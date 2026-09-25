أقر مدرب المنتخب العُماني بأن فريقه لم يظهر بالطريقة المطلوبة خلال الشوط الأول أمام العراق، قبل أن ينجح في تحسين أدائه تدريجياً ويقدم مستوى أفضل في الشوط الثاني، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن الجهاز الفني يعمل على معالجة الملاحظات قبل مواجهة المنتخب السعودي، التي سيدخلها «الأحمر» بعقلية الفوز ودون التخلي عن نهجه الفني.
وجاء حديث مدرب عُمان رداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول عدم تطبيق اللاعبين للخطة بالشكل المطلوب في الشوط الأول أمام العراق، وما الذي تغير بين الشوطين، وما إذا كان يخشى تكرار المشكلة أمام المنتخب السعودي.
وقال مدرب عُمان: «حقيقة، لم نلعب بالطريقة الجيدة التي كنا نريدها في الشوط الأول. المنتخب العراقي كان يتفوق علينا في بعض الجوانب، وكان يصل إلى الكرة ويستفيد من المساحات والكرات الأرضية والهوائية بصورة أفضل منا».
وأوضح أن المنتخب واجه بعض الصعوبات أيضاً عند امتلاك الكرة، وأن عدداً من اللاعبين لم يتمكنوا من تنفيذ الأدوار المطلوبة بالصورة التي أرادها الجهاز الفني، وهو ما انعكس على أداء الفريق خلال فترات من الشوط الأول.
وأضاف أن الصورة بدأت تتغير تدريجياً مع اقتراب نهاية الشوط الأول، وقال: «بدأنا نتحسن في نهاية الشوط الأول، وارتفع المستوى الفردي للاعبين، وحاولنا أن نفرض أسلوبنا على المباراة شيئاً فشيئاً».
وأكد أن المنتخب دخل الشوط الثاني بصورة مختلفة ونجح في تقديم أداء أفضل، مضيفاً: «الحمد لله، دخلنا الشوط الثاني بشكل أفضل وكنا أفضل في الشوط الثاني».
وشدد على أن الجهاز الفني استفاد من الملاحظات التي ظهرت في مواجهة العراق، وأن العمل يتركز على عدم تكرارها في المباراة القادمة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بطريقة دخول اللقاء وتنفيذ الأدوار الفنية منذ البداية.
لا توجد مباراة سهلة
وتحدث مدرب المنتخب العُماني عن مشوار فريقه في المجموعة، مؤكداً أن الجهاز الفني كان يدرك منذ البداية صعوبة المباريات الثلاث، وأن المواجهة الأولى كانت مهمة للدخول في أجواء المنافسة.
وقال: «نعرف جيداً أن أمامنا ثلاث مباريات، ولا توجد مباراة سهلة. المباراة الأولى كانت صعبة على الطرفين، ولها أهمية كبيرة لأنها تساعدك على الدخول في أجواء المنافسة والاستعداد لما هو قادم».
وأضاف: «الحمد لله تمكنا من تجاوز هذه المرحلة، والآن تركيزنا على الخطوة التالية. لدينا اختياراتنا وطريقتنا التي سنخوض بها المباراة، وسنلعب من أجل الفوز».
لا نلعب حتى نتجنب الخسارة
وأكد مدرب عُمان أن الجانب الذهني يمثل أحد أهم محاور الاستعداد لمواجهة المنتخب السعودي، مشدداً على أن لاعبيه سيدخلون اللقاء بعقلية واضحة هدفها تحقيق الانتصار.
وقال: «نعرف أنها مباراة صعبة على الطرفين، وسنبذل كل جهودنا لتحقيق الانتصار. من بين الأمور التي نعمل عليها الجانب العقلي والذهني، لأننا ندخل المباراة ونحن نريد الفوز».
وأضاف: «لا ندخل المباراة حتى لا نخسر، بل ندخلها من أجل الانتصار، وسنفعل كل ما نستطيع لتحقيق ذلك».
وتابع: «لدينا القوة والرغبة في الفوز، وهذا ما يستحقه المنتخب العُماني. سندخل المباراة بكل شخصية وقوة، وسنبحث عن الانتصار إن شاء الله».
