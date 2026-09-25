في ضربة أمنية وقضائية مدوية زلزلت الأوساط الاقتصادية في إسطنبول، ألقت السلطات التركية القبض على إركان كيليمجي نائب محافظ البنك المركزي التركي السابق، على خلفية تحقيقات متسعة تكشف تفاصيل مخطط احتيالي ضخم من طراز «بونزي».

وجاء توقيف كيليمجي، الذي شغل سابقاً منصب نائب محافظ البنك المركزي بين عامي 2016 و2018، بصفته رئيساً تنفيذياً لشركة «تيرا فينانسال ياتيريملار» التابعة لمجموعة «تيرا القابضة»، والتي تُعد المحرك الرئيسي في تحقيقات الفضيحة. وكان المتهم قد أعلن استقالته المفاجئة الأسبوع الماضي زاعماً أن توليه المنصب لم يتجاوز ثلاثة أشهر وأن إقحام اسمه في القضية مجرد «سوء حظ»، وذلك قبل أن تقتاده السلطات للتحقيق.

ولم تتوقف الضربة عند كيليمجي، بل طالت نحو 45 شخصاً من كبار التنفيذيين، في مقدمتهم إمري تيزمان رئيس «تيرا القابضة»، إلى جانب عدد من أعضاء مجالس الإدارة والمسؤولين بشركات المجموعة. وقررت السلطات القضائية تجميد أصول وممتلكات تيزمان وعشرات القيادات المالية المتورطة للحد من تهريب الأموال.

وتأتي هذه التطورات الدراماتيكية عقب اضطرابات حادة ضربت الأسواق التركية، إثر تعثر صناديق وشركات إدارة الأصول التابعة للمجموعة عن تلبية طلبات الاسترداد وسط نزيف حاد للتدفقات المالية الخارجة. وبحسب التقديرات الأولية، يواجه نحو نصف مليون مستثمر خطر فقدان مدخراتهم جراء هذا الانهيار الذي ألقى بظلال قاتمة على البورصة والأسواق المالية.