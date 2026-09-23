A family dispute inside a house in the center of Saqlta in the Sohag Governorate of Egypt turned into a tragic murder incident, after the life of a gold trader ended following multiple stab wounds from a knife. Initial investigations revealed that his wife was behind it, after a disagreement arose between them that escalated to the husband assaulting her and biting her ear, according to the preliminary investigations.

The security forces arrested the wife, while the relevant investigative authorities began their procedures to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.

Report of a gold trader's murder inside his home

The details of the incident began when the security forces received a report indicating that a gold trader was found dead inside his home in the Saqlta center, under mysterious circumstances.

The security forces moved to the scene of the report, where they found the victim's body in front of the kitchen door, and it was determined that he had sustained multiple stab wounds from a knife. This initiated the process of examining the crime scene, collecting evidence, and determining the circumstances of the death.

The wife denies... and investigations reveal the circumstances of the crime

At the beginning of the investigations, the wife denied committing the incident, which prompted the investigative team to intensify their inquiries to unravel the circumstances of the incident by examining the crime scene, the victim's relationships, and discussing those close to the incident, in addition to analyzing whatever evidence could be gathered.

According to the investigations, the research team concluded that the wife was responsible for the incident, indicating that a quarrel had erupted between the couple inside the house after the husband assaulted his wife and bit her ear, while the wife attempted to distance herself and escape with their small child.

However, the husband, according to the initial investigations, attempted to attack her again, prompting the wife to go to the kitchen and seize a knife, then she inflicted several stab wounds on him that led to his death.

Talk of psychological disorders

The investigations included that the victim suffered from psychological disorders, and that the disagreement preceding the incident escalated to an assault on the wife before the quarrel ended with the stabbings that took his life.

These details remain within the framework of what was reported in the preliminary investigations, while the investigative authorities are determining responsibilities and final facts in light of what the investigations reveal.

Wife detained for 4 days pending investigation

Following the revelation of the circumstances of the incident, the murder weapon was secured, the necessary report was filed, and the wife was referred to the relevant investigative authorities.

The relevant investigative authorities in Sohag decided to detain the wife for 4 days pending investigations, based on the accusation of killing her husband, the gold trader, inside their residence, while investigations continue to uncover all the details and circumstances of the incident.

The relevant authorities are continuing their legal procedures regarding the case, in preparation for making the necessary decisions based on the results of the investigations and the evidence that has been collected.