وأكد ثقته في لاعبيه وقدرتهم على تحمل المسؤولية والدفاع عن ألوان المنتخب، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع يدرك أهمية تقديم أقصى ما لديه من أجل إسعاد الجماهير العُمانية.
السعودية تملك ثلاث نقاط.. والحسابات مفتوحة
وعن المنتخب السعودي بعد فوزه في مباراته الأولى وحصوله على ثلاث نقاط، أوضح مدرب عُمان أن المنافس سيبحث عن انتصار جديد يعزز موقفه في المجموعة، لكنه أكد أن المشوار لم ينته بعد.
وقال: «المنتخب السعودي فاز في المباراة الأولى ولديه ثلاث نقاط، لكن لا تزال هناك مباراتان. الأهم لكل منتخب خلال المباريات الثلاث هو كيفية إدارة مبارياته بالشكل الذي يسمح له بالعبور إلى الدور القادم».
وأشار إلى أن تحقيق السعودية الفوز في المواجهة الثانية قد يمنحها فرصة للتعامل بصورة مختلفة مع الجولة الأخيرة وإدارة مجهود بعض اللاعبين، مؤكداً أن المنتخب العُماني لديه بدوره حساباته وخياراته التي يسعى من خلالها إلى الوصول للدور القادم.
وشدد على أن نتائج بقية مباريات المجموعة تدخل ضمن الحسابات، لكن تركيز الجهاز الفني الأساسي يبقى على ما يستطيع المنتخب العُماني تقديمه داخل الملعب.
نحترم السعودية ولا نقلل من أنفسنا
وأكد مدرب المنتخب العُماني احترامه الكامل للمنتخب السعودي، لكنه شدد على أن احترام المنافس لا يعني التقليل من قدرات لاعبيه أو منح أي منتخب أفضلية ذهنية مبالغاً فيها.
وقال: «من مبادئي في كرة القدم وفي الحياة احترام الجميع. نحترم أي منتخب نواجهه، لكن في الوقت نفسه لا يجب أن نقلل من أنفسنا أو نعطي أي منتخب قيمة أكبر من اللازم».
وأضاف: «التوازن بين احترام المنافس والثقة بالنفس أمر مهم، وهذا ما نعمل عليه».
وأوضح أن اللعب أمام المنتخب السعودي ووسط جماهيره يمثل أحد عناصر المواجهة التي يدركها الجهاز الفني، لكنه أكد أن ذلك لن يغير من رغبة «الأحمر» في تقديم مباراة قوية والبحث عن الفوز.
لن نلعب بخمسة مدافعين
وكشف مدرب عُمان عن تمسكه بالنهج الفني للمنتخب وعدم رغبته في التحول إلى أسلوب دفاعي بحت أمام السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن الجهاز الفني يفكر كذلك في بناء شخصية الفريق على المدى البعيد.
وقال: «رغم بعض المشكلات البدنية التي ظهرت في النهاية، فإننا نفكر أيضاً في مستقبل المنتخب. لا نريد أن ندافع فقط، ولا نريد أن نلعب بخمسة مدافعين أو بطريقة دفاعية بحتة».
وأضاف: «نريد المحافظة على نهجنا، وفي الوقت نفسه البحث عن تسجيل الأهداف. وبالعقلية نفسها التي خضنا بها المباراة الماضية، وبطريقة التعامل نفسها، سندخل المباراة القادمة إن شاء الله».
وأكد أن الجهاز الفني كان بإمكانه زيادة العناصر الدفاعية في المباراة الماضية، خصوصاً بعد ظهور بعض علامات الإرهاق، لكنه فضّل المحافظة على التوازن بين التنظيم الدفاعي والرغبة في الوصول إلى مرمى المنافس.
الإرهاق والطقس أثرا على اللاعبين
وتطرق مدرب عُمان إلى الحالة البدنية للاعبين، موضحاً أن الإرهاق والظروف المناخية أثرا على أداء الفريق في المباراة السابقة.
وقال: «بصراحة، كنا هادئين وثقيلين بعض الشيء بسبب الإرهاق. بعض اللاعبين شعروا بالتعب نتيجة المجهودات التي بذلوها».
وأضاف أن ارتفاع درجات الحرارة ونسبة الرطوبة شكلا عاملاً إضافياً، خصوصاً بالنسبة لعدد من اللاعبين الذين لم يعتادوا على تلك الظروف.
