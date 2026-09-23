تحولت مشادة أسرية داخل منزل في مركز ساقلتة بمحافظة سوهاج المصرية إلى واقعة قتل مأساوية، بعدما انتهت حياة تاجر ذهب إثر إصابته بعدة طعنات بسكين، في واقعة كشفت التحريات الأولية أن زوجته تقف وراءها، عقب خلاف نشب بينهما تطور إلى اعتداء الزوج عليها وعضّها في أذنها، وفق ما أوردته التحقيقات الأولية.
وألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على الزوجة، فيما باشرت جهات التحقيق المختصة إجراءاتها للوقوف على جميع ملابسات الواقعة.
بلاغ بمقتل تاجر ذهب داخل منزله
بدأت تفاصيل الواقعة عندما تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا يفيد بالعثور على تاجر ذهب متوفى داخل منزله بدائرة مركز ساقلتة، في ظروف غامضة.
وانتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع البلاغ، حيث عثرت على جثمان المجني عليه أمام باب المطبخ، وتبين إصابته بعدة طعنات باستخدام سكين، لتبدأ عملية فحص مسرح الواقعة وجمع الأدلة وتحديد ملابسات الوفاة.
الزوجة تنكر.. والتحريات تكشف ملابسات الجريمة
وخلال بداية التحقيقات، أنكرت الزوجة ارتكاب الواقعة، الأمر الذي دفع فريق البحث إلى تكثيف تحرياته لفك ملابسات الحادثة، من خلال فحص مسرح الجريمة، وعلاقات المجني عليه، ومناقشة المحيطين بالواقعة، إلى جانب تفريغ ما أمكن من الأدلة.
وبحسب التحريات توصل فريق البحث إلى أن الزوجة هي المسؤولة عن الواقعة، وأشارت إلى أن مشادة نشبت بين الزوجين داخل المنزل، بعدما اعتدى الزوج على زوجته وعضّها في أذنها، فيما حاولت الزوجة الابتعاد عنه والهروب برفقة طفلهما الصغير.
إلا أن الزوج، وفق رواية التحريات الأولية، حاول التهجم عليها مرة أخرى، لتتوجه الزوجة إلى المطبخ وتستولي على سكين، ثم تسدد إليه عدة طعنات أدت إلى وفاته.
حديث عن اضطرابات نفسية
وتضمنت التحريات أن المجني عليه كان يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية، وأن الخلاف الذي سبق الواقعة تطور إلى اعتداء على الزوجة، قبل أن تنتهي المشادة بالطعنات التي أودت بحياته.
ولا تزال هذه التفاصيل في إطار ما ورد بالتحريات الأولية، فيما تتولى جهات التحقيق تحديد المسؤوليات والوقائع النهائية في ضوء ما تسفر عنه التحقيقات.
حبس الزوجة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيق
وعقب كشف ملابسات الواقعة، جرى التحفظ على أداة الجريمة، وتحرير المحضر اللازم، وإحالة الزوجة إلى جهات التحقيق المختصة.
وقررت جهات التحقيق المختصة في سوهاج حبس الزوجة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، على خلفية اتهامها بقتل زوجها تاجر الذهب داخل مسكنهما، مع استمرار التحقيقات لكشف جميع تفاصيل الواقعة وملابساتها.
وتواصل الجهات المختصة إجراءاتها القانونية بشأن القضية، تمهيدًا لاتخاذ القرارات اللازمة في ضوء نتائج التحقيقات والأدلة التي جرى جمعها.
A family dispute inside a house in the center of Saqlta in the Sohag Governorate of Egypt turned into a tragic murder incident, after the life of a gold trader ended following multiple stab wounds from a knife. Initial investigations revealed that his wife was behind it, after a disagreement arose between them that escalated to the husband assaulting her and biting her ear, according to the preliminary investigations.
The security forces arrested the wife, while the relevant investigative authorities began their procedures to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.
Report of a gold trader's murder inside his home
The details of the incident began when the security forces received a report indicating that a gold trader was found dead inside his home in the Saqlta center, under mysterious circumstances.
The security forces moved to the scene of the report, where they found the victim's body in front of the kitchen door, and it was determined that he had sustained multiple stab wounds from a knife. This initiated the process of examining the crime scene, collecting evidence, and determining the circumstances of the death.
The wife denies... and investigations reveal the circumstances of the crime
At the beginning of the investigations, the wife denied committing the incident, which prompted the investigative team to intensify their inquiries to unravel the circumstances of the incident by examining the crime scene, the victim's relationships, and discussing those close to the incident, in addition to analyzing whatever evidence could be gathered.
According to the investigations, the research team concluded that the wife was responsible for the incident, indicating that a quarrel had erupted between the couple inside the house after the husband assaulted his wife and bit her ear, while the wife attempted to distance herself and escape with their small child.
However, the husband, according to the initial investigations, attempted to attack her again, prompting the wife to go to the kitchen and seize a knife, then she inflicted several stab wounds on him that led to his death.
Talk of psychological disorders
The investigations included that the victim suffered from psychological disorders, and that the disagreement preceding the incident escalated to an assault on the wife before the quarrel ended with the stabbings that took his life.
These details remain within the framework of what was reported in the preliminary investigations, while the investigative authorities are determining responsibilities and final facts in light of what the investigations reveal.
Wife detained for 4 days pending investigation
Following the revelation of the circumstances of the incident, the murder weapon was secured, the necessary report was filed, and the wife was referred to the relevant investigative authorities.
The relevant investigative authorities in Sohag decided to detain the wife for 4 days pending investigations, based on the accusation of killing her husband, the gold trader, inside their residence, while investigations continue to uncover all the details and circumstances of the incident.
The relevant authorities are continuing their legal procedures regarding the case, in preparation for making the necessary decisions based on the results of the investigations and the evidence that has been collected.