دعا الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى تخفيف متطلبات جودة الوقود في الاتحاد الأوروبي استجابة لارتفاع أسعار الطاقة. وقال ماكرون، في الرسالة الموجهة إلى رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين: «إن مثل هذه الخطوة من شأنها أن تساعد في الاستفادة بشكل أفضل من قدرات الاستيراد والإنتاج وتحسين الإمدادات». وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية. نت».
زيادة الديزل الحيوي
وأشار إلى أن تخفيف المتطلبات، بما في ذلك تلك المتعلقة بالكثافة ومعايير إزالة الكبريت، يمكن أن يؤدي إلى زيادة إنتاج الوقود بنسبة تتراوح بين 5% و20%، بحسب المصفاة. ودعا ماكرون، المفوضية إلى العمل مع شركات تصنيع السيارات لدراسة ما يمكن تطبيقه في وقت قصير، دون التسبب في أضرار للمركبات أو البنية التحتية، أو إثارة مخاوف تتعلق بالسلامة، كما اقترح السماح بزيادة نسبة الديزل الحيوي التي يمكن خلطها بالديزل. ويمكن للموزعين استخدام ديزل يحتوي على 10% من الديزل الحيوي «بي 10» بدلاً من «بي 7»، ما يمنحهم مرونة أكبر في توفير الإمدادات.
فترة زمنية للتطبيق
وكتب ماكرون أنه يمكن تحديد فترة زمنية لتطبيق ذلك بعد التشاور مع شركات تصنيع السيارات. وقال: «إن مشغلي الخدمات اللوجستية للوقود في فرنسا يواجهون صعوبات متزايدة في تأمين عمليات التسليم خلال الأسابيع القادمة، كما أن مستويات تخزين الغاز منخفضة في عدد من الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضاً».
French President Emmanuel Macron called for easing fuel quality requirements in the European Union in response to rising energy prices. Macron stated in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "Such a step would help better utilize import and production capacities and improve supplies." This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".
Increase in Biodiesel
He noted that easing the requirements, including those related to density and sulfur removal standards, could lead to an increase in fuel production by between 5% and 20%, according to the refinery. Macron urged the Commission to work with car manufacturers to study what could be implemented in a short time, without causing harm to vehicles or infrastructure, or raising safety concerns. He also suggested allowing an increase in the percentage of biodiesel that can be blended with diesel. Distributors could use diesel containing 10% biodiesel "B10" instead of "B7," giving them greater flexibility in supplying fuel.
Time Frame for Implementation
Macron wrote that a time frame for implementing this could be determined after consulting with car manufacturers. He said: "Fuel logistics operators in France are facing increasing difficulties in securing deliveries in the coming weeks, and gas storage levels are also low in several EU member states."