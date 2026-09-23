هنأ الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والشعب السعودي بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي.
تضامن وتعاون وتكامل
وأعرب البديوي عن اعتزازه بالتقدم الكبير الذي وصلت إليه المملكة العربية السعودية في توثيق أواصر التضامن والتعاون والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون لخدمة العمل الخليجي المشترك وقضايا الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، داعيًا المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة ملكًا وحكومةً وشعبًا، وأن يديم نعمة الأمن والأمان والرخاء عليها وعلى دول مجلس التعاون وشعوبهم.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Saudi people on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
Solidarity, Cooperation, and Integration
Al-Budaiwi expressed his pride in the significant progress that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved in strengthening the bonds of solidarity, cooperation, and integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to serve joint Gulf action and the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, and to reinforce the foundations of security and stability. He called upon Almighty God to protect the Kingdom, its king, government, and people, and to continue the blessings of security, safety, and prosperity for it and for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples.