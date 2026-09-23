الحمد لله الذي أكرم هذه البلاد بوحدة صانت كيانها، وأمن حفظ استقرارها، وقيادة جعلت من العزم منهاجًا، ومن الطموح نهجًا، ومن الإنسان غاية، ومن العلم سبيلًا إلى البناء والريادة.

في الثالث والعشرين من سبتمبر، لا نحتفي بيوم في التاريخ فحسب، بل نقف أمام وطن اختصر في وحدته معنى القوة، وفي تاريخه معنى الأصالة، وفي مسيرته معنى الطموح؛ وطن لم يجعل من أمجاده ذكرى تُروى، بل مسيرة تُستكمل، ومنجزًا يُبنى، ومستقبلًا يُصنع.

وبهذه المناسبة، أرفع باسمي ونيابة عن منسوبي ومنسوبات التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وإلى الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، أمير المنطقة الشرقية، وإلى الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية، وإلى أبناء وبنات الوطن.

إن اليوم الوطني السعودي مناسبة نستحضر فيها قصة وطن بدأت بالتوحيد، ومضت بالتأسيس، وازدادت رسوخًا بالبناء، واتسعت آفاقها بالرؤية؛ قصة أرض توحدت رايتها، واجتمعت كلمتها، واستقرت أركانها، حتى غدت المملكة العربية السعودية نموذجًا في الأمن والاستقرار، وميدانًا واسعًا للتنمية والإنجاز، وحضورًا راسخًا في محيطها والعالم.

وتأتي هوية اليوم الوطني السعودي (عزّنا بطبعنا) لتختصر في كلماتها ملامح شخصية وطنية متجذرة؛ عزّ ليس طارئًا، وفخر ليس عابرًا، بل قيم توارثتها الأجيال، وثوابت رسختها المواقف، وطباع تجلت في الشجاعة عند الملمات، والكرم عند العطاء، والوفاء عند المواقف، والطموح عند التحديات.

وإذا كان العز من طبع أبناء هذا الوطن، فإن مسيرة التوحيد كانت أصدق شاهد على ذلك؛ حين مضى الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه- بعزيمة لا تلين، وإرادة لا تستكين، حتى جمع الشتات، ووحّد الغايات، وأرسى دعائم دولة جعلت من الوحدة أساسًا، ومن الأمن ركيزة، ومن التنمية غاية، ومن الإنسان محورًا لمسيرتها.

وكانت المنطقة الشرقية حاضرة في صفحات هذه المسيرة الوطنية؛ أرضًا وأهلًا وموقفًا، لتواصل اليوم حضورها في مسيرة الوطن التنموية، بما تشهده من نهضة اقتصادية، وحراك معرفي، وتطور حضري، وشراكات وطنية، تجعلها أحد الميادين التي تتجلى فيها طموحات السعودية واتساع آفاقها.

وفي مسيرة الوطن، تضطلع وزارة التعليم بدور محوري في هذه المسيرة، من مسؤولية وطنية في تطوير منظومة التعليم، والارتقاء بجودة مخرجاتها، وتمكين الطلبة من المعارف والمهارات والقيم التي تؤهلهم للمشاركة الفاعلة في بناء وطنهم ومستقبله. كما تواصل تعزيز دور المعلم، وتطوير البيئات التعليمية، وتوسيع مسارات التمكين والابتكار، بما يواكب تطلعات المملكة، ويعزز قدرة التعليم على صناعة الإنسان القادر على التعلم والمبادرة والإسهام في مسيرة التنمية.

ومن هنا، تواصل الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية أداء رسالتها في بناء الإنسان، وتنمية قدراته، وتمكين مواهبه، وتعزيز قيم المواطنة والانتماء؛ إيمانًا بأن التعليم ليس نقلًا للمعرفة فحسب، بل صناعة للوعي، وبناء للقيم، وإعداد لجيل يعرف وطنه، ويعتز بهويته، ويؤمن بقدرته على الإسهام في مسيرته.

وفي مدارسنا، يتجسد معنى (عزّنا بطبعنا) في طالب يطلب العلم بشغف، ومعلم يؤدي رسالته بإخلاص، وقائد يصنع بيئة محفزة، وأسرة تشارك في البناء، ومجتمع يفتح أبوابه للتكامل والشراكة؛ لتصبح المدرسة امتدادًا للوطن، ويصبح التعليم جسرًا يصل حاضر المملكة بمستقبلها.

وفي هذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية، نستحضر ما تنعم به بلادنا من أمن واستقرار، وما تشهده من نهضة متسارعة في مختلف المجالات، في ظل قيادة رشيدة جعلت الإنسان محور التنمية، والطموح عنوان المرحلة، والمستقبل ميدانًا للعمل والإنجاز.

سائلين الله أن يحفظ المملكة قيادة وشعبًا، وأن يديم عليها أمنها وعزها ورخاءها، وأن يبارك في مسيرتها، ويحقق تطلعاتها، وأن تبقى رايتها خفاقة بالعز، وخطاها ماضية بالإنجاز، وطموحاتها سامقة لا تحدها الآفاق.

*وطن عزّه في طباعه، ومجده في أفعاله، ورؤيته في طموحه، ومستقبله في أبنائه وبناته؛ وكلما أشرقت رايته، أشرقت معها حكاية تعليم وطن لا يكتفي بالمجد، بل يمضي برؤية تستشرف المستقبل، وتصنعه جيلًا بعد جيل.

* مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية