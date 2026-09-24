A monitoring report revealed a rising human toll within the Houthi militia, documenting the funeral of 422 of its members during the current September, including dozens of officers and military leaders, indicating the scale of losses the militia has incurred on the battlefronts in recent weeks.



The monitoring unit at the "Yemen Monitor" news site documented the names of the deceased based on what was published by media outlets and platforms affiliated with the Houthi militia regarding obituary announcements and funeral notices, in addition to information related to the deaths of its members, noting that the toll does not represent the total actual losses of the militia, due to its irregular announcements regarding all its casualties.



According to the monitoring, the number of Houthi militia members whose funerals have been documented from July until September 22 has risen to 693 fatalities, with 93 in July, 178 in August, and 422 in September, revealing a significant increase in the rate of funerals during the recent period.



The losses do not seem to be limited to combatants; the data showed a depletion within the militia's military structure, with 159 officers and non-commissioned officers documented in the toll, accounting for 37.7%, including officers with the ranks of major general, brigadier, colonel, and captain, reflecting that the losses have reached leadership and field levels responsible for managing operations and combat sectors.



The daily spikes in the number of mourners highlight the extent of the bleeding; September 19 recorded the highest toll, with 64 names in a single day, followed by September 15 with 44 cases, September 5 with 39 cases, and September 12 with 36 cases. Additionally, September 9 and 14 each recorded 34 cases, while September 21 witnessed the funeral of 32 deceased.



The funeral data also reveals the geographical spread of the losses, with fatalities recorded from several provinces, primarily Sana'a, Dhamar, Amran, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Saada, Ibb, and Taiz, while there were cases where the militia did not disclose the identities of the deceased, including the funeral of ten coffins in Dhamar on September 21 without revealing their identities, according to "Yemen Monitor."



The source confirms that the announced figure remains lower than the potential actual losses, as there are cases that the militia does not report, in addition to corpses that are delayed in being buried or are buried away from media coverage. The monitoring also indicated that there are bodies in hospitals or combat areas that have not been included in the database.



The overall toll indicates a continuous depletion within the Houthi militia, affecting not only the fighters but also extending to its military and leadership cadres, while the repeated funeral processions reveal the human cost the militia is paying in its ongoing war. Meanwhile, Yemeni activists circulated videos of Houthi supporters complaining about the increasing number of casualties and the militia opening more graves in Sana'a and several provinces to accommodate the growing number of deceased on a daily basis.