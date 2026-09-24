كانت عبارة قصيرة في متن أغنية راب جديدة كفيلة بإشعال مواجهة دينية وفنية صامتة، سرعان ما تحولت إلى حديث الساعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر.

تفجرت الأزمة عقب إطلاق مطرب الراب المصري «ويجز» أحدث أعماله الغنائية، والتي تضمنت جملة «لكل امرئ ما نوى»، وهي جزء اقتُبس صراحة من الحديث النبوي الشريف «إنما الأعمال بالنيات». هذا الاستخدام دفع أحد الدعاة إلى شن انتقاد لاذع، مؤكداً عدم جواز إقحام النصوص والآيات القرآنية والأحاديث النبوية في طيات الأعمال الغنائية.

ولم يتأخر رد مغني الراب السكندري، إذ سارع عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» بتقديم توضيح اتسم بالتراجع الفوري. وموجهاً حديثه للداعية، كتب ويجز: «اعذر جهلي بأمرين يا شيخ، أولهما أن الجملة من حديث شريف، والثاني الحكم الشرعي لاستخدامها.. لو ترد عليّ بالنص لأفهم أكثر أكون شاكراً لك».

ولم يقف ويجز عند حدود التوضيح والاستفسار، بل اتخذ قراراً حاسماً بوقف واستبدال المقاطع محل الاعتراض في مقطوعته الجديدة، قائلاً: «حالاً سيتم تغيير الكلمات التي لا يجوز وضعها بالأغنية، وربنا يهدينا ويرزقنا التوبة».

وتأتي هذه الواقعة لتسلط الضوء مجدداً على المساحة الفاصلة بين حرية التعبير الفني والضوابط الشرعية لقدسية النصوص الدينية، خاصة بعد سقطة فنان يتربع على عرش ساحة الراب المصري وحققت أعماله، مثل «دورك جاي» و«البخت»، ملايين المشاهدات والانتشار الواسع بين فئات الشباب.