A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the shares of 25 companies in the main Saudi stock market index "TASI" rose by more than 10% over a period of 3 months, with the highest increase exceeding 60% during the period from June 25 to September 25.

"Knowledge City" topped the list of the highest rising stocks, with an increase of 61.30%, as the share price rose from 12.43 riyals to 20.05 riyals, followed by "Petro Rabigh" with a rise of 46.10%, from 12.04 riyals to 17.59 riyals.



"Tabuk Agricultural" came in third place with an increase of 38.73%, from 6.48 riyals to 8.99 riyals, while the share of "MIS" rose by 31.49%, from 224.20 riyals to 294.80 riyals.

The share of "Azm" recorded an increase of 26.98%, rising from 21.50 riyals to 27.30 riyals, while "Ridan" exceeded gains of 20%, with an increase of 20.15%, from 14.34 riyals to 17.23 riyals.

The share of "Mutakamilah" rose by 19.56%, from 9.05 riyals to 10.82 riyals, while "Al-Masafi" recorded an increase of 16.94%, from 46.52 riyals to 54.40 riyals.

"Cisco Holding" rose by 15.93%, from 33.90 riyals to 39.30 riyals, and "Jabal Omar" by 15.70%, from 14.84 riyals to 17.17 riyals, while "Roome" increased by 15.47%, from 62.70 riyals to 72.40 riyals.

"Americana" recorded an increase of 14.49%, from 2.07 riyals to 2.37 riyals, while "Misk" rose by 13.02%, from 30.56 riyals to 34.54 riyals.



The list of stocks that exceeded gains of 10% included "Cenomi Retail" with an increase of 12.91%, "Sports Clubs" at 12.90%, "Murjan" at 12.77%, and "Pharmaceutical" at 12.69%.



Shares of "Tehama" rose by 12.10%, "Al-Mamlakah" by 12.08%, "Liva" by 12.02%, "Marafiq" by 11.27%, and "Fibco" by 11.21%.



"Asij" rose by 10.76%, "Paper Industry" by 10.57%, and "Naki" by 10.17%.