وطمأن في الوقت ذاته على جاهزية لاعبيه، مؤكداً أن الأمر يتعلق بالإجهاد البدني ولا توجد مشكلة تحول دون مشاركتهم في المواجهة القادمة، وقال: «الحمد لله، لم يتعرض أي لاعب لما يمنعه من المشاركة، ونتمنى أن يكون الجميع حاضراً وجاهزاً للمباراة القادمة إن شاء الله».
مدرب عُمان: الحكم إنسان والخطأ غير مقصود
وعن الحالات التحكيمية التي رافقت المباريات السابقة، أوضح مدرب المنتخب العُماني أن الجهاز الفني لم يجد الوقت الكافي لمراجعتها، بسبب انشغاله بتحليل المباراة وتجهيز اللاعبين للاستحقاق التالي.
وقال: «بالنسبة للحالات التحكيمية التي رافقت المباريات السابقة، لم يكن لدينا الوقت لمشاهدتها، لأن تركيزنا كان على الاستفادة من المباراة وتجهيز المنتخب للمواجهة القادمة».
وأكد ثقته في الحكام المشاركين في إدارة المباريات، مشيراً إلى امتلاكهم المؤهلات اللازمة، وقال: «الحكم في النهاية إنسان ويمكن أن يخطئ، لكن الخطأ لا يكون عن قصد».
وشدد على أهمية تعاون الأجهزة الفنية واللاعبين مع الحكام، مضيفاً: «علينا نحن كمدربين أن نساعد الحكم، لأنه عنصر مهم داخل أرضية الملعب، خصوصاً في المباريات الدولية، وعلينا أن نتعامل معه باحترام ونساعده على أداء مهمته».
واختتم مدرب المنتخب العُماني حديثه بالتأكيد على أن التركيز أصبح منصباً بالكامل على مواجهة السعودية، والعمل على معالجة ملاحظات مباراة العراق وتجهيز اللاعبين فنياً وبدنياً وذهنياً، مع التمسك بشخصية المنتخب وطموحه في تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة المنافسة على التأهل.
Mal Al-Saeed (Jeddah) amal222424@
The coach of the Omani national team acknowledged that his team did not perform as required during the first half against Iraq, before gradually improving its performance and presenting a better level in the second half. He also confirmed that the coaching staff is working on addressing the observations before facing the Saudi national team, which the "Red" will enter with a winning mentality without abandoning its technical approach.
The Omani coach's comments came in response to a question from "Okaz" regarding the players' failure to implement the game plan as required in the first half against Iraq, what changed between the two halves, and whether he feared a recurrence of the problem against the Saudi national team.
The Omani coach said: "In fact, we did not play the way we wanted in the first half. The Iraqi team was superior to us in some aspects, and they were able to reach the ball and take advantage of the spaces and ground and aerial balls better than us."
He explained that the team faced some difficulties when possessing the ball, and that several players were unable to perform the required roles as the coaching staff wanted, which reflected on the team's performance during periods of the first half.
He added that the situation began to change gradually as the end of the first half approached, saying: "We started to improve at the end of the first half, and the individual level of the players rose, and we tried to impose our style on the match little by little."
He confirmed that the team entered the second half differently and succeeded in providing a better performance, adding: "Thank God, we entered the second half in a better way and we were better in the second half."
He emphasized that the coaching staff benefited from the observations that appeared in the match against Iraq, and that the focus is on not repeating them in the next match, especially regarding the way to enter the match and implement the technical roles from the start.
There are no easy matches
The Omani national team coach spoke about his team's journey in the group, confirming that the coaching staff was aware from the beginning of the difficulty of the three matches, and that the first match was important to enter the atmosphere of competition.
He said: "We know well that we have three matches ahead, and there are no easy matches. The first match was difficult for both sides, and it is very important because it helps you enter the atmosphere of competition and prepare for what is coming."
He added: "Thank God we managed to get past this stage, and now our focus is on the next step. We have our options and our way of playing the match, and we will play to win."
We do not play to avoid losing
The Omani coach confirmed that the mental aspect is one of the most important pillars of preparation for facing the Saudi national team, stressing that his players will enter the match with a clear mentality aimed at achieving victory.
