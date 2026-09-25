In a dramatic security and judicial blow that shook the economic circles in Istanbul, Turkish authorities arrested Erkan Kilimci, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, amid extensive investigations revealing details of a massive Ponzi scheme.

Kilimci, who previously served as deputy governor of the Central Bank from 2016 to 2018, was detained in his capacity as the CEO of "Tera Financial Investments," a subsidiary of the "Tera Holding" group, which is the main driver of the scandal investigations. The accused had announced his sudden resignation last week, claiming that his tenure lasted no more than three months and that the involvement of his name in the case was merely "bad luck," just before authorities took him in for questioning.

The blow did not stop at Kilimci; it extended to about 45 senior executives, including Emre Tizman, the head of "Tera Holding," along with several board members and officials from the group's companies. Judicial authorities decided to freeze the assets and properties of Tizman and dozens of the implicated financial leaders to limit the money laundering.

These dramatic developments come after severe turmoil hit the Turkish markets, following the failure of the group's asset management funds and companies to meet redemption requests amid a sharp outflow of financial flows. According to initial estimates, about half a million investors face the risk of losing their savings due to this collapse, which has cast a dark shadow over the stock market and financial markets.