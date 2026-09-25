Mal Al-Saeed (Jeddah) amal222424@



The coach of the Omani national team acknowledged that his team did not perform as required during the first half against Iraq, before gradually improving its performance and presenting a better level in the second half. He also confirmed that the coaching staff is working on addressing the observations before facing the Saudi national team, which the "Red" will enter with a winning mentality without abandoning its technical approach.



The Omani coach's comments came in response to a question from "Okaz" regarding the players' failure to implement the game plan as required in the first half against Iraq, what changed between the two halves, and whether he feared a recurrence of the problem against the Saudi national team.



The Omani coach said: "In fact, we did not play the way we wanted in the first half. The Iraqi team was superior to us in some aspects, and they were able to reach the ball and take advantage of the spaces and ground and aerial balls better than us."



He explained that the team faced some difficulties when possessing the ball, and that several players were unable to perform the required roles as the coaching staff wanted, which reflected on the team's performance during periods of the first half.



He added that the situation began to change gradually as the end of the first half approached, saying: "We started to improve at the end of the first half, and the individual level of the players rose, and we tried to impose our style on the match little by little."



He confirmed that the team entered the second half differently and succeeded in providing a better performance, adding: "Thank God, we entered the second half in a better way and we were better in the second half."



He emphasized that the coaching staff benefited from the observations that appeared in the match against Iraq, and that the focus is on not repeating them in the next match, especially regarding the way to enter the match and implement the technical roles from the start.



There are no easy matches



The Omani national team coach spoke about his team's journey in the group, confirming that the coaching staff was aware from the beginning of the difficulty of the three matches, and that the first match was important to enter the atmosphere of competition.



He said: "We know well that we have three matches ahead, and there are no easy matches. The first match was difficult for both sides, and it is very important because it helps you enter the atmosphere of competition and prepare for what is coming."



He added: "Thank God we managed to get past this stage, and now our focus is on the next step. We have our options and our way of playing the match, and we will play to win."



We do not play to avoid losing



The Omani coach confirmed that the mental aspect is one of the most important pillars of preparation for facing the Saudi national team, stressing that his players will enter the match with a clear mentality aimed at achieving victory.



He said: "We know it is a difficult match for both sides, and we will do our utmost to achieve victory. Among the things we are working on is the mental aspect, because we enter the match wanting to win."



He added: "We do not enter the match just to avoid losing, but we enter it to win, and we will do everything we can to achieve that."



He continued: "We have the strength and desire to win, and this is what the Omani national team deserves. We will enter the match with full character and strength, and we will seek victory, God willing."



He expressed his confidence in his players and their ability to take responsibility and defend the national team's colors, pointing out that everyone understands the importance of giving their all to make the Omani fans happy.



Saudi Arabia has three points... and the calculations are open



Regarding the Saudi national team after winning its first match and obtaining three points, the Omani coach explained that the competitor will seek another victory to strengthen its position in the group, but he confirmed that the journey is not over yet.



He said: "The Saudi national team won in the first match and has three points, but there are still two matches left. The most important thing for each team during the three matches is how to manage its matches in a way that allows it to advance to the next round."



He pointed out that if Saudi Arabia wins the second match, it may give them the opportunity to deal differently with the final round and manage the efforts of some players, confirming that the Omani national team also has its calculations and options through which it seeks to reach the next round.



He emphasized that the results of the other matches in the group are part of the calculations, but the main focus of the coaching staff remains on what the Omani national team can present on the field.



We respect Saudi Arabia and do not underestimate ourselves



The Omani national team coach confirmed his full respect for the Saudi national team, but he stressed that respecting the opponent does not mean underestimating the abilities of his players or giving any team an exaggerated mental advantage.



He said: "One of my principles in football and in life is to respect everyone. We respect any team we face, but at the same time, we should not underestimate ourselves or give any team more value than necessary."



He added: "The balance between respecting the opponent and self-confidence is important, and this is what we are working on."



He explained that playing against the Saudi national team and among its fans represents one of the elements of the match that the coaching staff understands, but he confirmed that this will not change the "Red's" desire to present a strong match and seek victory.



We will not play with five defenders



The Omani coach revealed his insistence on the technical approach of the national team and his unwillingness to shift to a purely defensive style against Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the coaching staff is also thinking about building the team's character in the long term.



He said: "Despite some physical problems that appeared in the end, we are also thinking about the future of the national team. We do not want to defend only, and we do not want to play with five defenders or in a purely defensive manner."



He added: "We want to maintain our approach while also looking to score goals. With the same mentality we had in the last match, and with the same way of dealing, we will enter the next match, God willing."



He confirmed that the coaching staff could have increased the defensive elements in the last match, especially after some signs of fatigue appeared, but he preferred to maintain a balance between defensive organization and the desire to reach the opponent's goal.



Fatigue and weather affected the players



The Omani coach addressed the physical condition of the players, explaining that fatigue and weather conditions affected the team's performance in the previous match.



He said: "Honestly, we were a bit calm and heavy due to fatigue. Some players felt tired due to the efforts they exerted."



He added that the high temperatures and humidity levels formed an additional factor, especially for some players who were not accustomed to those conditions.



At the same time, he reassured about the readiness of his players, confirming that it is related to physical fatigue and there is no problem preventing them from participating in the next match, saying: "Thank God, no player has suffered anything that would prevent him from participating, and we hope that everyone will be present and ready for the next match, God willing."



Oman coach: The referee is human and mistakes are unintentional



Regarding the refereeing situations that accompanied the previous matches, the Omani national team coach explained that the coaching staff did not find enough time to review them, due to being busy analyzing the match and preparing the players for the next challenge.



He said: "Regarding the refereeing situations that accompanied the previous matches, we did not have time to watch them, because our focus was on benefiting from the match and preparing the national team for the upcoming confrontation."



He expressed his confidence in the referees involved in managing the matches, pointing out that they have the necessary qualifications, saying: "The referee is ultimately human and can make mistakes, but the mistake is not intentional."



He emphasized the importance of cooperation between coaching staff and players with referees, adding: "We as coaches must help the referee, as he is an important element on the field, especially in international matches, and we must treat him with respect and assist him in performing his duties."



Oman’s national team coach concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the focus is now entirely on the match against Saudi Arabia, and working on addressing the observations from the Iraq match and preparing the players technically, physically, and mentally, while maintaining the character of the national team and its ambition to achieve victory and continue competing for qualification.