علّقت الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، رحلاتها إلى إقليم تيغراي شمالي البلاد، عقب سيطرة قوات تيغراي على مطار مدينة ميكيلي، عاصمة الإقليم، من الشرطة الفيدرالية، وفقًا لمصادر محلية.

وأعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية، المملوكة للدولة، عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تعليق الرحلات المتجهة إلى ميكيلي ومدينتي شيري وأكسوم، عازية القرار إلى "الوضع الحالي في إقليم تيغراي"، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة التطورات الأمنية التي دفعت إلى وقف الرحلات.

وقالت مصادر محلية لوكالة رويترز إن قوات تيغراي سيطرت خلال الليل على مطار ميكيلي، بعدما انتزعت السيطرة عليه من قوات الشرطة الفيدرالية.

ولم يصدر حتى الآن تعليق فوري من مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإثيوبي آبي أحمد، أو الحكومة الفيدرالية، أو جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي، الحزب السياسي الذي يدير الإقليم، بشأن التطورات الأخيرة.
الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تعلق رحلاتها إلى تيغراي بعد سيطرة قوات الإقليم على مطار ميكيلي

ويأتي التصعيد الجديد في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي والحكومة الفيدرالية توترًا متزايدًا، رغم اتفاق السلام الذي وقعه الطرفان في نوفمبر 2022 لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في الإقليم عام 2020 واستمرت حتى 2022.

وأسفرت الحرب بين القوات الموالية للحكومة الفيدرالية وقوات تيغراي عن سقوط مئات الآلاف من القتلى، وفق تقديرات وردت في تقارير دولية، قبل أن يفضي اتفاق السلام إلى وقف الأعمال القتالية الرئيسية.

إلا أن الطرفين تبادلا، منذ توقيع الاتفاق، الاتهامات بخرق بنوده. وفي مايو/أيار الماضي، أعلنت جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي استعادة السيطرة على حكومة الإقليم، التي كانت تُدار من خلال إدارة انتقالية أُنشئت بموجب اتفاق السلام.

وفي تطور آخر، أعلنت الجبهة، الأحد، تشكيل تحالف مع ست جماعات مسلحة أخرى من مناطق مختلفة في إثيوبيا، بهدف الإطاحة بحكومة رئيس الوزراء آبي أحمد، في خطوة تعكس اتساع نطاق التوترات السياسية والأمنية في البلاد.

وتزامنت هذه التطورات مع تقارير عن تنفيذ الجيش الإثيوبي خلال الأشهر الماضية عدة غارات بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت قوات تيغراي، وفق بيانات مشروع "موقع النزاع المسلح وبيانات الأحداث" (ACLED).

ولم تعلق الحكومة الفيدرالية على التقارير المتعلقة بالغارات، فيما أعلن الجيش الإثيوبي الأسبوع الماضي استسلام نحو 300 مقاتل من قوات تيغراي.

ويأتي تعليق الرحلات الجوية إلى ميكيلي وشيري وأكسوم في ظل حالة عدم اليقين بشأن التطورات الأمنية في الإقليم، فيما لم تعلن الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية موعدًا لاستئناف رحلاتها إلى المدن الثلاث.