في ضربة أمنية وقضائية مدوية زلزلت الأوساط الاقتصادية في إسطنبول، ألقت السلطات التركية القبض على إركان كيليمجي نائب محافظ البنك المركزي التركي السابق، على خلفية تحقيقات متسعة تكشف تفاصيل مخطط احتيالي ضخم من طراز «بونزي».
وجاء توقيف كيليمجي، الذي شغل سابقاً منصب نائب محافظ البنك المركزي بين عامي 2016 و2018، بصفته رئيساً تنفيذياً لشركة «تيرا فينانسال ياتيريملار» التابعة لمجموعة «تيرا القابضة»، والتي تُعد المحرك الرئيسي في تحقيقات الفضيحة. وكان المتهم قد أعلن استقالته المفاجئة الأسبوع الماضي زاعماً أن توليه المنصب لم يتجاوز ثلاثة أشهر وأن إقحام اسمه في القضية مجرد «سوء حظ»، وذلك قبل أن تقتاده السلطات للتحقيق.
ولم تتوقف الضربة عند كيليمجي، بل طالت نحو 45 شخصاً من كبار التنفيذيين، في مقدمتهم إمري تيزمان رئيس «تيرا القابضة»، إلى جانب عدد من أعضاء مجالس الإدارة والمسؤولين بشركات المجموعة. وقررت السلطات القضائية تجميد أصول وممتلكات تيزمان وعشرات القيادات المالية المتورطة للحد من تهريب الأموال.
وتأتي هذه التطورات الدراماتيكية عقب اضطرابات حادة ضربت الأسواق التركية، إثر تعثر صناديق وشركات إدارة الأصول التابعة للمجموعة عن تلبية طلبات الاسترداد وسط نزيف حاد للتدفقات المالية الخارجة. وبحسب التقديرات الأولية، يواجه نحو نصف مليون مستثمر خطر فقدان مدخراتهم جراء هذا الانهيار الذي ألقى بظلال قاتمة على البورصة والأسواق المالية.
In a dramatic security and judicial blow that shook the economic circles in Istanbul, Turkish authorities arrested Erkan Kilimci, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, amid extensive investigations revealing details of a massive Ponzi scheme.
Kilimci, who previously served as deputy governor of the Central Bank from 2016 to 2018, was detained in his capacity as the CEO of "Tera Financial Investments," a subsidiary of the "Tera Holding" group, which is the main driver of the scandal investigations. The accused had announced his sudden resignation last week, claiming that his tenure lasted no more than three months and that the involvement of his name in the case was merely "bad luck," just before authorities took him in for questioning.
The blow did not stop at Kilimci; it extended to about 45 senior executives, including Emre Tizman, the head of "Tera Holding," along with several board members and officials from the group's companies. Judicial authorities decided to freeze the assets and properties of Tizman and dozens of the implicated financial leaders to limit the money laundering.
These dramatic developments come after severe turmoil hit the Turkish markets, following the failure of the group's asset management funds and companies to meet redemption requests amid a sharp outflow of financial flows. According to initial estimates, about half a million investors face the risk of losing their savings due to this collapse, which has cast a dark shadow over the stock market and financial markets.