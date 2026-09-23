French President Emmanuel Macron called for easing fuel quality requirements in the European Union in response to rising energy prices. Macron stated in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "Such a step would help better utilize import and production capacities and improve supplies." This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



Increase in Biodiesel



He noted that easing the requirements, including those related to density and sulfur removal standards, could lead to an increase in fuel production by between 5% and 20%, according to the refinery. Macron urged the Commission to work with car manufacturers to study what could be implemented in a short time, without causing harm to vehicles or infrastructure, or raising safety concerns. He also suggested allowing an increase in the percentage of biodiesel that can be blended with diesel. Distributors could use diesel containing 10% biodiesel "B10" instead of "B7," giving them greater flexibility in supplying fuel.



Time Frame for Implementation



Macron wrote that a time frame for implementing this could be determined after consulting with car manufacturers. He said: "Fuel logistics operators in France are facing increasing difficulties in securing deliveries in the coming weeks, and gas storage levels are also low in several EU member states."