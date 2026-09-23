هنأ الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والشعب السعودي بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.

تضامن وتعاون وتكامل

وأعرب البديوي عن اعتزازه بالتقدم الكبير الذي وصلت إليه المملكة العربية السعودية في توثيق أواصر التضامن والتعاون والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون لخدمة العمل الخليجي المشترك وقضايا الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، داعيًا المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة ملكًا وحكومةً وشعبًا، وأن يديم نعمة الأمن والأمان والرخاء عليها وعلى دول مجلس التعاون وشعوبهم.