كشفت حصيلة رصدية عن نزيف بشري متصاعد في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، مع توثيق تشييع 422 من عناصرها خلال سبتمبر الجاري، بينهم عشرات الضباط والقيادات العسكرية، في مؤشر على حجم الخسائر التي تكبدتها المليشيا في جبهات القتال خلال الأسابيع الماضية.


وثقت وحدة الرصد في موقع «يمن مونيتور» الأخباري أسماء القتلى اعتماداً على ما نشرته وسائل الإعلام والمنصات التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي من بيانات نعي وإعلانات تشييع، إلى جانب المعلومات المرتبطة بمقتل عناصرها، مشيرة إلى أن الحصيلة لا تمثل إجمالي الخسائر الفعلية للمليشيا، نظراً إلى عدم إعلانها بصورة منتظمة عن جميع قتلاها.


وبحسب الرصد، ارتفع عدد قتلى مليشيا الحوثي الذين جرى توثيق تشييعهم منذ يوليو وحتى 22 سبتمبر إلى 693 قتيلاً، بواقع 93 في يوليو و178 في أغسطس، إضافة إلى 422 قتيلاً خلال سبتمبر، ما يكشف تصاعداً لافتاً في وتيرة التشييع خلال الفترة الأخيرة.


ولا تبدو الخسائر محصورة في العناصر المقاتلة؛ إذ أظهرت البيانات استنزافاً داخل الهيكل العسكري للمليشيا، مع توثيق 159 ضابطاً وصف ضابط ضمن الحصيلة، بنسبة بلغت 37.7%، بينهم ضباط برتب لواء وعميد وعقيد ورائد، ما يعكس وصول الخسائر إلى مستويات قيادية وميدانية تتولى إدارة العمليات والقطاعات القتالية.


وتبرز القفزات اليومية في أعداد المشيعين حجم النزيف؛ إذ سجل 19 سبتمبر أعلى حصيلة، بـ64 اسماً في يوم واحد، تلاه 15 سبتمبر بـ44 حالة، و5 سبتمبر بـ39 حالة، ثم 12 سبتمبر بـ36 حالة. كما سجل يومَا 9 و14 سبتمبر 34 حالة لكل منهما، فيما شهد 21 سبتمبر تشييع 32 قتيلاً.


وتكشف بيانات التشييع كذلك اتساع الرقعة الجغرافية للخسائر، مع تسجيل قتلى من محافظات عدة، في مقدمتها صنعاء وذمار وعمران والحديدة وحجة وصعدة وإب وتعز، بينما ظهرت حالات لم تعلن المليشيا أسماء أصحابها، بينها تشييع عشرة نعوش في ذمار في 21 سبتمبر دون كشف هويات أصحابها، وفق «يمن مونيتور».


ويؤكد المصدر أن الرقم المعلن يبقى أقل من الخسائر الفعلية المحتملة، إذ توجد حالات لا تُعلن عنها المليشيا، فضلاً عن جثامين يتأخر تشييعها أو تُدفن بعيداً عن التغطية الإعلامية. كما أشار الرصد إلى وجود جثث في مستشفيات أو مناطق القتال لم تدخل ضمن قاعدة البيانات.


وتشير الحصيلة في مجملها إلى استنزاف متواصل في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، لا يطال المقاتلين فقط، بل يمتد إلى كوادرها العسكرية والقيادية، فيما تكشف مواكب التشييع المتكررة حجم الكلفة البشرية التي تدفعها المليشيا في حربها المستمرة. في غضون ذلك، تداول ناشطون يمنيون فيديوهات لموالين للحوثي يشكون من تزايد عدد القتلى وافتتاح المليشيا مزيداً من المقابر في صنعاء وعدد من المحافظات لاستيعاب أعداد القتلى الذين في تزايد بشكل يومي.