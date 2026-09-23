تحولت مشادة أسرية داخل منزل في مركز ساقلتة بمحافظة سوهاج المصرية إلى واقعة قتل مأساوية، بعدما انتهت حياة تاجر ذهب إثر إصابته بعدة طعنات بسكين، في واقعة كشفت التحريات الأولية أن زوجته تقف وراءها، عقب خلاف نشب بينهما تطور إلى اعتداء الزوج عليها وعضّها في أذنها، وفق ما أوردته التحقيقات الأولية.

وألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على الزوجة، فيما باشرت جهات التحقيق المختصة إجراءاتها للوقوف على جميع ملابسات الواقعة.

بلاغ بمقتل تاجر ذهب داخل منزله

بدأت تفاصيل الواقعة عندما تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا يفيد بالعثور على تاجر ذهب متوفى داخل منزله بدائرة مركز ساقلتة، في ظروف غامضة.

وانتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع البلاغ، حيث عثرت على جثمان المجني عليه أمام باب المطبخ، وتبين إصابته بعدة طعنات باستخدام سكين، لتبدأ عملية فحص مسرح الواقعة وجمع الأدلة وتحديد ملابسات الوفاة.

الزوجة تنكر.. والتحريات تكشف ملابسات الجريمة

وخلال بداية التحقيقات، أنكرت الزوجة ارتكاب الواقعة، الأمر الذي دفع فريق البحث إلى تكثيف تحرياته لفك ملابسات الحادثة، من خلال فحص مسرح الجريمة، وعلاقات المجني عليه، ومناقشة المحيطين بالواقعة، إلى جانب تفريغ ما أمكن من الأدلة.

وبحسب التحريات توصل فريق البحث إلى أن الزوجة هي المسؤولة عن الواقعة، وأشارت إلى أن مشادة نشبت بين الزوجين داخل المنزل، بعدما اعتدى الزوج على زوجته وعضّها في أذنها، فيما حاولت الزوجة الابتعاد عنه والهروب برفقة طفلهما الصغير.

إلا أن الزوج، وفق رواية التحريات الأولية، حاول التهجم عليها مرة أخرى، لتتوجه الزوجة إلى المطبخ وتستولي على سكين، ثم تسدد إليه عدة طعنات أدت إلى وفاته.

حديث عن اضطرابات نفسية

وتضمنت التحريات أن المجني عليه كان يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية، وأن الخلاف الذي سبق الواقعة تطور إلى اعتداء على الزوجة، قبل أن تنتهي المشادة بالطعنات التي أودت بحياته.

ولا تزال هذه التفاصيل في إطار ما ورد بالتحريات الأولية، فيما تتولى جهات التحقيق تحديد المسؤوليات والوقائع النهائية في ضوء ما تسفر عنه التحقيقات.

حبس الزوجة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيق

وعقب كشف ملابسات الواقعة، جرى التحفظ على أداة الجريمة، وتحرير المحضر اللازم، وإحالة الزوجة إلى جهات التحقيق المختصة.

وقررت جهات التحقيق المختصة في سوهاج حبس الزوجة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، على خلفية اتهامها بقتل زوجها تاجر الذهب داخل مسكنهما، مع استمرار التحقيقات لكشف جميع تفاصيل الواقعة وملابساتها.

وتواصل الجهات المختصة إجراءاتها القانونية بشأن القضية، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ القرارات اللازمة في ضوء نتائج التحقيقات والأدلة التي جرى جمعها.