أقر مدرب المنتخب العُماني بأن فريقه لم يظهر بالطريقة المطلوبة خلال الشوط الأول أمام العراق، قبل أن ينجح في تحسين أدائه تدريجياً ويقدم مستوى أفضل في الشوط الثاني، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن الجهاز الفني يعمل على معالجة الملاحظات قبل مواجهة المنتخب السعودي، التي سيدخلها «الأحمر» بعقلية الفوز ودون التخلي عن نهجه الفني.


وجاء حديث مدرب عُمان رداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول عدم تطبيق اللاعبين للخطة بالشكل المطلوب في الشوط الأول أمام العراق، وما الذي تغير بين الشوطين، وما إذا كان يخشى تكرار المشكلة أمام المنتخب السعودي.


وقال مدرب عُمان: «حقيقة، لم نلعب بالطريقة الجيدة التي كنا نريدها في الشوط الأول. المنتخب العراقي كان يتفوق علينا في بعض الجوانب، وكان يصل إلى الكرة ويستفيد من المساحات والكرات الأرضية والهوائية بصورة أفضل منا».


وأوضح أن المنتخب واجه بعض الصعوبات أيضاً عند امتلاك الكرة، وأن عدداً من اللاعبين لم يتمكنوا من تنفيذ الأدوار المطلوبة بالصورة التي أرادها الجهاز الفني، وهو ما انعكس على أداء الفريق خلال فترات من الشوط الأول.


وأضاف أن الصورة بدأت تتغير تدريجياً مع اقتراب نهاية الشوط الأول، وقال: «بدأنا نتحسن في نهاية الشوط الأول، وارتفع المستوى الفردي للاعبين، وحاولنا أن نفرض أسلوبنا على المباراة شيئاً فشيئاً».


وأكد أن المنتخب دخل الشوط الثاني بصورة مختلفة ونجح في تقديم أداء أفضل، مضيفاً: «الحمد لله، دخلنا الشوط الثاني بشكل أفضل وكنا أفضل في الشوط الثاني».


وشدد على أن الجهاز الفني استفاد من الملاحظات التي ظهرت في مواجهة العراق، وأن العمل يتركز على عدم تكرارها في المباراة القادمة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بطريقة دخول اللقاء وتنفيذ الأدوار الفنية منذ البداية.


لا توجد مباراة سهلة


وتحدث مدرب المنتخب العُماني عن مشوار فريقه في المجموعة، مؤكداً أن الجهاز الفني كان يدرك منذ البداية صعوبة المباريات الثلاث، وأن المواجهة الأولى كانت مهمة للدخول في أجواء المنافسة.


وقال: «نعرف جيداً أن أمامنا ثلاث مباريات، ولا توجد مباراة سهلة. المباراة الأولى كانت صعبة على الطرفين، ولها أهمية كبيرة لأنها تساعدك على الدخول في أجواء المنافسة والاستعداد لما هو قادم».


وأضاف: «الحمد لله تمكنا من تجاوز هذه المرحلة، والآن تركيزنا على الخطوة التالية. لدينا اختياراتنا وطريقتنا التي سنخوض بها المباراة، وسنلعب من أجل الفوز».


لا نلعب حتى نتجنب الخسارة


وأكد مدرب عُمان أن الجانب الذهني يمثل أحد أهم محاور الاستعداد لمواجهة المنتخب السعودي، مشدداً على أن لاعبيه سيدخلون اللقاء بعقلية واضحة هدفها تحقيق الانتصار.


وقال: «نعرف أنها مباراة صعبة على الطرفين، وسنبذل كل جهودنا لتحقيق الانتصار. من بين الأمور التي نعمل عليها الجانب العقلي والذهني، لأننا ندخل المباراة ونحن نريد الفوز».


وأضاف: «لا ندخل المباراة حتى لا نخسر، بل ندخلها من أجل الانتصار، وسنفعل كل ما نستطيع لتحقيق ذلك».


وتابع: «لدينا القوة والرغبة في الفوز، وهذا ما يستحقه المنتخب العُماني. سندخل المباراة بكل شخصية وقوة، وسنبحث عن الانتصار إن شاء الله».


وأكد ثقته في لاعبيه وقدرتهم على تحمل المسؤولية والدفاع عن ألوان المنتخب، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع يدرك أهمية تقديم أقصى ما لديه من أجل إسعاد الجماهير العُمانية.


السعودية تملك ثلاث نقاط.. والحسابات مفتوحة


وعن المنتخب السعودي بعد فوزه في مباراته الأولى وحصوله على ثلاث نقاط، أوضح مدرب عُمان أن المنافس سيبحث عن انتصار جديد يعزز موقفه في المجموعة، لكنه أكد أن المشوار لم ينته بعد.


وقال: «المنتخب السعودي فاز في المباراة الأولى ولديه ثلاث نقاط، لكن لا تزال هناك مباراتان. الأهم لكل منتخب خلال المباريات الثلاث هو كيفية إدارة مبارياته بالشكل الذي يسمح له بالعبور إلى الدور القادم».


وأشار إلى أن تحقيق السعودية الفوز في المواجهة الثانية قد يمنحها فرصة للتعامل بصورة مختلفة مع الجولة الأخيرة وإدارة مجهود بعض اللاعبين، مؤكداً أن المنتخب العُماني لديه بدوره حساباته وخياراته التي يسعى من خلالها إلى الوصول للدور القادم.


