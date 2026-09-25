كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» أن أسهم 25 شركة في مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودي الرئيسي «تاسي» ارتفعت بأكثر من 10% خلال 3 أشهر، فيما تجاوز أعلى ارتفاع 60% خلال الفترة الممتدة من 25 يونيو حتى 25 سبتمبر.

وتصدرت «مدينة المعرفة» قائمة الأسهم الأكثر ارتفاعاً، بصعود 61.30%، إذ ارتفع سعر السهم من 12.43 ريالاً إلى 20.05 ريالاً، تلتها «بترو رابغ» بارتفاع 46.10%، من 12.04 ريالاً إلى 17.59 ريالاً.


وجاءت «تبوك الزراعية» في المرتبة الثالثة بارتفاع 38.73%، من 6.48 ريالاً إلى 8.99 ريالاً، فيما صعد سهم «أم آي إس» 31.49%، من 224.20 ريالاً إلى 294.80 ريالاً.

وسجل سهم «عزم» ارتفاعاً نسبته 26.98%، مرتفعاً من 21.50 ريالاً إلى 27.30 ريالاً، فيما تجاوزت مكاسب «ريدان» 20%، بارتفاع 20.15%، من 14.34 ريالاً إلى 17.23 ريالاً.

وارتفع سهم «متكاملة» 19.56%، من 9.05 ريالاً إلى 10.82 ريالاً، فيما سجل «المصافي» ارتفاعاً نسبته 16.94%، من 46.52 ريالاً إلى 54.40 ريالاً.

وصعد «سيسكو القابضة» 15.93%، من 33.90 ريالاً إلى 39.30 ريالاً، و«جبل عمر» 15.70%، من 14.84 ريالاً إلى 17.17 ريالاً، فيما ارتفع «رؤوم» 15.47%، من 62.70 ريالاً إلى 72.40 ريالاً.

وسجل «أمريكانا» ارتفاعاً نسبته 14.49%، من 2.07 ريالاً إلى 2.37 ريالاً، فيما ارتفع «مسك» 13.02%، من 30.56 ريالاً إلى 34.54 ريالاً.


وشملت قائمة الأسهم التي تجاوزت مكاسبها 10% «سينومي ريتيل» بارتفاع 12.91%، و«الأندية للرياضة» بـ12.90%، و«مرنة» بـ12.77%، و«الدوائية» بـ12.69%.


كما ارتفعت أسهم «تهامة» 12.10%، و«المملكة» 12.08%، و«ليفا» 12.02%، و«مرافق» 11.27%، و«فيبكو» 11.21%.


وصعدت «أسيج» بنسبة 10.76%، و«صناعة الورق» بـ10.57%، و«نقي» بـ10.17%.