الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية تعلق رحلاتها إلى تيغراي بعد سيطرة قوات الإقليم على مطار ميكيلي

علّقت الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، رحلاتها إلى إقليم تيغراي شمالي البلاد، عقب سيطرة قوات تيغراي على مطار مدينة ميكيلي، عاصمة الإقليم، من الشرطة الفيدرالية، وفقًا لمصادر محلية.
وأعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية، المملوكة للدولة، عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تعليق الرحلات المتجهة إلى ميكيلي ومدينتي شيري وأكسوم، عازية القرار إلى "الوضع الحالي في إقليم تيغراي"، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن طبيعة التطورات الأمنية التي دفعت إلى وقف الرحلات.
وقالت مصادر محلية لوكالة رويترز إن قوات تيغراي سيطرت خلال الليل على مطار ميكيلي، بعدما انتزعت السيطرة عليه من قوات الشرطة الفيدرالية.
ولم يصدر حتى الآن تعليق فوري من مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإثيوبي آبي أحمد، أو الحكومة الفيدرالية، أو جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي، الحزب السياسي الذي يدير الإقليم، بشأن التطورات الأخيرة.
ويأتي التصعيد الجديد في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي والحكومة الفيدرالية توترًا متزايدًا، رغم اتفاق السلام الذي وقعه الطرفان في نوفمبر 2022 لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في الإقليم عام 2020 واستمرت حتى 2022.
وأسفرت الحرب بين القوات الموالية للحكومة الفيدرالية وقوات تيغراي عن سقوط مئات الآلاف من القتلى، وفق تقديرات وردت في تقارير دولية، قبل أن يفضي اتفاق السلام إلى وقف الأعمال القتالية الرئيسية.
إلا أن الطرفين تبادلا، منذ توقيع الاتفاق، الاتهامات بخرق بنوده. وفي مايو/أيار الماضي، أعلنت جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي استعادة السيطرة على حكومة الإقليم، التي كانت تُدار من خلال إدارة انتقالية أُنشئت بموجب اتفاق السلام.
وفي تطور آخر، أعلنت الجبهة، الأحد، تشكيل تحالف مع ست جماعات مسلحة أخرى من مناطق مختلفة في إثيوبيا، بهدف الإطاحة بحكومة رئيس الوزراء آبي أحمد، في خطوة تعكس اتساع نطاق التوترات السياسية والأمنية في البلاد.
وتزامنت هذه التطورات مع تقارير عن تنفيذ الجيش الإثيوبي خلال الأشهر الماضية عدة غارات بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت قوات تيغراي، وفق بيانات مشروع "موقع النزاع المسلح وبيانات الأحداث" (ACLED).
ولم تعلق الحكومة الفيدرالية على التقارير المتعلقة بالغارات، فيما أعلن الجيش الإثيوبي الأسبوع الماضي استسلام نحو 300 مقاتل من قوات تيغراي.
ويأتي تعليق الرحلات الجوية إلى ميكيلي وشيري وأكسوم في ظل حالة عدم اليقين بشأن التطورات الأمنية في الإقليم، فيما لم تعلن الخطوط الجوية الإثيوبية موعدًا لاستئناف رحلاتها إلى المدن الثلاث.
Ethiopian Airlines suspended its flights to the Tigray region in the north of the country today (Wednesday), following the takeover of Mekelle Airport, the capital of the region, by Tigray forces from the federal police, according to local sources.
The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines announced through its social media accounts the suspension of flights to Mekelle and the cities of Shire and Axum, attributing the decision to the "current situation in the Tigray region," without providing further details regarding the nature of the security developments that led to the suspension of flights.
Local sources told Reuters that Tigray forces took control of Mekelle Airport overnight after seizing it from federal police forces.
No immediate comment has yet been issued from the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the federal government, or the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the political party that governs the region, regarding the recent developments.
This new escalation comes at a time when relations between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the federal government are increasingly tense, despite the peace agreement signed by both parties in November 2022 to end the war that erupted in the region in 2020 and lasted until 2022.
The war between the federal government-aligned forces and Tigray forces resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, according to estimates in international reports, before the peace agreement led to a cessation of major hostilities.
However, both sides have exchanged accusations of violating the terms of the agreement since its signing. In May, the Tigray People's Liberation Front announced it had regained control of the regional government, which had been managed by a transitional administration established under the peace agreement.
In another development, the front announced on Sunday the formation of an alliance with six other armed groups from different regions in Ethiopia, aimed at overthrowing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government, in a move that reflects the widening scope of political and security tensions in the country.
These developments coincided with reports of the Ethiopian military carrying out several drone strikes targeting Tigray forces over the past months, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).
The federal government has not commented on the reports regarding the strikes, while the Ethiopian military announced last week the surrender of about 300 Tigray fighters.
The suspension of flights to Mekelle, Shire, and Axum comes amid uncertainty regarding security developments in the region, with Ethiopian Airlines not announcing a date for the resumption of its flights to the three cities.