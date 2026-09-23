الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تعلق رحلاتها إلى تيغراي بعد سيطرة قوات الإقليم على مطار ميكيلي

Ethiopian Airlines suspended its flights to the Tigray region in the north of the country today (Wednesday), following the takeover of Mekelle Airport, the capital of the region, by Tigray forces from the federal police, according to local sources.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines announced through its social media accounts the suspension of flights to Mekelle and the cities of Shire and Axum, attributing the decision to the "current situation in the Tigray region," without providing further details regarding the nature of the security developments that led to the suspension of flights.

Local sources told Reuters that Tigray forces took control of Mekelle Airport overnight after seizing it from federal police forces.

No immediate comment has yet been issued from the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the federal government, or the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the political party that governs the region, regarding the recent developments.



This new escalation comes at a time when relations between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the federal government are increasingly tense, despite the peace agreement signed by both parties in November 2022 to end the war that erupted in the region in 2020 and lasted until 2022.

The war between the federal government-aligned forces and Tigray forces resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, according to estimates in international reports, before the peace agreement led to a cessation of major hostilities.

However, both sides have exchanged accusations of violating the terms of the agreement since its signing. In May, the Tigray People's Liberation Front announced it had regained control of the regional government, which had been managed by a transitional administration established under the peace agreement.

In another development, the front announced on Sunday the formation of an alliance with six other armed groups from different regions in Ethiopia, aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government, in a move that reflects the widening scope of political and security tensions in the country.

These developments coincided with reports of the Ethiopian military carrying out several drone strikes targeting Tigray forces over the past months, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The federal government has not commented on the reports regarding the strikes, while the Ethiopian military announced last week the surrender of about 300 Tigray fighters.

The suspension of flights to Mekelle, Shire, and Axum comes amid uncertainty regarding security developments in the region, with Ethiopian Airlines not announcing a date for the resumption of its flights to the three cities.