He said: "We know it is a difficult match for both sides, and we will do our utmost to achieve victory. Among the things we are working on is the mental aspect, because we enter the match wanting to win."
He added: "We do not enter the match just to avoid losing, but we enter it to win, and we will do everything we can to achieve that."
He continued: "We have the strength and desire to win, and this is what the Omani national team deserves. We will enter the match with full character and strength, and we will seek victory, God willing."
He expressed his confidence in his players and their ability to take responsibility and defend the national team's colors, pointing out that everyone understands the importance of giving their all to make the Omani fans happy.
Saudi Arabia has three points... and the calculations are open
Regarding the Saudi national team after winning its first match and obtaining three points, the Omani coach explained that the competitor will seek another victory to strengthen its position in the group, but he confirmed that the journey is not over yet.
He said: "The Saudi national team won in the first match and has three points, but there are still two matches left. The most important thing for each team during the three matches is how to manage its matches in a way that allows it to advance to the next round."
He pointed out that if Saudi Arabia wins the second match, it may give them the opportunity to deal differently with the final round and manage the efforts of some players, confirming that the Omani national team also has its calculations and options through which it seeks to reach the next round.
He emphasized that the results of the other matches in the group are part of the calculations, but the main focus of the coaching staff remains on what the Omani national team can present on the field.
We respect Saudi Arabia and do not underestimate ourselves
The Omani national team coach confirmed his full respect for the Saudi national team, but he stressed that respecting the opponent does not mean underestimating the abilities of his players or giving any team an exaggerated mental advantage.
He said: "One of my principles in football and in life is to respect everyone. We respect any team we face, but at the same time, we should not underestimate ourselves or give any team more value than necessary."
He added: "The balance between respecting the opponent and self-confidence is important, and this is what we are working on."
He explained that playing against the Saudi national team and among its fans represents one of the elements of the match that the coaching staff understands, but he confirmed that this will not change the "Red's" desire to present a strong match and seek victory.
We will not play with five defenders
The Omani coach revealed his insistence on the technical approach of the national team and his unwillingness to shift to a purely defensive style against Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the coaching staff is also thinking about building the team's character in the long term.
He said: "Despite some physical problems that appeared in the end, we are also thinking about the future of the national team. We do not want to defend only, and we do not want to play with five defenders or in a purely defensive manner."
He added: "We want to maintain our approach while also looking to score goals. With the same mentality we had in the last match, and with the same way of dealing, we will enter the next match, God willing."
He confirmed that the coaching staff could have increased the defensive elements in the last match, especially after some signs of fatigue appeared, but he preferred to maintain a balance between defensive organization and the desire to reach the opponent's goal.
Fatigue and weather affected the players
The Omani coach addressed the physical condition of the players, explaining that fatigue and weather conditions affected the team's performance in the previous match.
He said: "Honestly, we were a bit calm and heavy due to fatigue. Some players felt tired due to the efforts they exerted."
He added that the high temperatures and humidity levels formed an additional factor, especially for some players who were not accustomed to those conditions.
At the same time, he reassured about the readiness of his players, confirming that it is related to physical fatigue and there is no problem preventing them from participating in the next match, saying: "Thank God, no player has suffered anything that would prevent him from participating, and we hope that everyone will be present and ready for the next match, God willing."
Oman coach: The referee is human and mistakes are unintentional
Regarding the refereeing situations that accompanied the previous matches, the Omani national team coach explained that the coaching staff did not find enough time to review them, due to being busy analyzing the match and preparing the players for the next challenge.
He said: "Regarding the refereeing situations that accompanied the previous matches, we did not have time to watch them, because our focus was on benefiting from the match and preparing the national team for the upcoming confrontation."
He expressed his confidence in the referees involved in managing the matches, pointing out that they have the necessary qualifications, saying: "The referee is ultimately human and can make mistakes, but the mistake is not intentional."
He emphasized the importance of cooperation between coaching staff and players with referees, adding: "We as coaches must help the referee, as he is an important element on the field, especially in international matches, and we must treat him with respect and assist him in performing his duties."
Oman’s national team coach concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the focus is now entirely on the match against Saudi Arabia, and working on addressing the observations from the Iraq match and preparing the players technically, physically, and mentally, while maintaining the character of the national team and its ambition to achieve victory and continue competing for qualification.