Eastern Province