كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» أن أسهم 25 شركة في مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودي الرئيسي «تاسي» ارتفعت بأكثر من 10% خلال 3 أشهر، فيما تجاوز أعلى ارتفاع 60% خلال الفترة الممتدة من 25 يونيو حتى 25 سبتمبر.
وتصدرت «مدينة المعرفة» قائمة الأسهم الأكثر ارتفاعاً، بصعود 61.30%، إذ ارتفع سعر السهم من 12.43 ريالاً إلى 20.05 ريالاً، تلتها «بترو رابغ» بارتفاع 46.10%، من 12.04 ريالاً إلى 17.59 ريالاً.
وجاءت «تبوك الزراعية» في المرتبة الثالثة بارتفاع 38.73%، من 6.48 ريالاً إلى 8.99 ريالاً، فيما صعد سهم «أم آي إس» 31.49%، من 224.20 ريالاً إلى 294.80 ريالاً.
وسجل سهم «عزم» ارتفاعاً نسبته 26.98%، مرتفعاً من 21.50 ريالاً إلى 27.30 ريالاً، فيما تجاوزت مكاسب «ريدان» 20%، بارتفاع 20.15%، من 14.34 ريالاً إلى 17.23 ريالاً.
وارتفع سهم «متكاملة» 19.56%، من 9.05 ريالاً إلى 10.82 ريالاً، فيما سجل «المصافي» ارتفاعاً نسبته 16.94%، من 46.52 ريالاً إلى 54.40 ريالاً.
وصعد «سيسكو القابضة» 15.93%، من 33.90 ريالاً إلى 39.30 ريالاً، و«جبل عمر» 15.70%، من 14.84 ريالاً إلى 17.17 ريالاً، فيما ارتفع «رؤوم» 15.47%، من 62.70 ريالاً إلى 72.40 ريالاً.
وسجل «أمريكانا» ارتفاعاً نسبته 14.49%، من 2.07 ريالاً إلى 2.37 ريالاً، فيما ارتفع «مسك» 13.02%، من 30.56 ريالاً إلى 34.54 ريالاً.
وشملت قائمة الأسهم التي تجاوزت مكاسبها 10% «سينومي ريتيل» بارتفاع 12.91%، و«الأندية للرياضة» بـ12.90%، و«مرنة» بـ12.77%، و«الدوائية» بـ12.69%.
كما ارتفعت أسهم «تهامة» 12.10%، و«المملكة» 12.08%، و«ليفا» 12.02%، و«مرافق» 11.27%، و«فيبكو» 11.21%.
وصعدت «أسيج» بنسبة 10.76%، و«صناعة الورق» بـ10.57%، و«نقي» بـ10.17%.
A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the shares of 25 companies in the main Saudi stock market index "TASI" rose by more than 10% over a period of 3 months, with the highest increase exceeding 60% during the period from June 25 to September 25.
"Knowledge City" topped the list of the highest rising stocks, with an increase of 61.30%, as the share price rose from 12.43 riyals to 20.05 riyals, followed by "Petro Rabigh" with a rise of 46.10%, from 12.04 riyals to 17.59 riyals.
"Tabuk Agricultural" came in third place with an increase of 38.73%, from 6.48 riyals to 8.99 riyals, while the share of "MIS" rose by 31.49%, from 224.20 riyals to 294.80 riyals.
The share of "Azm" recorded an increase of 26.98%, rising from 21.50 riyals to 27.30 riyals, while "Ridan" exceeded gains of 20%, with an increase of 20.15%, from 14.34 riyals to 17.23 riyals.
The share of "Mutakamilah" rose by 19.56%, from 9.05 riyals to 10.82 riyals, while "Al-Masafi" recorded an increase of 16.94%, from 46.52 riyals to 54.40 riyals.
"Cisco Holding" rose by 15.93%, from 33.90 riyals to 39.30 riyals, and "Jabal Omar" by 15.70%, from 14.84 riyals to 17.17 riyals, while "Roome" increased by 15.47%, from 62.70 riyals to 72.40 riyals.
"Americana" recorded an increase of 14.49%, from 2.07 riyals to 2.37 riyals, while "Misk" rose by 13.02%, from 30.56 riyals to 34.54 riyals.
The list of stocks that exceeded gains of 10% included "Cenomi Retail" with an increase of 12.91%, "Sports Clubs" at 12.90%, "Murjan" at 12.77%, and "Pharmaceutical" at 12.69%.
Shares of "Tehama" rose by 12.10%, "Al-Mamlakah" by 12.08%, "Liva" by 12.02%, "Marafiq" by 11.27%, and "Fibco" by 11.21%.
"Asij" rose by 10.76%, "Paper Industry" by 10.57%, and "Naki" by 10.17%.