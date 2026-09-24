A short phrase in the lyrics of a new rap song was enough to ignite a silent religious and artistic confrontation, which quickly became the talk of the town on social media in Egypt.

The crisis erupted following the release of Egyptian rapper "Wegz's" latest musical work, which included the phrase "To each his own intention," a line explicitly borrowed from the noble hadith "Actions are judged by intentions." This usage prompted a preacher to launch a scathing criticism, asserting that it is not permissible to incorporate religious texts, Quranic verses, and prophetic hadiths into musical works.

The Alexandrian rapper did not delay in responding, as he quickly took to his official Instagram account to provide a clarification that was marked by immediate retraction. Addressing the preacher, Wegz wrote: "Forgive my ignorance on two matters, Sheikh: the first is that the phrase is from a noble hadith, and the second is the legal ruling on its use... If you could respond to me with the text so I can understand better, I would be grateful."

Wegz did not stop at clarification and inquiry; he made a decisive decision to halt and replace the contested parts in his new piece, stating: "The words that should not be included in the song will be changed immediately, and may God guide us and grant us repentance."

This incident once again highlights the delicate balance between artistic freedom of expression and the religious constraints regarding the sanctity of religious texts, especially after the misstep of an artist who sits atop the Egyptian rap scene and whose works, such as "Dorek Gay" and "Al-Bakht," have garnered millions of views and widespread popularity among youth.