وشدد على أن نتائج بقية مباريات المجموعة تدخل ضمن الحسابات، لكن تركيز الجهاز الفني الأساسي يبقى على ما يستطيع المنتخب العُماني تقديمه داخل الملعب.


نحترم السعودية ولا نقلل من أنفسنا


وأكد مدرب المنتخب العُماني احترامه الكامل للمنتخب السعودي، لكنه شدد على أن احترام المنافس لا يعني التقليل من قدرات لاعبيه أو منح أي منتخب أفضلية ذهنية مبالغاً فيها.


وقال: «من مبادئي في كرة القدم وفي الحياة احترام الجميع. نحترم أي منتخب نواجهه، لكن في الوقت نفسه لا يجب أن نقلل من أنفسنا أو نعطي أي منتخب قيمة أكبر من اللازم».


وأضاف: «التوازن بين احترام المنافس والثقة بالنفس أمر مهم، وهذا ما نعمل عليه».


وأوضح أن اللعب أمام المنتخب السعودي ووسط جماهيره يمثل أحد عناصر المواجهة التي يدركها الجهاز الفني، لكنه أكد أن ذلك لن يغير من رغبة «الأحمر» في تقديم مباراة قوية والبحث عن الفوز.


لن نلعب بخمسة مدافعين


وكشف مدرب عُمان عن تمسكه بالنهج الفني للمنتخب وعدم رغبته في التحول إلى أسلوب دفاعي بحت أمام السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن الجهاز الفني يفكر كذلك في بناء شخصية الفريق على المدى البعيد.


وقال: «رغم بعض المشكلات البدنية التي ظهرت في النهاية، فإننا نفكر أيضاً في مستقبل المنتخب. لا نريد أن ندافع فقط، ولا نريد أن نلعب بخمسة مدافعين أو بطريقة دفاعية بحتة».


وأضاف: «نريد المحافظة على نهجنا، وفي الوقت نفسه البحث عن تسجيل الأهداف. وبالعقلية نفسها التي خضنا بها المباراة الماضية، وبطريقة التعامل نفسها، سندخل المباراة القادمة إن شاء الله».


وأكد أن الجهاز الفني كان بإمكانه زيادة العناصر الدفاعية في المباراة الماضية، خصوصاً بعد ظهور بعض علامات الإرهاق، لكنه فضّل المحافظة على التوازن بين التنظيم الدفاعي والرغبة في الوصول إلى مرمى المنافس.


الإرهاق والطقس أثرا على اللاعبين


وتطرق مدرب عُمان إلى الحالة البدنية للاعبين، موضحاً أن الإرهاق والظروف المناخية أثرا على أداء الفريق في المباراة السابقة.


وقال: «بصراحة، كنا هادئين وثقيلين بعض الشيء بسبب الإرهاق. بعض اللاعبين شعروا بالتعب نتيجة المجهودات التي بذلوها».


وأضاف أن ارتفاع درجات الحرارة ونسبة الرطوبة شكلا عاملاً إضافياً، خصوصاً بالنسبة لعدد من اللاعبين الذين لم يعتادوا على تلك الظروف.


وطمأن في الوقت ذاته على جاهزية لاعبيه، مؤكداً أن الأمر يتعلق بالإجهاد البدني ولا توجد مشكلة تحول دون مشاركتهم في المواجهة القادمة، وقال: «الحمد لله، لم يتعرض أي لاعب لما يمنعه من المشاركة، ونتمنى أن يكون الجميع حاضراً وجاهزاً للمباراة القادمة إن شاء الله».


مدرب عُمان: الحكم إنسان والخطأ غير مقصود


وعن الحالات التحكيمية التي رافقت المباريات السابقة، أوضح مدرب المنتخب العُماني أن الجهاز الفني لم يجد الوقت الكافي لمراجعتها، بسبب انشغاله بتحليل المباراة وتجهيز اللاعبين للاستحقاق التالي.


وقال: «بالنسبة للحالات التحكيمية التي رافقت المباريات السابقة، لم يكن لدينا الوقت لمشاهدتها، لأن تركيزنا كان على الاستفادة من المباراة وتجهيز المنتخب للمواجهة القادمة».


وأكد ثقته في الحكام المشاركين في إدارة المباريات، مشيراً إلى امتلاكهم المؤهلات اللازمة، وقال: «الحكم في النهاية إنسان ويمكن أن يخطئ، لكن الخطأ لا يكون عن قصد».


وشدد على أهمية تعاون الأجهزة الفنية واللاعبين مع الحكام، مضيفاً: «علينا نحن كمدربين أن نساعد الحكم، لأنه عنصر مهم داخل أرضية الملعب، خصوصاً في المباريات الدولية، وعلينا أن نتعامل معه باحترام ونساعده على أداء مهمته».


واختتم مدرب المنتخب العُماني حديثه بالتأكيد على أن التركيز أصبح منصباً بالكامل على مواجهة السعودية، والعمل على معالجة ملاحظات مباراة العراق وتجهيز اللاعبين فنياً وبدنياً وذهنياً، مع التمسك بشخصية المنتخب وطموحه في تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة المنافسة على التأهل.