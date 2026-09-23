دعا الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى تخفيف متطلبات جودة الوقود في الاتحاد الأوروبي استجابة لارتفاع أسعار الطاقة. وقال ماكرون، في الرسالة الموجهة إلى رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين: «إن مثل هذه الخطوة من شأنها أن تساعد في الاستفادة بشكل أفضل من قدرات الاستيراد والإنتاج وتحسين الإمدادات». وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية. نت».


زيادة الديزل الحيوي


وأشار إلى أن تخفيف المتطلبات، بما في ذلك تلك المتعلقة بالكثافة ومعايير إزالة الكبريت، يمكن أن يؤدي إلى زيادة إنتاج الوقود بنسبة تتراوح بين 5% و20%، بحسب المصفاة. ودعا ماكرون، المفوضية إلى العمل مع شركات تصنيع السيارات لدراسة ما يمكن تطبيقه في وقت قصير، دون التسبب في أضرار للمركبات أو البنية التحتية، أو إثارة مخاوف تتعلق بالسلامة، كما اقترح السماح بزيادة نسبة الديزل الحيوي التي يمكن خلطها بالديزل. ويمكن للموزعين استخدام ديزل يحتوي على 10% من الديزل الحيوي «بي 10» بدلاً من «بي 7»، ما يمنحهم مرونة أكبر في توفير الإمدادات.


فترة زمنية للتطبيق


وكتب ماكرون أنه يمكن تحديد فترة زمنية لتطبيق ذلك بعد التشاور مع شركات تصنيع السيارات. وقال: «إن مشغلي الخدمات اللوجستية للوقود في فرنسا يواجهون صعوبات متزايدة في تأمين عمليات التسليم خلال الأسابيع القادمة، كما أن مستويات تخزين الغاز منخفضة في عدد من الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضاً».